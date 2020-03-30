Tygra Feels a Bit Unappreciated by This Team in ‘ThunderSlobs’

Tygra makes a poor decision in ‘ThunderSlobs’

Last time on ThunderCats Roar, Tygra wanted to teach Lion-O an important lesson. Yet things took an unexpected turn rather quickly. They found themselves in a weird cabin with a rather odd man. Once they found themselves facing a deadly monster, they called the whole team over to help them out. As this episode came to an end Lion-O hadn’t really learned anything at all. Now Tygra feels unappreciated by this team in ‘ThunderSlobs’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘ThunderSlobs’ here:

Tygra’s feeling unappreciated by the other ThunderCats… so he starts hanging out with Mumm-Ra and cleaning his Black Pyramid?!

Tygra doesn’t feel appreciated by this team in ‘Thunderslobs’. All they ever do is make messes, and he always has to clean up after them. After an attack on Mumm-Ra’s fortress, he gets left behind. Tygra ends up spending all night cleaning his fortress up. Mumm-Ra is a little shocked, but kind of grateful at the same time. When the team sees their base is still messy the next morning, they decide Mumm-Ra must be behind it. This leads them to fighting him again, but they do finally tell Tygra they do appreciate all he does at the lair. As this episode comes to a close Mumm-Ra gets foiled again, and this entire team heads back to the lair.

ThunderCats Roar airs Saturdays at 10:30 am on Cartoon Network.