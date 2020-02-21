30 Strangers Define Love

[Music]
okay and if you could define love Wow
that’s a hard question
[Music]
give me a tough one
I mean who didn’t say it’s gonna be a
hard question
I feel like love is just understanding
and accepting every everyone and their
flaws gosh that’s so hard I’m like on
the sauce our love is just like not
discriminating and just showing peace
towards everyone in your life okay
that’s awesome
something outside yourself living with
your heart outside yourself it’s a
little silly but honestly I actually
like if you really love that person ah
you have nothing to hide and I love is
being able to take a your brother
them you know burpin Kirsten crying
laughing no boundaries love is
lobby’s family being somebody else
whether they are accepting them and
choosing to be with them they find log
yeah my wife and you’re my cat reply
okay well is something crazy to be very
terrible and very amazing at the same
time I think it’s a different type of
person but something beautiful and I
think I’ve watched have love in their
life but can I give you a few things as
well I don’t know I don’t really have
much experience in love yet but holy
no I can we’re going to go see a whole
play that’s all about love Hamlet okay
you have no definition go to
comprehensive and too complicated to
even try to define something that makes
you extremely happy and who you are
love is something that makes you sleep
at night
Mace’s sleep happy and I okay that’s
that’s pretty much love so love is
something I make you sleep happy yeah
okay because physically and emotionally
oh if you could define love oh my gosh
and just generally being happy and like
having some that you can share things
with and and yeah just like that you’re
like friendship a really deep friendship
that makes you like tas bigger than
anyone else so soon well love I think
love is a choice
where
if you agree between like a colossus
right maybe a choice in since you people
or you want a hat like your cell afford
each other and then love can also be a
passion toward something like dancing
something like was something like that
okay enjoy okay love is defined in the
energy of a good of all
love is what travels through time and
space and love never dies
it’s eternal energy that goes on forever
love is doing for others beyond yourself
something selfless basically love is not
fine love is
not fun by generally or by anything love
is a form of actions and not worth you
have to show it and you have to believe
it and I think love it can be taken away
just as much as hate and it could be
talked as my case but it’s about showing
it in your actions and not my word I
feel like the most important thing is
just to be loyal and trustworthy again
we get each other and we have confidence
and yourself and the number one rule is
love yourself before you love me I’m you
I love everything that you look around
and see is a part of love I would say
it’s
a feeling of ultimate trust and respect
and intimate it would be unconditional
acceptance of someone interconnectedness
between people and spirit if you could
define love I have no idea when you
truly care about somebody you know more
than anyone else I suppose find love
that’s of two people compassion can’t
like are always together and just never
get tired of each other I think that
beloved movie game sticking together
never against each other
it’s a sparkle between you and another
person that you can’t get with anybody
else the flooring was I could define
love I believe that God is love that’s
just from my personal Fame and that’s
when I believe that love is and it’s our
responsibility for a place that loves
other people I think love and when you
can have a pure silence with someone
without it feeling awkward it’s more
like a home that’s good
hi that’s funny I told somebody
yesterday that love was an excuse to buy
people stuff but actually to me love is
what ties people together until you
thought your hand
well actually the full answer was an
excuse to bite people stuff and spend
money on people and not feel like a
trick so and in that sense it was like
you know like pick people out to dinner
or buying them stuff in order to like
get things out of them without feeling
like you’re being used so I think it is
one of those disabilities well if I
wanted to be like a good person and be
morally sound than I would second
happiness
I think love is anything in its purest
form it makes me happy and and we can
define love because it does happiness
and and we love it and I really do EXO /
– ask me I’ll just be like information
yeah so nomination because it makes me
happy a happy person but you can also
make you sad and and like all kind of
emotions right it changes all the time
every day
awesome okay one more you don’t have to
answer but you can choose the question I
ask tomorrow
[Music]
you
[Music]
