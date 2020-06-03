Two Animals Must Stop an Evil Person in ‘Wizarding for Beginners’

See some cool magic in ‘Wizarding for Beginners’

I have always enjoyed stories that involve magic. Many of my favorite fairy tales include magic in some form or another. It is one of the reasons I enjoyed the Harry Potter series of books so much. When I heard about Wizarding for Beginners I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Wizarding for Beginners here:

Best friends Dave (now a knighted dragon) and Albrecht (Dave’s German-speaking, trusty steed, life coach, and a goat) from Knighthood for Beginners are back—and they’re going undercover! They must disguise themselves as wizards to enter the notoriously secretive Wizarding Guild, in order to free their kidnapped, talking-animal friends and stop Terrence, the most evil wizard of them all. Luckily, they have the perfect book to help them on their quest.

This was a pretty fun book to read. These two friends found themselves on another adventure, this time to save their friends from an evil wizard. They would have to find a way inside if they had any hope of saving them. Turns out this wizard has an evil plan, and these friends may the only ones who can stop them. This story is full of tons of amazing magic, and takes readers on a magical adventure. I think most kids will really enjoy reading this book.

Wizarding for Beginners comes out July 7th. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.