Home / A&E / Zatanna Tries Asking Someone for Help in ‘Teg Ydaer’

Zatanna Tries Asking Someone for Help in ‘Teg Ydaer’

As a new threat causes more chaos and destruction Zatanna decides to ask someone for help

teg ydaer, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Zatanna tries asking someone for help in ‘Teg Ydaer’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, a powerful new foe had arrived on Earth. Zatanna and her team tried to stop it, but they proved to be too strong. This led Zatanna to ask an old ally for help, which they reluctantly agreed to do. While her team tried to take this foe on it became clear they were still too strong for them. As this episode came to a close things were looking real bad for Klarion. Now Zatanna and her team try to ask someone for help on ‘Teg Ydaer’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) HBO Max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Teg Ydaer’ here:

Zatanna and her team face their greatest challenge yet.

(c) HBO Max

(c) HBO Max

Zatanna had her team join her as she tries asking someone for help at the start of this episode. Things take a bad turn fast when Dr Fate decides each of her acolytes need to be tested first. Each test is a real challenge and for a moment things weren’t looking good for any of them. While this was going on we learn a bit more about the dark past of a powerful individual. After the tests are over Dr Fate finally chooses to listen to reason and agrees to help this team out. As this episode comes to a close a battle takes a very bad turn.

(c) HBO Max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Teg Ydaer’ is available now on HBO Max.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

