We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Two Teens Explore a Mysterious Place in ‘Nothing Special Volume One’

Two Teens Explore a Mysterious Place in ‘Nothing Special Volume One’

Join two new friends as they venture to a magical place to find a missing person

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of graphic novels lately. Each one has been a blast and has taken me on an exciting adventure. When I heard about Nothing Special Volume One I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Nothing Special Volume One here:

In the grand scheme of the worlds at large, Callie thinks she’s nothing special. Sure, she’s friends with the ghost of a radish and her dad owns a magical antique shop—but she’s spent her life in the human world. Her dad won’t let her join him on his collection trips in the magical realm “for her own protection,” so she’s only caught glimpses of that world through the gates of the town where her father’s store is.

On her seventeenth birthday, Callie goes home with her friend Declan to find her home in disarray and her dad missing. Signs of a struggle point to the portal to the magical realm and when there are signs, you follow them. Now it’s up to Callie, Declan, and Radish to band together and bring him home. As they face creatures good and bad, and all sorts of adventure, Callie and Declan may just find out that they are both special in their own ways after all.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. There was action, drama, suspense and a few surprises as this story moved along. While this adventure moves forward some shocking secrets came to the surface. As this story comes to a close it is clear the adventure has only just begun.

Nothing Special Volume One is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

