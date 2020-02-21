Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / 30 Strangers Define Love

30 Strangers Define Love

"Love is when you can have a pure silence with someone without feeling awkward, it's more like a home."

by Leave a Comment

[Music]
00:04
okay and if you could define love Wow
00:09
that’s a hard question
00:11
[Music]
00:16
give me a tough one
00:22
I mean who didn’t say it’s gonna be a
00:27
hard question
00:28
I feel like love is just understanding
00:31
and accepting every everyone and their
00:34
flaws gosh that’s so hard I’m like on
00:40
the sauce our love is just like not
00:47
discriminating and just showing peace
00:52
towards everyone in your life okay
00:53
that’s awesome
00:55
something outside yourself living with
00:57
your heart outside yourself it’s a
01:01
little silly but honestly I actually
01:02
like if you really love that person ah
01:05
you have nothing to hide and I love is
01:08
being able to take a your brother
01:10
them you know burpin Kirsten crying
01:13
laughing no boundaries love is
01:19
lobby’s family being somebody else
01:24
whether they are accepting them and
01:26
choosing to be with them they find log
01:29
yeah my wife and you’re my cat reply
01:43
okay well is something crazy to be very
01:47
terrible and very amazing at the same
01:49
time I think it’s a different type of
01:51
person but something beautiful and I
01:54
think I’ve watched have love in their
01:55
life but can I give you a few things as
01:59
well I don’t know I don’t really have
02:01
much experience in love yet but holy
02:06
no I can we’re going to go see a whole
02:08
play that’s all about love Hamlet okay
02:12
you have no definition go to
02:15
comprehensive and too complicated to
02:17
even try to define something that makes
02:22
you extremely happy and who you are
02:26
love is something that makes you sleep
02:29
at night
02:31
Mace’s sleep happy and I okay that’s
02:36
that’s pretty much love so love is
02:39
something I make you sleep happy yeah
02:40
okay because physically and emotionally
02:43
oh if you could define love oh my gosh
02:48
and just generally being happy and like
02:52
having some that you can share things
02:54
with and and yeah just like that you’re
02:59
like friendship a really deep friendship
03:02
that makes you like tas bigger than
03:04
anyone else so soon well love I think
03:06
love is a choice
03:08
where
03:10
if you agree between like a colossus
03:12
right maybe a choice in since you people
03:13
or you want a hat like your cell afford
03:17
each other and then love can also be a
03:19
passion toward something like dancing
03:22
something like was something like that
03:24
okay enjoy okay love is defined in the
03:29
energy of a good of all
03:30
love is what travels through time and
03:35
space and love never dies
03:36
it’s eternal energy that goes on forever
03:39
love is doing for others beyond yourself
03:42
something selfless basically love is not
03:47
fine love is
03:50
not fun by generally or by anything love
03:55
is a form of actions and not worth you
04:02
have to show it and you have to believe
04:04
it and I think love it can be taken away
04:08
just as much as hate and it could be
04:10
talked as my case but it’s about showing
04:13
it in your actions and not my word I
04:16
feel like the most important thing is
04:19
just to be loyal and trustworthy again
04:21
we get each other and we have confidence
04:24
and yourself and the number one rule is
04:27
love yourself before you love me I’m you
04:30
I love everything that you look around
04:33
and see is a part of love I would say
04:36
it’s
04:40
a feeling of ultimate trust and respect
04:47
and intimate it would be unconditional
04:53
acceptance of someone interconnectedness
04:57
between people and spirit if you could
05:00
define love I have no idea when you
05:04
truly care about somebody you know more
05:07
than anyone else I suppose find love
05:12
that’s of two people compassion can’t
05:16
like are always together and just never
05:20
get tired of each other I think that
05:22
beloved movie game sticking together
05:23
never against each other
05:27
it’s a sparkle between you and another
05:29
person that you can’t get with anybody
05:31
else the flooring was I could define
05:34
love I believe that God is love that’s
05:38
just from my personal Fame and that’s
05:40
when I believe that love is and it’s our
05:42
responsibility for a place that loves
05:44
other people I think love and when you
05:48
can have a pure silence with someone
05:50
without it feeling awkward it’s more
05:52
like a home that’s good
05:57
hi that’s funny I told somebody
05:59
yesterday that love was an excuse to buy
06:01
people stuff but actually to me love is
06:04
what ties people together until you
06:08
thought your hand
06:11
well actually the full answer was an
06:14
excuse to bite people stuff and spend
06:16
money on people and not feel like a
06:17
trick so and in that sense it was like
06:22
you know like pick people out to dinner
06:23
or buying them stuff in order to like
06:24
get things out of them without feeling
06:27
like you’re being used so I think it is
06:30
one of those disabilities well if I
06:34
wanted to be like a good person and be
06:36
morally sound than I would second
06:41
happiness
06:46
I think love is anything in its purest
06:51
form it makes me happy and and we can
06:57
define love because it does happiness
06:59
and and we love it and I really do EXO /
07:05
– ask me I’ll just be like information
07:08
yeah so nomination because it makes me
07:10
happy a happy person but you can also
07:13
make you sad and and like all kind of
07:17
emotions right it changes all the time
07:19
every day
07:20
awesome okay one more you don’t have to
07:22
answer but you can choose the question I
07:24
ask tomorrow
07:36
[Music]
07:44
you
07:44
[Music]

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.