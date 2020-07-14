Get Daily Email
Zatanna Learns a Great Lesson in 'Weird Science'

Zatanna Learns a Great Lesson in ‘Weird Science’

As she tries and fails in helping her friends, she will learn a good lesson along the way

by

weird science, dc superhero girls, children's fiction, amanda seibert, net galley, review, dc comics, dc entertainment

Zatanna helps foil an evil plot in ‘Weird Science’

I can’t say I have read any of the DC Superhero Girls comics before. I did get to watch one of the animated films, and I will admit it was pretty good. So when I heard about Weird Science I was hoping I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Weird Science here:

It’s science fair time at Metropolis High, and the DC Super Hero Girls are very excited–except for Zee Zatara. Magic is her life, and science seems so dull in comparison. When she tries to help her friends with their projects, things keep going wrong. Is her magic causing their science to go haywire?

This was a fun graphic novel to read. I am familiar with most of these characters, yet it was nice to see them in a different way. Each had some idea for this upcoming science fair, and Zee wanted to help her friends out. Sadly, things always seemed to blow up in her face. Yet once they tell her they need a break from her, she ends up finding out the real culprit behind it all. Fans of these characters will have fun reading this graphic novel.

DC Superhero Girls: Weird Science is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

