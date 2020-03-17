My Daily Life in Syria (Heart-Breaking Travel Experience)

that’s one of the saddest places you

know minds on her life man why would

someone do something like there are so

many people that shine so much beauty in

destroy so many buildings cities towns

villages everything families kidnap

someone for ransom I obviously don’t

need to tell you about how crazy and sad

and heartbreaking the situation in Syria

after the Civil War really is because

you know I’m sure you know already but

some time ago I actually got the chance

to get inside the country that

experience was one of the most emotional

and heartbreaking travel experiences of

my entire life but at the same time I

met so many wonderful kind beautiful

incredible people there that inspired me

with their belief that you know life

could get better some day despite all

the terrible things happening around

them this is my daily life in Syria

after the Civil War modern-day Syria is

one of the most ancient inhabited

regions on earth as the oldest human

remains found in Syria date back to

roughly 700 thousand years ago Newt is

incredibly lucrative geographical

location Syria was occupied and ruled by

many strong empires of the past

including the Egyptians Assyrians

Babylonians Phoenicians Persians Greeks

Romans and Byzantines in 637 ad Muslim

armies defeated the Byzantine Empire and

took control of Syria less than a

thousand years later Syria fell to dance

of the Ottoman Empire which ruled the

country for 400 years but finally gained

its independence in 1946 Syria gradually

became one of the most touristy places

in the Middle East due to the country’s

ancient history famous historical sites

and great weather it got so popular in

fact that it was visited by eight and a

half million tourists from around the

world in 2010 netting the country over

eight billion dollars in revenue

however things changed dramatically in

early 2011 what started out as peaceful

protests eventually turned into a

full-blown Civil War where the

government forces were fighting the

rebels called the Free Syrian Army the

battle became a lot more complicated as

it progressed new forces including

various terrorist groups joined the

fight and ravaged the country in the

ensuing conflicts numerous cities got

destroyed hundreds of towns and villages

were abandoned and millions of people

fled their homes and their country

causing one of the largest refugee

crisis the world had ever seen as he

resolved the movement of tourists

declined by more than 99% causing the

revenues to diminish and the whole

tourism industry to collapse as hardly

any foreigners would visit the country

this is the situation Syria was in when

I won there as a foreign tourist I’m

currently in beard the capital of

Lebanon and right now I’m walking to a

meeting place with my driver who will

actually take me to Syria and then I met

my driver hopped into his truck and

started my long drive towards Syria

we’re currently approaching the border

with Syria it’s still richer than just a

few kilometers we apparently have some

sort of a buffer zone between Lebanon

and Syria which is wearing me out right

now my first friend inside the country

was really fascinating as it felt

completely surreal being there

I mean it’s Syria you know an hour later

I finally arrived at the country’s

ancient capital called the masses

Damascus is not only a famous UNESCO

World Heritage Site but also the oldest

continuously inhabited city in the world

as over ten thousand years old

YouTube’s geographical position at the

crossroads between Africa Europe and

Asia the city has been Conqueror and

conquered wealthy and destitute and

capital of empires and small States

these days Damascus still retains a lot

of its ancient beauty with large market

spread all throughout the city prominent

churches and mosques old coffee shops

and traditional hotels museums palaces

narrow lanes that take you many years

back in time and of course is inhabited

by incredibly nice not only that

04:18

Damascus has a few places I honestly

04:20

never expected to find they’re like this

04:22

modern shopping mode what I’m chilling

04:25

at a pretty fancy shopping mall here in

04:27

Syria

they have many shops actually a lot of

customers it looks pretty fancy look at

that even have pawned fees were still

hardly believing that I was walking

around his shopping mall in Syria I went

back to the old town and entered the

city’s crown jewel the Great Mosque of

Damascus which is one of the largest and

oldest mosques in the entire world this

mosque is so big and so kind of what’s

crazy there’s so much history all around

me right now literally thousands of

years old and

I’ve seen this place so many times on

the media and YouTube and Google and

everywhere and now the spot where the

mosque now stands used to be a temple

for the worship of Jupiter then later

became a Christian Church in the

Byzantine era and eventually was turned

into this great mosque legend dating to

the 6th century holds that the building

contains the head of John the Baptist

and the mosque is also believed by

Muslims to be the place where Jesus will

return at the end of days literally

everything looked really beautiful

inside the mosque but my guy did a hum

saw the decorations were the best part

as you can see this mosaic is the only

one like this in the entire world

because the style is of Byzantine style

however the decorations are Islamic

because they only portray vegetation and

houses and castles and not humans or

animals as the the Islamic traditions

state having visited the mosque

rahama and I’ve roamed wonderful streets

of Damascus exploring as much as we

could we also spend quite a bit of time

talking about her life in Damascus

during the civil war that started in

March of 2011 the hum told me she was

only 17 years old when the war broke out

and that all of her student years were

very different from what she had dreamed

of growing up you see in 2012 the rebels

launched a full-scale military attack on

the city it was the first time the tanks

and helicopters had been deployed in

central Damascus and left parts of the

city as war zones Leehom was in Damascus

the whole time she told me how she would

hear gunshots and see smoke in different

parts of the city while staying home or

attending her classes she told me that

everyone felt so much fear at the time

that many people had to pack their bags

ready to leave their beloved homes if

they needed to however a few weeks later

the fighting ceased as the Syrian army

regained the control of Damascus as you

can imagine the situation was still

unstable for you long

long time the outskirts kept being a tag

the city kept being shelled and bombing

attacks were a regular occurrence

Nahum told me that lots of her friends

had left the maskers with their families

and became refugees and other countries

mostly in Turkey Lebanon and Western

Europe but she thought she’d find it

very difficult to lead her life outside

of her homeland and thus she and her

family decided to stay in Syria early

the next morning I met up with my new

Syrian guide a wonderful adventurous

lady by the name of Safa together we

hopped into a car with her own tribe and

a very nice fellow some minutes later

when we left the city center and we’re

passing by the outskirts I finally

understood what he had told me about the

day before hundreds of buildings were

completely destroyed and abandoned

everywhere I looked

credible my driver got taken away man

just a regular day in the life of Jacob

assigned you okay yes yes yeah yeah okay

wonderful

we also have a passenger as crazy as the

situation actually was I did all I could

focus on the task at hand and kept

driving forward across one of the most

dangerous roads in Syria the further I

drove the more clear it became how much

the war had actually affected that area

we passed through lots of towns and

villages that were totally destroyed and

there were no living soul sir look at

this town look so bad

however not every times destiny was the

same there actually we’re a few that

still had people living in them just up

that’s some sort of a random town that

we were passing through I’m here next to

the next to the road there’s there’s

there’s like a shop there a couple of

kids around me a couple of taxis and

and it looks sort of abandoned you know

have destroyed as well on the one hand

it’s incredibly sad to be here for you

know their obvious reasons but the same

time when when you see how friendly the

people are and how positive a lot of

them are and how welcoming it just warms

your heart yes nice sandwich it looks

bigger than you later that night we

finally reached our destination of the

day the city that had been ravaged by

war the most Aleppo just came to the

eastern side of Aleppo which is still

basically an active war zone and most of

the buildings here seem to be completely

completely destroyed by bombs and stuff

look at that for example

such a big place

most of aleppo hadn’t fortunately been

destroyed by war which is why it felt

really strange to see quite a bit of

action there in the city centre late at

night why eunuch Sudan now get a bit the

one Sam said this is such a beautiful

place you know what do you think yes yes

impressive impressive a place every time

I come here I feel so much proud of that

castle yes we spent another hour walking

around the city and interacting with a

really friendly local people eventually

we got back to our hotel where sleep

certainly didn’t come easy it is just

after 6 a.m. right now

I couldn’t sleep since 3:00 because of

all the things that happen yesterday so

I figured I’ll just go to the balcony

and enjoy the view that is the Citadel

right there look at all these houses

half of them are abandoned see there’s

people living on the roof here I guess

man it’s crazy to think how much stuff

the city has actually seen in the very

very very recent past and now I’m here

in this you know hotel meeting all these

beautiful beautiful people they have so

much love in their hearts so much so

which worked all the pain and all the

suffering caused by it by the war and

then you see these people’s faces and

their smiles and

and their belief that you know things

could be better when the Sun rose I

finally left my hotel and this was the

first thing I saw she’s working here on

e on E Street and in a level towards the

citadel and literally the whole district

all around me is basically this chart as

you can see

and it’s so unfortunate seeing visually

dish look at this lane for example man

war is so dumb guns are so dumb tanks

and everything it’s just incredible look

at this house for example people used to

live here they even have the satellite

TV and everything no during the day I

kept asking stuffs and loads of things

about what had happened in Aleppo

because I just couldn’t believe what I

saw this is what I learned

similar to Damascus Aleppo is one of the

oldest continuously inhabited cities in

the world dating back to ten thousand

years before Christ known for being a

very tolerant City for people of all

ethnicities and religions Aleppo

gradually became the greatest center of

trade between Europe and lands farther

east during the Syrian civil war however

everything changed you see after the

unsuccessful assault of Damascus the

fighters launched an all-out offensive

on Aleppo in mid 2012 reportedly some of

the civil wars most devastating bombing

and fiercest fighting took place in

Aleppo often in residential areas for

the remaining months of 2012

house-to-house fighting between armed

opposition and government forces

continued and as of spring of 2013 the

syrian army has entrenched itself in the

western part of the level and the armed

opposition in the eastern part with a

no-man’s land between them the stalemate

lasted for four very long years and

ended in July of 2016 when Syrian

government troops closed the last supply

line of the armed opposition in Tooele

with the support of Russian airstrikes

and pushed the rebels out of the city

even the relative peace came back to the

residents of Aleppo the fighting caused

severe destruction to the city an

estimated 33 thousand buildings have

been either damaged or destroyed this is

how the city looks these days

we spend many hours walking around

Aleppo and eventually came inside one of

the many destroyed buildings in the area

and ran into a painter by the name of

Yasser who’s rebuilding the rooms inside

the building one by one we just made

friends with Apple users who is a

painter and he’s actually repainting one

of the rooms inside the man it’s so

incredible to see that even in the most

dire dire of circumstances you can never

imagine people still those hope this guy

comes to work every day to this

completely The Shard building paints new

rooms builds tables and chairs and tries

to make them better one room at a time

incredible the people here are so strong

we’ll then we proceeded to the city

center where we stumbled upon some

really friendly school kids on their

annual school trip and then we went

inside the citadel of aleppo which is

one of the oldest castles in the world

is around five thousand years old the

citadel was badly damaged during the

Battle of Aleppo in 2001 the rebels

fought against the government forces to

gain control over the citadel the Syrian

army retain the control of the citadel

and used it as an active military base

which further damaged the castle however

when the situation became a little bit

more stable they began repairing the

citadel and reopened it to the public in

2017 not everything’s been repaired yet

but the castle is certainly an

incredible sight to visit one that takes

you thousands of years back in time or

in my case to the 21st century listen to

those sounds in the distance it’s it’s a

machine gun sound dude I can all see

some smoke

see there man they’re literally a few

kilometers away from the Citadel what

look at that you see this monster

after this crazy incident Samson told me

we should leave the city immediately and

so we opted back into our car and rode

hundreds of kilometers away from Aleppo

stopping for a short breaks whenever we

had the chance

oh look at that just keep on top of the

the track it’s really big really big

super rusty as well wow that’s the road

we’re taking right here and this is a

just a random regular attack the next

day we found ourselves in the second

most destroyed city in Syria the city of

Homs

similar to the other majorly affected

areas homs saw the battles between the

government and the rebels as well as

multiple terrorist groups who are

fighting for control over the city

relative stability came back to homs in

2014 when he cease fire agreement was

reached but the damage had been done

over 10,000 buildings have been badly

damaged or destroyed with thousands of

civilians having to feed their homes

even though things are certainly not

improving too fast what I found really

interesting about Homs was that I

encountered quite a few people who are

doing their best preserving and

improving their city amidst all the

chaos around them the first of those

people was this really strong woman by

the name of Iman Ahmed who spent the

last few years of her life managing the

reconstruction of the largest mosque in

Homs that was completely destroyed

during the war so apparently all the

buildings around it are still completely

demolished because they were bombing the

area and blowing everything up and

burning buildings down

and you know everything got affected but

they’re slowly rebuilding you know

buildings bit by bit and this is

apparently the first one in the area I

really hope that you know in a few years

maybe a few dozen years to hold the

whole area around it will once again be

pretty potent then I made friends with

two awesome cousins called Emir and

Ibrahim for the only people who had not

closed their carpet shop in this big new

marketplace building in central home

thank you so much thank you

and finally my guide Sampson took me to

this fascinating church called alms in

our armed sonars one of the oldest

churches in the world built in 95 AD but

it was also the shard during the war

however the local Christian community

raised funds for the reconstruction of

their holy place and rebuilt it all

themselves in just a few years very

evidently there still is a lot of work

that needs to be done in the city of

Homs but I was very happy to meet and

interact with people who don’t sit

around waiting for someone else to do it

for them but rather find ways as hard as

it might be sometimes to make a change

on their own these people are the real

heroes it’s incredible how strong the

Syrian people are I mean this city is

completely shot basically and they’re

still smiling running their businesses

talking to me posing for me and such

imagine so sad and so it’s boring at the

same time you know I mean when we hopped

into the car for our next adventure

shafts and told me we’ll go see a few

places that weren’t as affected by the

war as Aleppo and Homs were and so I

found myself and one of the most

important well preserved medieval

castles in the world called crack the

chevalier you know in countries like

Syria and all around the Middle East

oftentimes you’re surrounded by a lot of

noise and traffic and you know people

and stuff and it’s cool but at the same

time finding a place like this that’s so

completely peaceful is something

incredible there’s not a single other

person here with us

the views all around are incredibly

beautiful honestly didn’t expect to see

this in Syria you are somehow it didn’t

think a place like this could could

survive what happened you know alright

but it did I’m so happy

having explored the castle we decided to

visit the famous coast of Syria and made

our way to the beautiful coastal town of

patos which felt incredibly different

from the rest of the country as there

were never any battles taking place in

the city there’s absolutely no abandoned

and discharged buildings there’s quite a

few young people all around the area

hugging and holding hands

there’s people fishing riding bicycles

such a different City from you know all

the Syria that I’ve seen so far it’s

it’s incredible the next morning we took

a small boat together with dozens of

friendly locals and eventually landed on

the only inhabited island in Syria

called a Darwin

even though the island itself was never

touched by war it’s inhabited by only a

few thousand people these days who are

mostly fishermen shipbuilders or crew

sailors however it was first inhabited

by the Phoenicians of 2,000 years ago

and less it really does take you many

years back in time and somehow lets you

forget the ravages of war you had just

witnessed at least for a bit local kids

just join us

you ahmed muhammed our original name

speak English thank you bye my secret

grandchildren having left a beautiful

coast of Syria will once again went back

into the mountains to a place that made

me so emotional it will never leave my

mind the orthodox christian mountain

town of maaloula even though only 2,000

people live in Molalla it’s a very well

known place in syria because of its

famous monasteries especially the

convent of Saint tackle which holds the

remains of Pecola who was a pupil of

Paul the Apostle another reason this

condiment is so famous is because during

the war the al-nusra front took 12

Orthodox nuns as hostages the nuns were

held hostage for over three months until

finally released back to their convent

which was also gravely affected by war

when we left the convent we hiked up

this beautiful guards entered a building

that used to be a fancy four-star hotel

but was very severely affected during

the war this is the hotel you should be

really really big everything everything

is destroyed they still have the rubble

in here and that must have been the main

entrance right there these are the

stairs look at the car door there’s

probably a few dozen rooms on both sides

in here this is the roof

this one of the saddest places you know

mine’s a high live man why would someone

do something like there are so many

people this shines so much beauty and

destroy so many buildings cities towns

villages everything families that kidnap

someone for ransom

I really hope stuff like this won’t

happen and ever again in the future

I really hope people will see that love

is oh and he did not hate not division

we’re all the same we’re all beautiful

we’re all kind we’re all amazing at our

own rights even if we believe in

different gods or have different skin

colors genders beliefs whatever we’re

all the same let’s be friendly to one

another let’s respect one another let’s

love one another let’s spread happiness

and love and understanding not hate ever

to prevent something like this from

happening again

eventually the Sun set and Sampson and I

just stood on this roof hardly even

talking as I was lost in my thoughts

about everything had seen and

experienced during my time in Syria the

obvious thing is the neverending

destruction you see it everywhere in

tiny villages beautiful towns in large

cities being constantly surrounded by so

many destroyed buildings I felt very

overwhelmed and emotional I just I just

couldn’t understand why there’s still so

much fighting going on in the world at

the same time the local people

completely fascinated me despite all the

terrible things happening around them

they seemed to have so much positivity

perseverance and faith that it just blew

me away I ran into dozens of wonderful

people from merchants constructors and

performers to coax drivers and students

everyone was really friendly people

greeted me posed for me showed me their

work and laughed with me as if I was a

long-lost cousin of theirs thank you to

the people of Syria for your positivity

friendliness strength and your belief

that the future can be brighter I wish I

could be half as strong as you are in

these circumstances and I pray that life

will come back to normal as soon as

possible

thank you for caring about the Syrian

people enough to watch the video until

the very end those people the beautiful

wonderful Syrian people they did not

deserve this to happen and because of

that I really do think that you and I

need to do all we can to help them as

much as possible and so recently I was

doing the auto research about what

nonprofit organizations help the Syrian

refugees the most and I stumbled upon

this organization called the

International Rescue Committee that

helped in displaced families help them

get visas to other places help them get

shelter and food and education and you

know they just do a wonderful job

helping the millions of people that

unfortunately had to flee their

attention and so they don’t know that

I’m doing this I never talked to them

they never asked me to do this but I’m

gonna leave the donation links in the

description box of this video if you

want to actually donate to that

organization and my team and I also

wanted to do our part so we just

launched t-shirts that are called people

are kind that we’re selling on on my

personal Star once again in the

description box down below and all the

profits that we sell from these limited

edition shirts will also be donated to

that organization thank you so much for

caring about the Syrian people and I

really do think that if you went there

yourself you would also see how

beautiful and kind and friendly and nice

they really are and I really do think

that right now they really do need our

help thank you so much see you next

