Home / Bits & Pieces / My Daily Life in Syria (Heart-Breaking Travel Experience)

My Daily Life in Syria (Heart-Breaking Travel Experience)

he Syrian people definitely did not deserve what happened to them and thus I think we should do our best to help them in this dire situation.

that's one of the saddest places you
00:01
know minds on her life man why would
00:03
someone do something like there are so
00:06
many people that shine so much beauty in
00:09
destroy so many buildings cities towns
00:12
villages everything families kidnap
00:15
someone for ransom I obviously don't
00:24
need to tell you about how crazy and sad
00:26
and heartbreaking the situation in Syria
00:29
after the Civil War really is because
00:31
you know I'm sure you know already but
00:33
some time ago I actually got the chance
00:35
to get inside the country that
00:36
experience was one of the most emotional
00:39
and heartbreaking travel experiences of
00:41
my entire life but at the same time I
00:43
met so many wonderful kind beautiful
00:47
incredible people there that inspired me
00:50
with their belief that you know life
00:52
could get better some day despite all
00:55
the terrible things happening around
00:57
them this is my daily life in Syria
01:00
after the Civil War modern-day Syria is
01:04
one of the most ancient inhabited
01:05
regions on earth as the oldest human
01:07
remains found in Syria date back to
01:09
roughly 700 thousand years ago Newt is
01:12
incredibly lucrative geographical
01:14
location Syria was occupied and ruled by
01:16
many strong empires of the past
01:18
including the Egyptians Assyrians
01:20
Babylonians Phoenicians Persians Greeks
01:22
Romans and Byzantines in 637 ad Muslim
01:25
armies defeated the Byzantine Empire and
01:27
took control of Syria less than a
01:30
thousand years later Syria fell to dance
01:32
of the Ottoman Empire which ruled the
01:34
country for 400 years but finally gained
01:37
its independence in 1946 Syria gradually
01:41
became one of the most touristy places
01:42
in the Middle East due to the country's
01:44
ancient history famous historical sites
01:46
and great weather it got so popular in
01:50
fact that it was visited by eight and a
01:51
half million tourists from around the
01:53
world in 2010 netting the country over
01:56
eight billion dollars in revenue
01:58
however things changed dramatically in
02:01
early 2011 what started out as peaceful
02:04
protests eventually turned into a
02:06
full-blown Civil War where the
02:08
government forces were fighting the
02:09
rebels called the Free Syrian Army the
02:12
battle became a lot more complicated as
02:14
it progressed new forces including
02:16
various terrorist groups joined the
02:18
fight and ravaged the country in the
02:20
ensuing conflicts numerous cities got
02:22
destroyed hundreds of towns and villages
02:24
were abandoned and millions of people
02:26
fled their homes and their country
02:28
causing one of the largest refugee
02:30
crisis the world had ever seen as he
02:32
resolved the movement of tourists
02:34
declined by more than 99% causing the
02:37
revenues to diminish and the whole
02:39
tourism industry to collapse as hardly
02:41
any foreigners would visit the country
02:43
this is the situation Syria was in when
02:46
I won there as a foreign tourist I'm
02:50
currently in beard the capital of
02:51
Lebanon and right now I'm walking to a
02:54
meeting place with my driver who will
02:57
actually take me to Syria and then I met
03:00
my driver hopped into his truck and
03:01
started my long drive towards Syria
03:05
we're currently approaching the border
03:07
with Syria it's still richer than just a
03:08
few kilometers we apparently have some
03:10
sort of a buffer zone between Lebanon
03:12
and Syria which is wearing me out right
03:14
now my first friend inside the country
03:22
was really fascinating as it felt
03:24
completely surreal being there
03:26
I mean it's Syria you know an hour later
03:28
I finally arrived at the country's
03:30
ancient capital called the masses
03:32
Damascus is not only a famous UNESCO
03:34
World Heritage Site but also the oldest
03:36
continuously inhabited city in the world
03:38
as over ten thousand years old
03:40
YouTube's geographical position at the
03:43
crossroads between Africa Europe and
03:44
Asia the city has been Conqueror and
03:47
conquered wealthy and destitute and
03:49
capital of empires and small States
03:50
these days Damascus still retains a lot
03:53
of its ancient beauty with large market
03:55
spread all throughout the city prominent
03:57
churches and mosques old coffee shops
03:59
and traditional hotels museums palaces
04:01
narrow lanes that take you many years
04:03
back in time and of course is inhabited
04:06
by incredibly nice not only that
04:18
Damascus has a few places I honestly
04:20
never expected to find they're like this
04:22
modern shopping mode what I'm chilling
04:25
at a pretty fancy shopping mall here in
04:27
Syria
04:29
they have many shops actually a lot of
04:31
customers it looks pretty fancy look at
04:33
that even have pawned fees were still
04:36
hardly believing that I was walking
04:37
around his shopping mall in Syria I went
04:39
back to the old town and entered the
04:41
city's crown jewel the Great Mosque of
04:43
Damascus which is one of the largest and
04:45
oldest mosques in the entire world this
04:48
mosque is so big and so kind of what's
04:51
crazy there's so much history all around
04:53
me right now literally thousands of
04:55
years old and
04:56
I've seen this place so many times on
04:59
the media and YouTube and Google and
05:01
everywhere and now the spot where the
05:05
mosque now stands used to be a temple
05:07
for the worship of Jupiter then later
05:09
became a Christian Church in the
05:10
Byzantine era and eventually was turned
05:12
into this great mosque legend dating to
05:15
the 6th century holds that the building
05:17
contains the head of John the Baptist
05:18
and the mosque is also believed by
05:20
Muslims to be the place where Jesus will
05:23
return at the end of days literally
05:25
everything looked really beautiful
05:26
inside the mosque but my guy did a hum
05:28
saw the decorations were the best part
05:30
as you can see this mosaic is the only
05:33
one like this in the entire world
05:35
because the style is of Byzantine style
05:38
however the decorations are Islamic
05:41
because they only portray vegetation and
05:44
houses and castles and not humans or
05:48
animals as the the Islamic traditions
05:52
state having visited the mosque
05:54
rahama and I've roamed wonderful streets
05:55
of Damascus exploring as much as we
05:58
could we also spend quite a bit of time
05:59
talking about her life in Damascus
06:02
during the civil war that started in
06:04
March of 2011 the hum told me she was
06:07
only 17 years old when the war broke out
06:09
and that all of her student years were
06:11
very different from what she had dreamed
06:13
of growing up you see in 2012 the rebels
06:16
launched a full-scale military attack on
06:19
the city it was the first time the tanks
06:21
and helicopters had been deployed in
06:23
central Damascus and left parts of the
06:24
city as war zones Leehom was in Damascus
06:27
the whole time she told me how she would
06:29
hear gunshots and see smoke in different
06:31
parts of the city while staying home or
06:33
attending her classes she told me that
06:35
everyone felt so much fear at the time
06:37
that many people had to pack their bags
06:38
ready to leave their beloved homes if
06:40
they needed to however a few weeks later
06:43
the fighting ceased as the Syrian army
06:45
regained the control of Damascus as you
06:47
can imagine the situation was still
06:49
unstable for you long
06:50
long time the outskirts kept being a tag
06:53
the city kept being shelled and bombing
06:55
attacks were a regular occurrence
06:57
Nahum told me that lots of her friends
06:58
had left the maskers with their families
07:00
and became refugees and other countries
07:02
mostly in Turkey Lebanon and Western
07:04
Europe but she thought she'd find it
07:06
very difficult to lead her life outside
07:08
of her homeland and thus she and her
07:11
family decided to stay in Syria early
07:15
the next morning I met up with my new
07:16
Syrian guide a wonderful adventurous
07:18
lady by the name of Safa together we
07:21
hopped into a car with her own tribe and
07:23
a very nice fellow some minutes later
07:32
when we left the city center and we're
07:34
passing by the outskirts I finally
07:36
understood what he had told me about the
07:39
day before hundreds of buildings were
07:41
completely destroyed and abandoned
07:43
everywhere I looked
07:45
[Music]
08:15
[Music]
08:22
credible my driver got taken away man
08:25
just a regular day in the life of Jacob
08:29
assigned you okay yes yes yeah yeah okay
08:39
wonderful
08:39
we also have a passenger as crazy as the
08:44
situation actually was I did all I could
08:46
focus on the task at hand and kept
08:48
driving forward across one of the most
08:51
dangerous roads in Syria the further I
08:54
drove the more clear it became how much
08:55
the war had actually affected that area
08:58
we passed through lots of towns and
08:59
villages that were totally destroyed and
09:01
there were no living soul sir look at
09:05
this town look so bad
09:11
however not every times destiny was the
09:13
same there actually we're a few that
09:16
still had people living in them just up
09:18
that's some sort of a random town that
09:20
we were passing through I'm here next to
09:23
the next to the road there's there's
09:25
there's like a shop there a couple of
09:28
kids around me a couple of taxis and
09:32
and it looks sort of abandoned you know
09:35
have destroyed as well on the one hand
09:36
it’s incredibly sad to be here for you
09:38
know their obvious reasons but the same
09:40
time when when you see how friendly the
09:42
people are and how positive a lot of
09:44
them are and how welcoming it just warms
09:47
your heart yes nice sandwich it looks
09:56
bigger than you later that night we
09:59
finally reached our destination of the
10:02
day the city that had been ravaged by
10:04
war the most Aleppo just came to the
10:07
eastern side of Aleppo which is still
10:09
basically an active war zone and most of
10:12
the buildings here seem to be completely
10:13
completely destroyed by bombs and stuff
10:16
look at that for example
10:18
such a big place
10:23
most of aleppo hadn’t fortunately been
10:25
destroyed by war which is why it felt
10:26
really strange to see quite a bit of
10:28
action there in the city centre late at
10:31
night why eunuch Sudan now get a bit the
10:45
one Sam said this is such a beautiful
10:49
place you know what do you think yes yes
10:52
impressive impressive a place every time
10:56
I come here I feel so much proud of that
10:59
castle yes we spent another hour walking
11:01
around the city and interacting with a
11:03
really friendly local people eventually
11:05
we got back to our hotel where sleep
11:07
certainly didn’t come easy it is just
11:10
after 6 a.m. right now
11:12
I couldn’t sleep since 3:00 because of
11:14
all the things that happen yesterday so
11:17
I figured I’ll just go to the balcony
11:19
and enjoy the view that is the Citadel
11:23
right there look at all these houses
11:25
half of them are abandoned see there’s
11:29
people living on the roof here I guess
11:32
man it’s crazy to think how much stuff
11:36
the city has actually seen in the very
11:38
very very recent past and now I’m here
11:41
in this you know hotel meeting all these
11:43
beautiful beautiful people they have so
11:46
much love in their hearts so much so
11:50
which worked all the pain and all the
11:52
suffering caused by it by the war and
11:54
then you see these people’s faces and
11:57
their smiles and
11:59
and their belief that you know things
12:03
could be better when the Sun rose I
12:06
finally left my hotel and this was the
12:08
first thing I saw she’s working here on
12:10
e on E Street and in a level towards the
12:13
citadel and literally the whole district
12:16
all around me is basically this chart as
12:19
you can see
12:20
and it’s so unfortunate seeing visually
12:23
dish look at this lane for example man
12:29
war is so dumb guns are so dumb tanks
12:31
and everything it’s just incredible look
12:33
at this house for example people used to
12:36
live here they even have the satellite
12:37
TV and everything no during the day I
12:42
kept asking stuffs and loads of things
12:44
about what had happened in Aleppo
12:45
because I just couldn’t believe what I
12:47
saw this is what I learned
12:50
similar to Damascus Aleppo is one of the
12:51
oldest continuously inhabited cities in
12:53
the world dating back to ten thousand
12:55
years before Christ known for being a
12:58
very tolerant City for people of all
13:00
ethnicities and religions Aleppo
13:01
gradually became the greatest center of
13:03
trade between Europe and lands farther
13:06
east during the Syrian civil war however
13:09
everything changed you see after the
13:11
unsuccessful assault of Damascus the
13:13
fighters launched an all-out offensive
13:15
on Aleppo in mid 2012 reportedly some of
13:18
the civil wars most devastating bombing
13:21
and fiercest fighting took place in
13:23
Aleppo often in residential areas for
13:25
the remaining months of 2012
13:27
house-to-house fighting between armed
13:29
opposition and government forces
13:30
continued and as of spring of 2013 the
13:33
syrian army has entrenched itself in the
13:36
western part of the level and the armed
13:37
opposition in the eastern part with a
13:39
no-man’s land between them the stalemate
13:42
lasted for four very long years and
13:44
ended in July of 2016 when Syrian
13:47
government troops closed the last supply
13:49
line of the armed opposition in Tooele
13:51
with the support of Russian airstrikes
13:53
and pushed the rebels out of the city
13:55
even the relative peace came back to the
13:57
residents of Aleppo the fighting caused
13:58
severe destruction to the city an
14:00
estimated 33 thousand buildings have
14:03
been either damaged or destroyed this is
14:06
how the city looks these days
14:08
[Music]
14:45
we spend many hours walking around
14:47
Aleppo and eventually came inside one of
14:49
the many destroyed buildings in the area
14:51
and ran into a painter by the name of
14:54
Yasser who’s rebuilding the rooms inside
14:56
the building one by one we just made
14:59
friends with Apple users who is a
15:02
painter and he’s actually repainting one
15:04
of the rooms inside the man it’s so
15:14
incredible to see that even in the most
15:16
dire dire of circumstances you can never
15:19
imagine people still those hope this guy
15:22
comes to work every day to this
15:24
completely The Shard building paints new
15:26
rooms builds tables and chairs and tries
15:30
to make them better one room at a time
15:33
incredible the people here are so strong
15:36
we’ll then we proceeded to the city
15:38
center where we stumbled upon some
15:40
really friendly school kids on their
15:42
annual school trip and then we went
15:48
inside the citadel of aleppo which is
15:50
one of the oldest castles in the world
15:52
is around five thousand years old the
15:55
citadel was badly damaged during the
15:56
Battle of Aleppo in 2001 the rebels
15:58
fought against the government forces to
16:00
gain control over the citadel the Syrian
16:02
army retain the control of the citadel
16:04
and used it as an active military base
16:06
which further damaged the castle however
16:08
when the situation became a little bit
16:10
more stable they began repairing the
16:12
citadel and reopened it to the public in
16:14
2017 not everything’s been repaired yet
16:17
but the castle is certainly an
16:18
incredible sight to visit one that takes
16:21
you thousands of years back in time or
16:23
in my case to the 21st century listen to
16:28
those sounds in the distance it’s it’s a
16:31
machine gun sound dude I can all see
16:34
some smoke
16:36
see there man they’re literally a few
16:42
kilometers away from the Citadel what
16:49
look at that you see this monster
16:58
after this crazy incident Samson told me
17:01
we should leave the city immediately and
17:03
so we opted back into our car and rode
17:05
hundreds of kilometers away from Aleppo
17:07
stopping for a short breaks whenever we
17:10
had the chance
17:16
[Music]
17:19
oh look at that just keep on top of the
17:21
the track it’s really big really big
17:24
super rusty as well wow that’s the road
17:29
we’re taking right here and this is a
17:33
just a random regular attack the next
17:36
day we found ourselves in the second
17:38
most destroyed city in Syria the city of
17:40
Homs
17:41
similar to the other majorly affected
17:43
areas homs saw the battles between the
17:45
government and the rebels as well as
17:46
multiple terrorist groups who are
17:48
fighting for control over the city
17:50
relative stability came back to homs in
17:52
2014 when he cease fire agreement was
17:55
reached but the damage had been done
17:56
over 10,000 buildings have been badly
17:59
damaged or destroyed with thousands of
18:01
civilians having to feed their homes
18:03
even though things are certainly not
18:05
improving too fast what I found really
18:06
interesting about Homs was that I
18:08
encountered quite a few people who are
18:10
doing their best preserving and
18:12
improving their city amidst all the
18:14
chaos around them the first of those
18:16
people was this really strong woman by
18:18
the name of Iman Ahmed who spent the
18:20
last few years of her life managing the
18:22
reconstruction of the largest mosque in
18:23
Homs that was completely destroyed
18:26
during the war so apparently all the
18:29
buildings around it are still completely
18:31
demolished because they were bombing the
18:32
area and blowing everything up and
18:35
burning buildings down
18:37
and you know everything got affected but
18:40
they’re slowly rebuilding you know
18:42
buildings bit by bit and this is
18:44
apparently the first one in the area I
18:45
really hope that you know in a few years
18:47
maybe a few dozen years to hold the
18:49
whole area around it will once again be
18:52
pretty potent then I made friends with
18:54
two awesome cousins called Emir and
18:56
Ibrahim for the only people who had not
18:58
closed their carpet shop in this big new
19:01
marketplace building in central home
19:07
thank you so much thank you
19:11
and finally my guide Sampson took me to
19:14
this fascinating church called alms in
19:17
our armed sonars one of the oldest
19:18
churches in the world built in 95 AD but
19:22
it was also the shard during the war
19:23
however the local Christian community
19:25
raised funds for the reconstruction of
19:27
their holy place and rebuilt it all
19:29
themselves in just a few years very
19:32
evidently there still is a lot of work
19:34
that needs to be done in the city of
19:35
Homs but I was very happy to meet and
19:37
interact with people who don’t sit
19:40
around waiting for someone else to do it
19:41
for them but rather find ways as hard as
19:44
it might be sometimes to make a change
19:46
on their own these people are the real
19:49
heroes it’s incredible how strong the
19:52
Syrian people are I mean this city is
19:55
completely shot basically and they’re
19:57
still smiling running their businesses
19:59
talking to me posing for me and such
20:02
imagine so sad and so it’s boring at the
20:05
same time you know I mean when we hopped
20:07
into the car for our next adventure
20:09
shafts and told me we’ll go see a few
20:11
places that weren’t as affected by the
20:13
war as Aleppo and Homs were and so I
20:16
found myself and one of the most
20:17
important well preserved medieval
20:19
castles in the world called crack the
20:21
chevalier you know in countries like
20:24
Syria and all around the Middle East
20:26
oftentimes you’re surrounded by a lot of
20:28
noise and traffic and you know people
20:30
and stuff and it’s cool but at the same
20:31
time finding a place like this that’s so
20:34
completely peaceful is something
20:35
incredible there’s not a single other
20:38
person here with us
20:39
the views all around are incredibly
20:41
beautiful honestly didn’t expect to see
20:43
this in Syria you are somehow it didn’t
20:46
think a place like this could could
20:47
survive what happened you know alright
20:49
but it did I’m so happy
20:52
having explored the castle we decided to
20:54
visit the famous coast of Syria and made
20:57
our way to the beautiful coastal town of
20:58
patos which felt incredibly different
21:00
from the rest of the country as there
21:02
were never any battles taking place in
21:04
the city there’s absolutely no abandoned
21:07
and discharged buildings there’s quite a
21:09
few young people all around the area
21:11
hugging and holding hands
21:13
there’s people fishing riding bicycles
21:16
such a different City from you know all
21:19
the Syria that I’ve seen so far it’s
21:20
it’s incredible the next morning we took
21:22
a small boat together with dozens of
21:24
friendly locals and eventually landed on
21:26
the only inhabited island in Syria
21:28
called a Darwin
21:30
even though the island itself was never
21:31
touched by war it’s inhabited by only a
21:33
few thousand people these days who are
21:35
mostly fishermen shipbuilders or crew
21:37
sailors however it was first inhabited
21:39
by the Phoenicians of 2,000 years ago
21:41
and less it really does take you many
21:43
years back in time and somehow lets you
21:45
forget the ravages of war you had just
21:47
witnessed at least for a bit local kids
21:50
just join us
21:51
you ahmed muhammed our original name
21:59
speak English thank you bye my secret
22:10
grandchildren having left a beautiful
22:12
coast of Syria will once again went back
22:14
into the mountains to a place that made
22:17
me so emotional it will never leave my
22:19
mind the orthodox christian mountain
22:22
town of maaloula even though only 2,000
22:24
people live in Molalla it’s a very well
22:27
known place in syria because of its
22:29
famous monasteries especially the
22:30
convent of Saint tackle which holds the
22:32
remains of Pecola who was a pupil of
22:34
Paul the Apostle another reason this
22:37
condiment is so famous is because during
22:38
the war the al-nusra front took 12
22:41
Orthodox nuns as hostages the nuns were
22:43
held hostage for over three months until
22:45
finally released back to their convent
22:48
which was also gravely affected by war
22:50
when we left the convent we hiked up
22:53
this beautiful guards entered a building
22:55
that used to be a fancy four-star hotel
22:58
but was very severely affected during
23:00
the war this is the hotel you should be
23:02
really really big everything everything
23:05
is destroyed they still have the rubble
23:07
in here and that must have been the main
23:09
entrance right there these are the
23:11
stairs look at the car door there’s
23:19
probably a few dozen rooms on both sides
23:21
in here this is the roof
23:30
this one of the saddest places you know
23:32
mine’s a high live man why would someone
23:37
do something like there are so many
23:39
people this shines so much beauty and
23:42
destroy so many buildings cities towns
23:45
villages everything families that kidnap
23:49
someone for ransom
23:50
I really hope stuff like this won’t
23:52
happen and ever again in the future
23:55
I really hope people will see that love
23:58
is oh and he did not hate not division
24:01
we’re all the same we’re all beautiful
24:03
we’re all kind we’re all amazing at our
24:07
own rights even if we believe in
24:08
different gods or have different skin
24:11
colors genders beliefs whatever we’re
24:15
all the same let’s be friendly to one
24:18
another let’s respect one another let’s
24:20
love one another let’s spread happiness
24:23
and love and understanding not hate ever
24:27
to prevent something like this from
24:29
happening again
24:33
[Music]
24:39
eventually the Sun set and Sampson and I
24:42
just stood on this roof hardly even
24:44
talking as I was lost in my thoughts
24:46
about everything had seen and
24:48
experienced during my time in Syria the
24:52
obvious thing is the neverending
24:53
destruction you see it everywhere in
24:55
tiny villages beautiful towns in large
24:57
cities being constantly surrounded by so
25:00
many destroyed buildings I felt very
25:02
overwhelmed and emotional I just I just
25:04
couldn’t understand why there’s still so
25:07
much fighting going on in the world at
25:09
the same time the local people
25:10
completely fascinated me despite all the
25:13
terrible things happening around them
25:15
they seemed to have so much positivity
25:16
perseverance and faith that it just blew
25:19
me away I ran into dozens of wonderful
25:21
people from merchants constructors and
25:23
performers to coax drivers and students
25:25
everyone was really friendly people
25:27
greeted me posed for me showed me their
25:30
work and laughed with me as if I was a
25:32
long-lost cousin of theirs thank you to
25:35
the people of Syria for your positivity
25:36
friendliness strength and your belief
25:39
that the future can be brighter I wish I
25:42
could be half as strong as you are in
25:44
these circumstances and I pray that life
25:47
will come back to normal as soon as
25:49
possible
25:50
[Music]
25:52
thank you for caring about the Syrian
25:54
people enough to watch the video until
25:56
the very end those people the beautiful
25:58
wonderful Syrian people they did not
26:00
deserve this to happen and because of
26:02
that I really do think that you and I
26:04
need to do all we can to help them as
26:07
much as possible and so recently I was
26:09
doing the auto research about what
26:10
nonprofit organizations help the Syrian
26:13
refugees the most and I stumbled upon
26:14
this organization called the
26:15
International Rescue Committee that
26:18
helped in displaced families help them
26:20
get visas to other places help them get
26:22
shelter and food and education and you
26:25
know they just do a wonderful job
26:26
helping the millions of people that
26:28
unfortunately had to flee their
26:30
attention and so they don’t know that
26:32
I’m doing this I never talked to them
26:33
they never asked me to do this but I’m
26:35
gonna leave the donation links in the
26:37
description box of this video if you
26:39
want to actually donate to that
26:41
organization and my team and I also
26:43
wanted to do our part so we just
26:44
launched t-shirts that are called people
26:46
are kind that we’re selling on on my
26:48
personal Star once again in the
26:50
description box down below and all the
26:52
profits that we sell from these limited
26:54
edition shirts will also be donated to
26:56
that organization thank you so much for
26:58
caring about the Syrian people and I
27:01
really do think that if you went there
27:03
yourself you would also see how
27:05
beautiful and kind and friendly and nice
27:07
they really are and I really do think
27:11
that right now they really do need our
27:13
help thank you so much see you next
27:19
[Music]

