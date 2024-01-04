‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Since I was a kid, I have been a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I watched all the movies at the time and has a ton of the toys. In my adult years, I am still a fan of these characters and have enjoyed most of the films and TV shows that have been made. When I heard about TMNT: Mutant Mayhem I had doubts if it would be good or not. Thankfully it ended up being a lot better than I expected it to be. When I heard this movie was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I would get to watch it again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

I had a blast watching this movie again. There is action, comedy, drama and some nice surprises as this story moves along. We see these four brothers learn a lesson or two, as does their loving adopted father. Once this tale comes to a close, life for this family will be changed forever. ‘TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reveals why the decision was made to cast teenagers as the Turtles for the first time, and how much fun everyone had working on this movie. ‘New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM’ revealed how the visual style of this film came to be, and some of the challenges the crew faced along the way.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is out now on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.