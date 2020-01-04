Top 10 Productivity Hacks – #2

Quick intro: This is one in a series of Top Productivity Hacks – little tips and tricks that are designed to make you more productive. At the end of the series I’ll post them all together in an overview.

Productivity Hack #2: Work off-line as much as possible

You’re doing it right now — the biggest distraction ever invented. The Internet can keep you occupied — and unproductive — for hours on end.

To increase your productivity, disconnect your Internet connection. Have scheduled times when you’re going to check your email, and only let yourself check your blogs or surf the web when you’ve gotten a certain amount done. When you do go online, do it on a timer. When the timer goes off, unplug again until the next scheduled time.

You’ll be amazed at how much work you’ll get done.

This is one of the best productivity tips I’ve ever used. Period.

Top 10 Productivity Hacks

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A version of this post was previously published on zenhabits.net and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto