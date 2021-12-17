Zatanna tries asking someone for help in ‘Teg Ydaer’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, a powerful new foe had arrived on Earth. Zatanna and her team tried to stop it, but they proved to be too strong. This led Zatanna to ask an old ally for help, which they reluctantly agreed to do. While her team tried to take this foe on it became clear they were still too strong for them. As this episode came to a close things were looking real bad for Klarion. Now Zatanna and her team try to ask someone for help on ‘Teg Ydaer’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Teg Ydaer’ here:

Zatanna and her team face their greatest challenge yet.

Zatanna had her team join her as she tries asking someone for help at the start of this episode. Things take a bad turn fast when Dr Fate decides each of her acolytes need to be tested first. Each test is a real challenge and for a moment things weren’t looking good for any of them. While this was going on we learn a bit more about the dark past of a powerful individual. After the tests are over Dr Fate finally chooses to listen to reason and agrees to help this team out. As this episode comes to a close a battle takes a very bad turn.

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Teg Ydaer’ is available now on HBO Max.