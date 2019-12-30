Not So Fast

Today we were going to discuss the “War on Christmas.” Either a terrible subversive plot to overthrow western civilization, destroying our cherished way of life and our system of retail addiction, and sustenance, or a completely fabricated myth to garner viewers, rouse rabble, and increase the general discomfort of almost everyone with a television. And, it was going to be a great post, too, filled with thoughtful commentary, and analysis. Plus, it would have some jaw-dropping bomb shells that would turn the whole argument upside down, inside out, and kind of backwards and sideways at the same time, as soon as I made them up.

However, while I was “researching” the “facts” on this critical topic I came across a story about “sepak tekraw”. A sport that is popular in Southern Asia, and Canada (those crazy Canadians), and it is kind of like a cross between soccer (or futbol) and volleyball (or volleyball). Kind of a kick volleyball, it is like tennis with your feet, or kickball badminton, or maybe… well, it looks hellishly difficult, let’s leave it at that.