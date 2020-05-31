Why You Should Treat Everybody Like a Friend

—

As most of you know, I just moved into a new place.

And whenever I move into a new place, I really like to re-decorate it with new things.

Every place has a different energy. Every place has a different feel to it. Every place has a different environment.

The sounds at night, the way the light shines through the windows, the way the sun wakes you up in the morning at different times—they all vary with each new place.

Every place is a blank canvas and whenever I move, I like to re-do the entire place.

And when I seek to redecorate, I only use a couple resources.

Firstly, I’m a master at Craigslist.

I will comb through Craigslist and I will find all the best deals. I truly believe that whatever you buy for a place is perfect for just that place and you should be able to re-sell it again and literally get all your money back when you move. It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time and I enjoy it.

Not only that, but along the way you tend to meet some really interesting people.

Lately, I’ve been looking for the perfect sofa for my office. I’m into the mid-century furniture and I like to throw in some modern pieces as well—some metals and everything else in there because I do like the kind of industrial-yet-classic look.

I look online and usually I’ll go from one link to the next until I find what I’m looking for. Recently, I found a really cool company in Los Angeles called apt2B.com. They’ve got amazing stuff: couches, bedroom furniture, bathroom items, kitchen stuff, home decor, everything; and the prices are ridiculous.

You guys are about to understand me a lot better. I really do geek out about certain things: dating/relationships, flipping cars, and business—good business.

What really impressed me about apartment2B is their customer service. I sent them an e-mail about a sofa, I described exactly what I was looking for and I got in touch with a gentleman named Alex.

Alex treats business like I do. When a customer e-mails, he gives them an answer. He tries to find something that’s perfect for them and tries to get as much information as possible.

I sent Alex pictures of one of my rooms and he actually found the perfect sofa to go with the room, a sofa that I really wasn’t going to even think about the first time around.

Customer service, it’s a dying breed nowadays.

Most companies don’t give a shit about customer service. They take you through a telephone robot tree; they don’t answer your e-mail; they just don’t care about you, they care about your money.

They want to make it simple and easy—for them—while forgetting about the human connection.

And you all know how much I preach about making real connections.

For over a week Alex and I have been e-mailing back and forth. We’ve gotten to know one another. He’s a good guy.

I know that he’s nice. I know that he moved here from New York. I got to know him and it made buying from them really amazing because, like me, the guys over at apartment2B are all about customer service.

For example, one guy e-mailed me about a bootcamp. We got on the phone, we talked about it, and we got to know one another.

Have any of you guys e-mailed me about specific product? I’ve e-mailed you back personally. Customer service is everything in life. It’s the beginnings of communication.

The reason why I bought the sofa from Apartment 2B was not only because of the great deal that they gave me, but also because of the customer service. I was treated the exact way I’d like to be treated. That’s the same reason why I fly American Airlines, and the same reason why, despite my desire for an iPhone, I stick with T-Mobile—their customer service is spot on.

Life is all about how you treat people. And when you’re treated great, and when you treat other people great, people gravitate to you. People want to do things for you. People want to give you deals.

So if you’re looking for furniture for a new place, or you want to get some good design ideas, check out apt2B.com. It’s a cool site: great people and a really great experience.

And this being extreme honesty month, I want to tell you something: most companies suck at customer service. So if you work for a company, get on the ball, treat people great, and make your customers feel like friends.

Previously published on davidwygant.com and is republished here under permission.

