My Daily Life in Syria (Heart-Breaking Travel Experience)

that’s one of the saddest places you
know minds on her life man why would
someone do something like there are so
many people that shine so much beauty in
destroy so many buildings cities towns
villages everything families kidnap
someone for ransom I obviously don’t
need to tell you about how crazy and sad
and heartbreaking the situation in Syria
after the Civil War really is because
you know I’m sure you know already but
some time ago I actually got the chance
to get inside the country that
experience was one of the most emotional
and heartbreaking travel experiences of
my entire life but at the same time I
met so many wonderful kind beautiful
incredible people there that inspired me
with their belief that you know life
could get better some day despite all
the terrible things happening around
them this is my daily life in Syria
after the Civil War modern-day Syria is
one of the most ancient inhabited
regions on earth as the oldest human
remains found in Syria date back to
roughly 700 thousand years ago Newt is
incredibly lucrative geographical
location Syria was occupied and ruled by
many strong empires of the past
including the Egyptians Assyrians
Babylonians Phoenicians Persians Greeks
Romans and Byzantines in 637 ad Muslim
armies defeated the Byzantine Empire and
took control of Syria less than a
thousand years later Syria fell to dance
of the Ottoman Empire which ruled the
country for 400 years but finally gained
its independence in 1946 Syria gradually
became one of the most touristy places
in the Middle East due to the country’s
ancient history famous historical sites
and great weather it got so popular in
fact that it was visited by eight and a
half million tourists from around the
world in 2010 netting the country over
eight billion dollars in revenue
however things changed dramatically in
early 2011 what started out as peaceful
protests eventually turned into a
full-blown Civil War where the
government forces were fighting the
rebels called the Free Syrian Army the
battle became a lot more complicated as
it progressed new forces including
various terrorist groups joined the
fight and ravaged the country in the
ensuing conflicts numerous cities got
destroyed hundreds of towns and villages
were abandoned and millions of people
fled their homes and their country
causing one of the largest refugee
crisis the world had ever seen as he
resolved the movement of tourists
declined by more than 99% causing the
revenues to diminish and the whole
tourism industry to collapse as hardly
any foreigners would visit the country
this is the situation Syria was in when
I won there as a foreign tourist I’m
currently in beard the capital of
Lebanon and right now I’m walking to a
meeting place with my driver who will
actually take me to Syria and then I met
my driver hopped into his truck and
started my long drive towards Syria
we’re currently approaching the border
with Syria it’s still richer than just a
few kilometers we apparently have some
sort of a buffer zone between Lebanon
and Syria which is wearing me out right
now my first friend inside the country
was really fascinating as it felt
completely surreal being there
I mean it’s Syria you know an hour later
I finally arrived at the country’s
ancient capital called the masses
Damascus is not only a famous UNESCO
World Heritage Site but also the oldest
continuously inhabited city in the world
as over ten thousand years old
YouTube’s geographical position at the
crossroads between Africa Europe and
Asia the city has been Conqueror and
conquered wealthy and destitute and
capital of empires and small States
these days Damascus still retains a lot
of its ancient beauty with large market
spread all throughout the city prominent
churches and mosques old coffee shops
and traditional hotels museums palaces
narrow lanes that take you many years
back in time and of course is inhabited
by incredibly nice not only that
Damascus has a few places I honestly
never expected to find they’re like this
modern shopping mode what I’m chilling
at a pretty fancy shopping mall here in
Syria
they have many shops actually a lot of
customers it looks pretty fancy look at
that even have pawned fees were still
hardly believing that I was walking
around his shopping mall in Syria I went
back to the old town and entered the
city’s crown jewel the Great Mosque of
Damascus which is one of the largest and
oldest mosques in the entire world this
mosque is so big and so kind of what’s
crazy there’s so much history all around
me right now literally thousands of
years old and
I’ve seen this place so many times on
the media and YouTube and Google and
everywhere and now the spot where the
mosque now stands used to be a temple
for the worship of Jupiter then later
became a Christian Church in the
Byzantine era and eventually was turned
into this great mosque legend dating to
the 6th century holds that the building
contains the head of John the Baptist
and the mosque is also believed by
Muslims to be the place where Jesus will
return at the end of days literally
everything looked really beautiful
inside the mosque but my guy did a hum
saw the decorations were the best part
as you can see this mosaic is the only
one like this in the entire world
because the style is of Byzantine style
however the decorations are Islamic
because they only portray vegetation and
houses and castles and not humans or
animals as the the Islamic traditions
state having visited the mosque
rahama and I’ve roamed wonderful streets
of Damascus exploring as much as we
could we also spend quite a bit of time
talking about her life in Damascus
during the civil war that started in
March of 2011 the hum told me she was
only 17 years old when the war broke out
and that all of her student years were
very different from what she had dreamed
of growing up you see in 2012 the rebels
launched a full-scale military attack on
the city it was the first time the tanks
and helicopters had been deployed in
central Damascus and left parts of the
city as war zones Leehom was in Damascus
the whole time she told me how she would
hear gunshots and see smoke in different
parts of the city while staying home or
attending her classes she told me that
everyone felt so much fear at the time
that many people had to pack their bags
ready to leave their beloved homes if
they needed to however a few weeks later
the fighting ceased as the Syrian army
regained the control of Damascus as you
can imagine the situation was still
unstable for you long
long time the outskirts kept being a tag
the city kept being shelled and bombing
attacks were a regular occurrence
Nahum told me that lots of her friends
had left the maskers with their families
and became refugees and other countries
mostly in Turkey Lebanon and Western
Europe but she thought she’d find it
very difficult to lead her life outside
of her homeland and thus she and her
family decided to stay in Syria early
the next morning I met up with my new
Syrian guide a wonderful adventurous
lady by the name of Safa together we
hopped into a car with her own tribe and
a very nice fellow some minutes later
when we left the city center and we’re
passing by the outskirts I finally
understood what he had told me about the
day before hundreds of buildings were
completely destroyed and abandoned
everywhere I looked
[Music]
[Music]
credible my driver got taken away man
just a regular day in the life of Jacob
assigned you okay yes yes yeah yeah okay
wonderful
we also have a passenger as crazy as the
situation actually was I did all I could
focus on the task at hand and kept
driving forward across one of the most
dangerous roads in Syria the further I
drove the more clear it became how much
the war had actually affected that area
we passed through lots of towns and
villages that were totally destroyed and
there were no living soul sir look at
this town look so bad
however not every times destiny was the
same there actually we’re a few that
still had people living in them just up
that’s some sort of a random town that
we were passing through I’m here next to
the next to the road there’s there’s
there’s like a shop there a couple of
kids around me a couple of taxis and
and it looks sort of abandoned you know
have destroyed as well on the one hand
it’s incredibly sad to be here for you
know their obvious reasons but the same
time when when you see how friendly the
people are and how positive a lot of
them are and how welcoming it just warms
your heart yes nice sandwich it looks
bigger than you later that night we
finally reached our destination of the
day the city that had been ravaged by
war the most Aleppo just came to the
eastern side of Aleppo which is still
basically an active war zone and most of
the buildings here seem to be completely
completely destroyed by bombs and stuff
look at that for example
such a big place
most of aleppo hadn’t fortunately been
destroyed by war which is why it felt
really strange to see quite a bit of
action there in the city centre late at
night why eunuch Sudan now get a bit the
one Sam said this is such a beautiful
place you know what do you think yes yes
impressive impressive a place every time
I come here I feel so much proud of that
castle yes we spent another hour walking
around the city and interacting with a
really friendly local people eventually
we got back to our hotel where sleep
certainly didn’t come easy it is just
after 6 a.m. right now
I couldn’t sleep since 3:00 because of
all the things that happen yesterday so
I figured I’ll just go to the balcony
and enjoy the view that is the Citadel
right there look at all these houses
half of them are abandoned see there’s
people living on the roof here I guess
man it’s crazy to think how much stuff
the city has actually seen in the very
very very recent past and now I’m here
in this you know hotel meeting all these
beautiful beautiful people they have so
much love in their hearts so much so
which worked all the pain and all the
suffering caused by it by the war and
then you see these people’s faces and
their smiles and
and their belief that you know things
could be better when the Sun rose I
finally left my hotel and this was the
first thing I saw she’s working here on
e on E Street and in a level towards the
citadel and literally the whole district
all around me is basically this chart as
you can see
and it’s so unfortunate seeing visually
dish look at this lane for example man
war is so dumb guns are so dumb tanks
and everything it’s just incredible look
at this house for example people used to
live here they even have the satellite
TV and everything no during the day I
kept asking stuffs and loads of things
about what had happened in Aleppo
because I just couldn’t believe what I
saw this is what I learned
similar to Damascus Aleppo is one of the
oldest continuously inhabited cities in
the world dating back to ten thousand
years before Christ known for being a
very tolerant City for people of all
ethnicities and religions Aleppo
gradually became the greatest center of
trade between Europe and lands farther
east during the Syrian civil war however
everything changed you see after the
unsuccessful assault of Damascus the
fighters launched an all-out offensive
on Aleppo in mid 2012 reportedly some of
the civil wars most devastating bombing
and fiercest fighting took place in
Aleppo often in residential areas for
the remaining months of 2012
house-to-house fighting between armed
opposition and government forces
continued and as of spring of 2013 the
syrian army has entrenched itself in the
western part of the level and the armed
opposition in the eastern part with a
no-man’s land between them the stalemate
lasted for four very long years and
ended in July of 2016 when Syrian
government troops closed the last supply
line of the armed opposition in Tooele
with the support of Russian airstrikes
and pushed the rebels out of the city
even the relative peace came back to the
residents of Aleppo the fighting caused
severe destruction to the city an
estimated 33 thousand buildings have
been either damaged or destroyed this is
how the city looks these days
[Music]
we spend many hours walking around
Aleppo and eventually came inside one of
the many destroyed buildings in the area
and ran into a painter by the name of
Yasser who’s rebuilding the rooms inside
the building one by one we just made
friends with Apple users who is a
painter and he’s actually repainting one
of the rooms inside the man it’s so
incredible to see that even in the most
dire dire of circumstances you can never
imagine people still those hope this guy
comes to work every day to this
completely The Shard building paints new
rooms builds tables and chairs and tries
to make them better one room at a time
incredible the people here are so strong
we’ll then we proceeded to the city
center where we stumbled upon some
really friendly school kids on their
annual school trip and then we went
inside the citadel of aleppo which is
one of the oldest castles in the world
is around five thousand years old the
citadel was badly damaged during the
Battle of Aleppo in 2001 the rebels
fought against the government forces to
gain control over the citadel the Syrian
army retain the control of the citadel
and used it as an active military base
which further damaged the castle however
when the situation became a little bit
more stable they began repairing the
citadel and reopened it to the public in
2017 not everything’s been repaired yet
but the castle is certainly an
incredible sight to visit one that takes
you thousands of years back in time or
in my case to the 21st century listen to
those sounds in the distance it’s it’s a
machine gun sound dude I can all see
some smoke
see there man they’re literally a few
kilometers away from the Citadel what
look at that you see this monster
after this crazy incident Samson told me
we should leave the city immediately and
so we opted back into our car and rode
hundreds of kilometers away from Aleppo
stopping for a short breaks whenever we
had the chance
[Music]
oh look at that just keep on top of the
the track it’s really big really big
super rusty as well wow that’s the road
we’re taking right here and this is a
just a random regular attack the next
day we found ourselves in the second
most destroyed city in Syria the city of
Homs
similar to the other majorly affected
areas homs saw the battles between the
government and the rebels as well as
multiple terrorist groups who are
fighting for control over the city
relative stability came back to homs in
2014 when he cease fire agreement was
reached but the damage had been done
over 10,000 buildings have been badly
damaged or destroyed with thousands of
civilians having to feed their homes
even though things are certainly not
improving too fast what I found really
interesting about Homs was that I
encountered quite a few people who are
doing their best preserving and
improving their city amidst all the
chaos around them the first of those
people was this really strong woman by
the name of Iman Ahmed who spent the
last few years of her life managing the
reconstruction of the largest mosque in
Homs that was completely destroyed
during the war so apparently all the
buildings around it are still completely
demolished because they were bombing the
area and blowing everything up and
burning buildings down
and you know everything got affected but
they’re slowly rebuilding you know
buildings bit by bit and this is
apparently the first one in the area I
really hope that you know in a few years
maybe a few dozen years to hold the
whole area around it will once again be
pretty potent then I made friends with
two awesome cousins called Emir and
Ibrahim for the only people who had not
closed their carpet shop in this big new
marketplace building in central home
thank you so much thank you
and finally my guide Sampson took me to
this fascinating church called alms in
our armed sonars one of the oldest
churches in the world built in 95 AD but
it was also the shard during the war
however the local Christian community
raised funds for the reconstruction of
their holy place and rebuilt it all
themselves in just a few years very
evidently there still is a lot of work
that needs to be done in the city of
Homs but I was very happy to meet and
interact with people who don’t sit
around waiting for someone else to do it
for them but rather find ways as hard as
it might be sometimes to make a change
on their own these people are the real
heroes it’s incredible how strong the
Syrian people are I mean this city is
completely shot basically and they’re
still smiling running their businesses
talking to me posing for me and such
imagine so sad and so it’s boring at the
same time you know I mean when we hopped
into the car for our next adventure
shafts and told me we’ll go see a few
places that weren’t as affected by the
war as Aleppo and Homs were and so I
found myself and one of the most
important well preserved medieval
castles in the world called crack the
chevalier you know in countries like
Syria and all around the Middle East
oftentimes you’re surrounded by a lot of
noise and traffic and you know people
and stuff and it’s cool but at the same
time finding a place like this that’s so
completely peaceful is something
incredible there’s not a single other
person here with us
the views all around are incredibly
beautiful honestly didn’t expect to see
this in Syria you are somehow it didn’t
think a place like this could could
survive what happened you know alright
but it did I’m so happy
having explored the castle we decided to
visit the famous coast of Syria and made
our way to the beautiful coastal town of
patos which felt incredibly different
from the rest of the country as there
were never any battles taking place in
the city there’s absolutely no abandoned
and discharged buildings there’s quite a
few young people all around the area
hugging and holding hands
there’s people fishing riding bicycles
such a different City from you know all
the Syria that I’ve seen so far it’s
it’s incredible the next morning we took
a small boat together with dozens of
friendly locals and eventually landed on
the only inhabited island in Syria
called a Darwin
even though the island itself was never
touched by war it’s inhabited by only a
few thousand people these days who are
mostly fishermen shipbuilders or crew
sailors however it was first inhabited
by the Phoenicians of 2,000 years ago
and less it really does take you many
years back in time and somehow lets you
forget the ravages of war you had just
witnessed at least for a bit local kids
just join us
you ahmed muhammed our original name
speak English thank you bye my secret
grandchildren having left a beautiful
coast of Syria will once again went back
into the mountains to a place that made
me so emotional it will never leave my
mind the orthodox christian mountain
town of maaloula even though only 2,000
people live in Molalla it’s a very well
known place in syria because of its
famous monasteries especially the
convent of Saint tackle which holds the
remains of Pecola who was a pupil of
Paul the Apostle another reason this
condiment is so famous is because during
the war the al-nusra front took 12
Orthodox nuns as hostages the nuns were
held hostage for over three months until
finally released back to their convent
which was also gravely affected by war
when we left the convent we hiked up
this beautiful guards entered a building
that used to be a fancy four-star hotel
but was very severely affected during
the war this is the hotel you should be
really really big everything everything
is destroyed they still have the rubble
in here and that must have been the main
entrance right there these are the
stairs look at the car door there’s
probably a few dozen rooms on both sides
in here this is the roof
this one of the saddest places you know
mine’s a high live man why would someone
do something like there are so many
people this shines so much beauty and
destroy so many buildings cities towns
villages everything families that kidnap
someone for ransom
I really hope stuff like this won’t
happen and ever again in the future
I really hope people will see that love
is oh and he did not hate not division
we’re all the same we’re all beautiful
we’re all kind we’re all amazing at our
own rights even if we believe in
different gods or have different skin
colors genders beliefs whatever we’re
all the same let’s be friendly to one
another let’s respect one another let’s
love one another let’s spread happiness
and love and understanding not hate ever
to prevent something like this from
happening again
[Music]
eventually the Sun set and Sampson and I
just stood on this roof hardly even
talking as I was lost in my thoughts
about everything had seen and
experienced during my time in Syria the
obvious thing is the neverending
destruction you see it everywhere in
tiny villages beautiful towns in large
cities being constantly surrounded by so
many destroyed buildings I felt very
overwhelmed and emotional I just I just
couldn’t understand why there’s still so
much fighting going on in the world at
the same time the local people
completely fascinated me despite all the
terrible things happening around them
they seemed to have so much positivity
perseverance and faith that it just blew
me away I ran into dozens of wonderful
people from merchants constructors and
performers to coax drivers and students
everyone was really friendly people
greeted me posed for me showed me their
work and laughed with me as if I was a
long-lost cousin of theirs thank you to
the people of Syria for your positivity
friendliness strength and your belief
that the future can be brighter I wish I
could be half as strong as you are in
these circumstances and I pray that life
will come back to normal as soon as
possible
[Music]
thank you for caring about the Syrian
people enough to watch the video until
the very end those people the beautiful
wonderful Syrian people they did not
deserve this to happen and because of
that I really do think that you and I
need to do all we can to help them as
much as possible and so recently I was
doing the auto research about what
nonprofit organizations help the Syrian
refugees the most and I stumbled upon
this organization called the
International Rescue Committee that
helped in displaced families help them
get visas to other places help them get
shelter and food and education and you
know they just do a wonderful job
26:26
helping the millions of people that
26:28
unfortunately had to flee their
26:30
attention and so they don’t know that
26:32
I’m doing this I never talked to them
26:33
they never asked me to do this but I’m
26:35
gonna leave the donation links in the
26:37
description box of this video if you
26:39
want to actually donate to that
26:41
organization and my team and I also
26:43
wanted to do our part so we just
26:44
launched t-shirts that are called people
26:46
are kind that we’re selling on on my
26:48
personal Star once again in the
26:50
description box down below and all the
26:52
profits that we sell from these limited
26:54
edition shirts will also be donated to
26:56
that organization thank you so much for
26:58
caring about the Syrian people and I
27:01
really do think that if you went there
27:03
yourself you would also see how
27:05
beautiful and kind and friendly and nice
27:07
they really are and I really do think
27:11
that right now they really do need our
27:13
help thank you so much see you next
27:19
[Music]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.