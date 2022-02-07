Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Three Kids Try to Debunk a Local Legend in ‘The Haunted Mustache’

Three Kids Try to Debunk a Local Legend in ‘The Haunted Mustache’

Three kids decide one fateful night to find out the truth about a peculiar local myth

by Leave a Comment

the haunted mustache, children's fiction, joe mcgee, net galley, review, simon and schuster

A wild tale gets told in ‘The Haunted Mustache’

I always enjoy reading children’s fiction. No two stories are alike and each one takes me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about The Haunted Mustache I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a physical copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Haunted Mustache here:

Wolver Hollow is not a normal town. The adults are too busy shuffling off to work at the old coffin factory to notice or care, but the kids know all about monsters, ghosts, and strange lights in the sky. Strange things happen in Wolver Hollow. Creepy things.

But fifth graders Parker and Lucas are determined to debunk one of Wolver Hollow’s legends: Over a hundred years ago, Bockius Beauregard was vaporized in an unfortunate accident and all that remained was his magnificent mustache. People say it returns every year, on the anniversary of Bockius’s death, seeking a lip to claim as its own! When the boys try to prove the story is fake, the find more than they bargained for.

I had a hard time putting this book down. There is a strange tradition in this town, one that has been going on for generations. Two friends decide it is time to see if there is any truth to it or not. Together three kids take a big risk, and the night takes an surprise turn fast. But these kids have a plan and they hope to put this tradition to rest for good. Yet as this book comes to a close this story is far from over.

The Haunted Mustache is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares37

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x