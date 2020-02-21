30 Strangers Define Love

[Music]

00:04

okay and if you could define love Wow

00:09

that’s a hard question

00:11

[Music]

00:16

give me a tough one

00:22

I mean who didn’t say it’s gonna be a

00:27

hard question

00:28

I feel like love is just understanding

00:31

and accepting every everyone and their

00:34

flaws gosh that’s so hard I’m like on

00:40

the sauce our love is just like not

00:47

discriminating and just showing peace

00:52

towards everyone in your life okay

00:53

that’s awesome

00:55

something outside yourself living with

00:57

your heart outside yourself it’s a

01:01

little silly but honestly I actually

01:02

like if you really love that person ah

01:05

you have nothing to hide and I love is

01:08

being able to take a your brother

01:10

them you know burpin Kirsten crying

01:13

laughing no boundaries love is

01:19

lobby’s family being somebody else

01:24

whether they are accepting them and

01:26

choosing to be with them they find log

01:29

yeah my wife and you’re my cat reply

01:43

okay well is something crazy to be very

01:47

terrible and very amazing at the same

01:49

time I think it’s a different type of

01:51

person but something beautiful and I

01:54

think I’ve watched have love in their

01:55

life but can I give you a few things as

01:59

well I don’t know I don’t really have

02:01

much experience in love yet but holy

02:06

no I can we’re going to go see a whole

02:08

play that’s all about love Hamlet okay

02:12

you have no definition go to

02:15

comprehensive and too complicated to

02:17

even try to define something that makes

02:22

you extremely happy and who you are

02:26

love is something that makes you sleep

02:29

at night

02:31

Mace’s sleep happy and I okay that’s

02:36

that’s pretty much love so love is

02:39

something I make you sleep happy yeah

02:40

okay because physically and emotionally

02:43

oh if you could define love oh my gosh

02:48

and just generally being happy and like

02:52

having some that you can share things

02:54

with and and yeah just like that you’re

02:59

like friendship a really deep friendship

03:02

that makes you like tas bigger than

03:04

anyone else so soon well love I think

03:06

love is a choice

03:08

where

03:10

if you agree between like a colossus

03:12

right maybe a choice in since you people

03:13

or you want a hat like your cell afford

03:17

each other and then love can also be a

03:19

passion toward something like dancing

03:22

something like was something like that

03:24

okay enjoy okay love is defined in the

03:29

energy of a good of all

03:30

love is what travels through time and

03:35

space and love never dies

03:36

it’s eternal energy that goes on forever

03:39

love is doing for others beyond yourself

03:42

something selfless basically love is not

03:47

fine love is

03:50

not fun by generally or by anything love

03:55

is a form of actions and not worth you

04:02

have to show it and you have to believe

04:04

it and I think love it can be taken away

04:08

just as much as hate and it could be

04:10

talked as my case but it’s about showing

04:13

it in your actions and not my word I

04:16

feel like the most important thing is

04:19

just to be loyal and trustworthy again

04:21

we get each other and we have confidence

04:24

and yourself and the number one rule is

04:27

love yourself before you love me I’m you

04:30

I love everything that you look around

04:33

and see is a part of love I would say

04:36

it’s

04:40

a feeling of ultimate trust and respect

04:47

and intimate it would be unconditional

04:53

acceptance of someone interconnectedness

04:57

between people and spirit if you could

05:00

define love I have no idea when you

05:04

truly care about somebody you know more

05:07

than anyone else I suppose find love

05:12

that’s of two people compassion can’t

05:16

like are always together and just never

05:20

get tired of each other I think that

05:22

beloved movie game sticking together

05:23

never against each other

05:27

it’s a sparkle between you and another

05:29

person that you can’t get with anybody

05:31

else the flooring was I could define

05:34

love I believe that God is love that’s

05:38

just from my personal Fame and that’s

05:40

when I believe that love is and it’s our

05:42

responsibility for a place that loves

05:44

other people I think love and when you

05:48

can have a pure silence with someone

05:50

without it feeling awkward it’s more

05:52

like a home that’s good

05:57

hi that’s funny I told somebody

05:59

yesterday that love was an excuse to buy

06:01

people stuff but actually to me love is

06:04

what ties people together until you

06:08

thought your hand

06:11

well actually the full answer was an

06:14

excuse to bite people stuff and spend

06:16

money on people and not feel like a

06:17

trick so and in that sense it was like

06:22

you know like pick people out to dinner

06:23

or buying them stuff in order to like

06:24

get things out of them without feeling

06:27

like you’re being used so I think it is

06:30

one of those disabilities well if I

06:34

wanted to be like a good person and be

06:36

morally sound than I would second

06:41

happiness

06:46

I think love is anything in its purest

06:51

form it makes me happy and and we can

06:57

define love because it does happiness

06:59

and and we love it and I really do EXO /

07:05

– ask me I’ll just be like information

07:08

yeah so nomination because it makes me

07:10

happy a happy person but you can also

07:13

make you sad and and like all kind of

07:17

emotions right it changes all the time

07:19

every day

07:20

awesome okay one more you don’t have to

07:22

answer but you can choose the question I

07:24

ask tomorrow

07:36

[Music]

07:44

you

07:44

[Music]

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—