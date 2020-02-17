Get Daily Email
Worst Parts of Being a Man (FTM)

Worst Parts of Being a Man (FTM)

"I wanted to talk to you guys about my least favorite parts of being a man now that I have experience life as a man for quite a few years."

2020-02-17

what’s wrong with men it’s not gay I’m
just nice you know what’s up you guys
welcome back to my channel my name is
Sam and I’m female to male transgender
for years on testosterone three years
post-op top surgery and no I did not
realize that this shirt is the trans
colors until someone pointed out to mean
they’re like eyes you do that on purpose
I said do do what on purpose
I guess that’s that but I don’t know so
today I wanted to talk to you guys about
my least favorite parts of being a man
now that I have experience life as a man
for quite a few years for years to be
exact you know on testosterone and I
have also experienced life as a female
for 19 years prior to that this is a
very light-hearted version of course
there’s way more intense things to be
like upset over like being a man or
what’s wrong with being a man or what’s
wrong with men so it’s been very
interesting I’m gonna share with you
some of those things that are not my
favorite let’s get into it because the
first thing is because my ankle is now
healed and I’m wanting to play soccer
again it’s like I didn’t even think
about this I would have to play on it
all men’s team and I grew up playing on
an all-girls team obviously and it was
like one of my favorite things ever
because it’s like the bonding with the
girls and I just get along
typically with girls better generally
speaking they tend to be a little bit
more like advanced in their emotions and
communication and that’s how I grew up
so now think you know if going to play
soccer I’m like oh sweet I can go play
soccer now and then my heart kind of
sank I was like oh God
because not only do I not bond with them
as well but also it’s super freaking
aggressive females are badass too and
they’re aggressive in their own way but
I remember watching growing up watching
the guys play and then playing myself
and we play just as hard but it’s
different there’s like different energy
the guys feel like they’re gonna fucking
like whip out your leg break it and like
use it to beat you like I don’t know
maybe I just really aggressive people
for soccer
I guess the overarching theme of that is
like I missed the bonding time that you
have with other girls
second thing is bathrooms cuz ooh I’ve
covered this in another video but just
discussing there’s like people groaning
there’s
shit everywhere I’m not kidding it
smells gross I don’t know why there’s so
much grunting the bathroom is so gross
it’s so weird and I’m not a germaphobe
I’m not like you know OCD about that
shit but it’s legitimately disgusting
it’s exactly what you think it would be
girls another thing to think about what
the bathroom is something I do not ever
think about before experiencing this is
when you have to use the restroom
because I have a had bottom surgery I
have to use a stall now there is usually
a one stall in the guys bathroom maybe
two if you’re lucky maybe three if
you’re like have outstanding luck and
when guys are using the stall what are
they doing they’re shitting meaning
they’ll take forever because I don’t
know what guys do but they literally
will poop for like 20 minutes so when
you have to pee really bad you can’t
just like run to urinal this is one of
my least favorite things that I think is
also kind of funny because it’s a weird
problem to have but when I have to pee
sometimes I can’t or I have to wait 25
minutes just to pee because there’s only
one stall and it dude is in there like
blowing it up and besides it being gross
something you don’t think about is like
oh yeah you’re gonna have to wait like
30 minutes until someone gets out of
there taking their sweet time pooping
another thing is experiences with
waiters and this extends itself to like
co-workers or like anyone I guess your
first meeting at social gatherings but
it’s like waiters specifically my mom
and I have noticed if you really pay
attention now to how people treat the
guys at your table and then the girls at
your table when they’re waiting on you
it’s so drastically different but in my
experience when waiters would come up to
us when I was a female you know they’re
very polite and they’re like hi what can
I get you guys oh okay sounds good
mother was very polite like that and
then literally now that I’m a guy
they’ll turn you man I was like sup bud
what you need it’s like so informal like
they don’t give a fuck and they’ll just
say I’ve had a couple waiters be like
all right bud slap me on the back and
it’s not like a gentle little thing like
they do if you’re a female
it’s like a fucking five-star slap on
your back and I’m like
thanks bud it’s basically I don’t like
how little guys pay attention to you
when you’re a guy and I don’t mean that
romantically I mean that literally just
like if you’re going to any type of
social gathering
you just really notice I guess what
girls already know but I wasn’t as
particularly aware of that of this
happening because I already was kind of
like a guy when I was a female and a
tomboy I was just like in my own field
so but it’s like any social gathering
there’s like subdued they shake your
hand and walk off it just feels rude I
guess a lot of the time and it’s just
strange to me because I don’t care what
gender you are I’m still like a person
that’s interested in getting to know who
you are especially at a socially having
same coworkers had jobs that I’ve
started one now that I’m a guy
throughout the years it’s like all my
guy co-workers if I’m starting like with
another girl or something they’ll be
like hi nice to meet you how are you I’m
like subdued and there’s like not even
introduce themselves they won’t get to
know me and I’m like what is this weird
like assuming we just don’t give a shit
about each other and you’re a person I’m
a person why are we acting differently
towards females it’s so weird it’s a
weird concept to me along that same note
I hate the weird of locker room talk
it’s like this weird guy code thing of
like you know since we’re dudes we know
how to talk to each other and I’m like
mm-hmm
little do you know my friend I am
transgender so no I don’t talk to you
like that and I don’t even think the way
they think a lot of guys will just come
up to me and be like oh yeah that chick
over there to see that big rack and I’m
like no like I don’t know how how to
talk like them I don’t know how to think
like them because I just think it’s
gross and unnecessary but it’s this
weird assumption that I’m the same way
that I don’t like and I I’m flattered
that I guess they assume that because
they are assuming I’m sis which is great
that’s what I want but I don’t like what
comes with that which is like assuming
I’m emotional and like about a
communication
and just want to talk about girls in
their bodies all day it’s like when I
see a pretty girl literally what goes
through my head is I holy crap she’s
beautiful I don’t think like you like
grow that doesn’t even enter my mind
okay one of the last things is being
seen gay I don’t mind people being gay
obviously I don’t give a shit like half
of my families within the lgbtqia+
community but being seen as gay when I’m
not gay
here’s the thing that bothers me when
you are a female and you like other
females but internally you’re a male so
those females are seeing you as a
lesbian and if they’re not a lesbian
they’re not interested in you
so when you feel like a man that’s
annoying because you’re like oh I’m not
a lesbian you know and they’re seeing me
as that and so I get excited when I
transition and I am now a man you know
physically a man with hormones and
everything and then because of my I
don’t know it I think it’s just my humor
and the way I talk and I joke around and
I’m pretty open and outgoing and and I
don’t know why but everyone that meets
me thinks I’m gay and then my close
friends are always like what people
think you’re gay that’s so weird I know
and back to that being seen as a lesbian
that I’m like sweet I’m gonna be seen as
a male finally you know like the world
is gonna see me how I feel and it’ll be
more matching up with those females that
I like and then when now that I’m a guy
and with the same trace I had I’m not
gonna change myself but because of that
now those same girls see me as gay so no
matter what gender I appear to them I am
gay and therefore they wouldn’t want to
be with me and I’m like damn it I’m like
I’m not gay I’m just nice so yeah I mean
that’s just like kind of a bummer it
makes dating life a little bit harder
when it everyone you’re trying to do
this to miss your intimate and you’re
not so anyway those are like the weird a
little lighthearted things that I’ve
come up with throughout my experience
being a man
last four years and noticing these like
slight different changes I think it’s
pretty hilarious overall I’m not like
that concerned about any of those and of
course there are much deeper more gnarly
things to be concerned about as men and
what men are doing and how men are seen
and treated and and how they treat other
people I hope you guys found that
interesting again I didn’t think about
them until I experienced them so maybe
we could like heads up if you’re trans
and your transition female to male
anyways I love you guys
thanks for watching I’ll be back next
week with another video let me know in
the comments down below what you guys
are enjoying or what you want to see in
the future I’m happy to make that and I
love you guys I’ll talk to you later
adios back
[Music]
come here come here show other people
your cute little face I’m this is Patti
okay I’ve missed you so much
deuces you’re so cute so be in the video
right there okay cool

