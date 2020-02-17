Worst Parts of Being a Man (FTM)

00:00

what’s wrong with men it’s not gay I’m

00:02

just nice you know what’s up you guys

00:12

welcome back to my channel my name is

00:13

Sam and I’m female to male transgender

00:14

for years on testosterone three years

00:16

post-op top surgery and no I did not

00:18

realize that this shirt is the trans

00:21

colors until someone pointed out to mean

00:22

they’re like eyes you do that on purpose

00:24

I said do do what on purpose

00:26

I guess that’s that but I don’t know so

00:28

today I wanted to talk to you guys about

00:29

my least favorite parts of being a man

00:32

now that I have experience life as a man

00:35

for quite a few years for years to be

00:36

exact you know on testosterone and I

00:39

have also experienced life as a female

00:41

for 19 years prior to that this is a

00:43

very light-hearted version of course

00:46

there’s way more intense things to be

00:47

like upset over like being a man or

00:50

what’s wrong with being a man or what’s

00:52

wrong with men so it’s been very

00:55

interesting I’m gonna share with you

00:56

some of those things that are not my

00:58

favorite let’s get into it because the

01:00

first thing is because my ankle is now

01:02

healed and I’m wanting to play soccer

01:04

again it’s like I didn’t even think

01:07

about this I would have to play on it

01:09

all men’s team and I grew up playing on

01:12

an all-girls team obviously and it was

01:14

like one of my favorite things ever

01:16

because it’s like the bonding with the

01:18

girls and I just get along

01:19

typically with girls better generally

01:22

speaking they tend to be a little bit

01:24

more like advanced in their emotions and

01:26

communication and that’s how I grew up

01:28

so now think you know if going to play

01:30

soccer I’m like oh sweet I can go play

01:31

soccer now and then my heart kind of

01:33

sank I was like oh God

01:34

because not only do I not bond with them

01:37

as well but also it’s super freaking

01:40

aggressive females are badass too and

01:42

they’re aggressive in their own way but

01:43

I remember watching growing up watching

01:46

the guys play and then playing myself

01:48

and we play just as hard but it’s

01:50

different there’s like different energy

01:51

the guys feel like they’re gonna fucking

01:53

like whip out your leg break it and like

01:55

use it to beat you like I don’t know

01:57

maybe I just really aggressive people

01:59

for soccer

02:00

I guess the overarching theme of that is

02:02

like I missed the bonding time that you

02:04

have with other girls

02:05

second thing is bathrooms cuz ooh I’ve

02:07

covered this in another video but just

02:08

discussing there’s like people groaning

02:10

there’s

02:10

shit everywhere I’m not kidding it

02:14

smells gross I don’t know why there’s so

02:16

much grunting the bathroom is so gross

02:18

it’s so weird and I’m not a germaphobe

02:19

I’m not like you know OCD about that

02:22

shit but it’s legitimately disgusting

02:23

it’s exactly what you think it would be

02:25

girls another thing to think about what

02:27

the bathroom is something I do not ever

02:29

think about before experiencing this is

02:31

when you have to use the restroom

02:33

because I have a had bottom surgery I

02:35

have to use a stall now there is usually

02:38

a one stall in the guys bathroom maybe

02:40

two if you’re lucky maybe three if

02:43

you’re like have outstanding luck and

02:45

when guys are using the stall what are

02:48

they doing they’re shitting meaning

02:51

they’ll take forever because I don’t

02:53

know what guys do but they literally

02:54

will poop for like 20 minutes so when

02:57

you have to pee really bad you can’t

02:59

just like run to urinal this is one of

03:00

my least favorite things that I think is

03:03

also kind of funny because it’s a weird

03:06

problem to have but when I have to pee

03:08

sometimes I can’t or I have to wait 25

03:11

minutes just to pee because there’s only

03:13

one stall and it dude is in there like

03:15

blowing it up and besides it being gross

03:17

something you don’t think about is like

03:19

oh yeah you’re gonna have to wait like

03:21

30 minutes until someone gets out of

03:24

there taking their sweet time pooping

03:25

another thing is experiences with

03:28

waiters and this extends itself to like

03:30

co-workers or like anyone I guess your

03:32

first meeting at social gatherings but

03:34

it’s like waiters specifically my mom

03:38

and I have noticed if you really pay

03:40

attention now to how people treat the

03:42

guys at your table and then the girls at

03:44

your table when they’re waiting on you

03:45

it’s so drastically different but in my

03:48

experience when waiters would come up to

03:50

us when I was a female you know they’re

03:52

very polite and they’re like hi what can

03:53

I get you guys oh okay sounds good

03:56

mother was very polite like that and

03:57

then literally now that I’m a guy

03:59

they’ll turn you man I was like sup bud

04:01

what you need it’s like so informal like

04:04

they don’t give a fuck and they’ll just

04:06

say I’ve had a couple waiters be like

04:08

all right bud slap me on the back and

04:10

it’s not like a gentle little thing like

04:12

they do if you’re a female

04:13

it’s like a fucking five-star slap on

04:17

your back and I’m like

04:19

thanks bud it’s basically I don’t like

04:22

how little guys pay attention to you

04:25

when you’re a guy and I don’t mean that

04:27

romantically I mean that literally just

04:30

like if you’re going to any type of

04:32

social gathering

04:33

you just really notice I guess what

04:35

girls already know but I wasn’t as

04:39

particularly aware of that of this

04:42

happening because I already was kind of

04:45

like a guy when I was a female and a

04:47

tomboy I was just like in my own field

04:49

so but it’s like any social gathering

04:53

there’s like subdued they shake your

04:54

hand and walk off it just feels rude I

04:56

guess a lot of the time and it’s just

04:58

strange to me because I don’t care what

05:00

gender you are I’m still like a person

05:02

that’s interested in getting to know who

05:04

you are especially at a socially having

05:05

same coworkers had jobs that I’ve

05:08

started one now that I’m a guy

05:09

throughout the years it’s like all my

05:11

guy co-workers if I’m starting like with

05:13

another girl or something they’ll be

05:15

like hi nice to meet you how are you I’m

05:17

like subdued and there’s like not even

05:19

introduce themselves they won’t get to

05:22

know me and I’m like what is this weird

05:24

like assuming we just don’t give a shit

05:26

about each other and you’re a person I’m

05:28

a person why are we acting differently

05:30

towards females it’s so weird it’s a

05:32

weird concept to me along that same note

05:34

I hate the weird of locker room talk

05:36

it’s like this weird guy code thing of

05:38

like you know since we’re dudes we know

05:40

how to talk to each other and I’m like

05:42

mm-hmm

05:43

little do you know my friend I am

05:45

transgender so no I don’t talk to you

05:47

like that and I don’t even think the way

05:49

they think a lot of guys will just come

05:52

up to me and be like oh yeah that chick

05:54

over there to see that big rack and I’m

05:56

like no like I don’t know how how to

06:01

talk like them I don’t know how to think

06:02

like them because I just think it’s

06:03

gross and unnecessary but it’s this

06:06

weird assumption that I’m the same way

06:10

that I don’t like and I I’m flattered

06:12

that I guess they assume that because

06:14

they are assuming I’m sis which is great

06:16

that’s what I want but I don’t like what

06:18

comes with that which is like assuming

06:20

I’m emotional and like about a

06:22

communication

06:23

and just want to talk about girls in

06:26

their bodies all day it’s like when I

06:27

see a pretty girl literally what goes

06:29

through my head is I holy crap she’s

06:31

beautiful I don’t think like you like

06:37

grow that doesn’t even enter my mind

06:39

okay one of the last things is being

06:42

seen gay I don’t mind people being gay

06:46

obviously I don’t give a shit like half

06:48

of my families within the lgbtqia+

06:51

community but being seen as gay when I’m

06:55

not gay

06:56

here’s the thing that bothers me when

06:58

you are a female and you like other

07:03

females but internally you’re a male so

07:06

those females are seeing you as a

07:08

lesbian and if they’re not a lesbian

07:11

they’re not interested in you

07:12

so when you feel like a man that’s

07:16

annoying because you’re like oh I’m not

07:18

a lesbian you know and they’re seeing me

07:20

as that and so I get excited when I

07:22

transition and I am now a man you know

07:26

physically a man with hormones and

07:28

everything and then because of my I

07:31

don’t know it I think it’s just my humor

07:33

and the way I talk and I joke around and

07:35

I’m pretty open and outgoing and and I

07:38

don’t know why but everyone that meets

07:40

me thinks I’m gay and then my close

07:42

friends are always like what people

07:44

think you’re gay that’s so weird I know

07:46

and back to that being seen as a lesbian

07:48

that I’m like sweet I’m gonna be seen as

07:50

a male finally you know like the world

07:52

is gonna see me how I feel and it’ll be

07:55

more matching up with those females that

07:58

I like and then when now that I’m a guy

08:01

and with the same trace I had I’m not

08:03

gonna change myself but because of that

08:05

now those same girls see me as gay so no

08:07

matter what gender I appear to them I am

08:10

gay and therefore they wouldn’t want to

08:13

be with me and I’m like damn it I’m like

08:16

I’m not gay I’m just nice so yeah I mean

08:20

that’s just like kind of a bummer it

08:21

makes dating life a little bit harder

08:23

when it everyone you’re trying to do

08:24

this to miss your intimate and you’re

08:26

not so anyway those are like the weird a

08:29

little lighthearted things that I’ve

08:30

come up with throughout my experience

08:33

being a man

08:33

last four years and noticing these like

08:35

slight different changes I think it’s

08:37

pretty hilarious overall I’m not like

08:39

that concerned about any of those and of

08:41

course there are much deeper more gnarly

08:44

things to be concerned about as men and

08:47

what men are doing and how men are seen

08:50

and treated and and how they treat other

08:51

people I hope you guys found that

08:53

interesting again I didn’t think about

08:55

them until I experienced them so maybe

08:57

we could like heads up if you’re trans

08:59

and your transition female to male

09:01

anyways I love you guys

09:02

thanks for watching I’ll be back next

09:04

week with another video let me know in

09:06

the comments down below what you guys

09:07

are enjoying or what you want to see in

09:10

the future I’m happy to make that and I

09:12

love you guys I’ll talk to you later

09:13

adios back

09:17

[Music]

09:22

come here come here show other people

09:27

your cute little face I’m this is Patti

09:32

okay I’ve missed you so much

09:37

deuces you’re so cute so be in the video

09:47

right there okay cool

—