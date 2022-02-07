Three Kids Try to Debunk a Local Legend in ‘The Haunted Mustache’

A wild tale gets told in ‘The Haunted Mustache’

I always enjoy reading children’s fiction. No two stories are alike and each one takes me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about The Haunted Mustache I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a physical copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Haunted Mustache here:

Wolver Hollow is not a normal town. The adults are too busy shuffling off to work at the old coffin factory to notice or care, but the kids know all about monsters, ghosts, and strange lights in the sky. Strange things happen in Wolver Hollow. Creepy things. But fifth graders Parker and Lucas are determined to debunk one of Wolver Hollow’s legends: Over a hundred years ago, Bockius Beauregard was vaporized in an unfortunate accident and all that remained was his magnificent mustache. People say it returns every year, on the anniversary of Bockius’s death, seeking a lip to claim as its own! When the boys try to prove the story is fake, the find more than they bargained for.

I had a hard time putting this book down. There is a strange tradition in this town, one that has been going on for generations. Two friends decide it is time to see if there is any truth to it or not. Together three kids take a big risk, and the night takes an surprise turn fast. But these kids have a plan and they hope to put this tradition to rest for good. Yet as this book comes to a close this story is far from over.

The Haunted Mustache is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.