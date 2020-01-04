Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Top 10 Productivity Hacks – #2

Top 10 Productivity Hacks – #2

Little tips and tricks that are designed to make you more productive.

Quick intro: This is one in a series of Top Productivity Hacks – little tips and tricks that are designed to make you more productive. At the end of the series I’ll post them all together in an overview.

Productivity Hack #2: Work off-line as much as possible

You’re doing it right now — the biggest distraction ever invented. The Internet can keep you occupied — and unproductive — for hours on end.

To increase your productivity, disconnect your Internet connection. Have scheduled times when you’re going to check your email, and only let yourself check your blogs or surf the web when you’ve gotten a certain amount done. When you do go online, do it on a timer. When the timer goes off, unplug again until the next scheduled time.

You’ll be amazed at how much work you’ll get done.

This is one of the best productivity tips I’ve ever used. Period.

A version of this post was previously published on zenhabits.net and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About Leo Babauta

Leo Babauta is the creator and writer of zenhabits.net. He is married with six kids, lives in San Francisco (previously on Guam), is a writer and a runner and a vegan. Follow him on Twitter @zen_habits

