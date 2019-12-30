Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Not So Fast

Not So Fast

"Hey, is that a non-finite verb form functioning as a noun, or are you just happy to see me?"

by Leave a Comment

Today we were going to discuss the “War on Christmas.”  Either a terrible subversive plot to overthrow western civilization, destroying our cherished way of life and our system of retail addiction, and sustenance, or a completely fabricated myth to garner viewers, rouse rabble, and increase the general discomfort of almost everyone with a television.  And, it was going to be a great post, too, filled with thoughtful commentary, and analysis.  Plus, it would have some jaw-dropping bomb shells that would turn the whole argument upside down, inside out, and kind of backwards and sideways at the same time, as soon as I made them up.

 

However, while I was “researching” the “facts” on this critical topic I came across a story about “sepak tekraw”.  A sport that is popular in Southern Asia, and Canada (those crazy Canadians), and it is kind of like a cross between soccer (or futbol) and volleyball (or volleyball).  Kind of a kick volleyball, it is like tennis with your feet, or kickball badminton, or maybe… well, it looks hellishly difficult, let’s leave it at that.

It is a fast paced game of endurance, coordination, and speed, I think.  But, it is hard to be sure, because the internet page I read was translated, from Japanese, by software.  Which is really kind of an amazing thing when you think about it, but it does make for some unusual sentences.

You see, no matter how smart, and able, software has become it lacks the understanding of subtlety and nuance.  Sure, it can tell the difference between “your,” and “you’re,” but it doesn’t understand why “hey, is that a non-finite verb form functioning as a noun, or are you just happy to see me?”  See, while I have tears running down my face from laughter, my computer sits stony faced and silent.

Back to the point, sepak takraw looks hard, and reading about it is not easy.  Here is the definition of a serve, “the player who kicks a serve surely puts a leg (shaft foot) in the service circle, and takes a toss from the player who went into the quoter circle (the semicircle of a radius 90 cm done around the contact point of the center line and the sideline), and kicks the ball.  When a game begins by one serve, a ball can be touched by the attack of one time to three times. You can use a head, a back, legs, and anywhere except for the arm from the shoulder to the point of the finger.”

But, the thing that really caught my eye about the sport was almost every picture looks like one player is trying to kick the other player in the face without touching an electric fence.  There was nothing in the rules about electricity, but, I haven’t read them all yet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Please, accept this little token gift of a face full of shoelace as a reward
for a wonderful, intense competition.”Well, I am certainly glad we got that cleared up, tune in next week when we answer the age old question “red wine or white wine, which is appropriate for pancakes?”

This post was previously published on tim-thingsastheyare.blogspot.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Tim Clark

Writing is a way of discovery. It brings focus to things, and it helps a person understand the thoughts that are otherwise unexplained. If life is history we should try to leave the world a better place. I contribute regularly to The Ugly Writers and The Good Men Project. and Enclave. And I am thrilled to be allowed to write a monthly column for TheWildWord.com. You can view more of my writing at https://lifeexplainedinaway.wordpress.com Besides that I am a proud father, a lucky husband and a full time employee, in central Ohio.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.