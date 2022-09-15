40 Reviews Of Top Web Tools and Services For Website Owners

—

Here are 40 reviews of top web tools and services:

– low code development software for creating online database

– WordPress themes and plugins

– Font identifier

– SEO and web design agencies

– HTML Creator

– and much more

Start.

1. Complete SEO

Complete SEO is a professional SEO and digital marketing firm that delivers outstanding performance to companies of all sizes and industries, from all parts of the world.

Hire them to get the best out of SEO.

2. Mobirise Website Software

Mobirise is a great website builder that works excellent for both newbies and professionals that need a stunning website.

It is loaded with tons of good stuff, the interface is quick and simple to follow, and the website-building process is super enjoyable.

Try Mobirise now.

3. Embed Instagram Feed

No, you don’t need any special skills, experience, or to write code, to embed your Instagram Feed on your website.

Using this tool, you click 3 times and your Instagram Feed is live and working on your website.

Try for free.

4. Identify Fonts

You saw a font that you like?

Take a picture and upload it to www.whatfontis.com to start the font identification process.

It will take you around 30 seconds, or less, and you will not pay a cent.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Try WhatFontIs now.

5. Taskade: Free To-Do List Tool & Task Management App

If you are working with remote teams, you need to find out more about Taskade.

This platform lets you chat, send files, create to-do lists, make calls, and much more, everything being done in highly customizable interfaces.

Start with the free forever plan and test Taskade, you will love it.

6. Website Designers

AMG DESIGN is an expert web design agency , responsible for delivering high-performance services to international companies, both small and medium, from very different industries.

They will help you with:

Branding & Logo Design

Graphic Design & Printing

Website Design & Development

SEO & Digital Marketing

Web Hosting & Domains

Photography & Video

Ongoing Free Support

Contact AMG DESIGN for a Free Quote

7. DWS

DWS is the all-in-one agency that you want to hire if you are on a budget.

They will help you with SEO, content writing, marketing, web design, and many other things.

Reach them out.

8. Tailwind CSS UI/UX Design Course

Creative Tim launched probably the best course in 2022 for understanding the fundamentals of UI/UX.

You have to know that the team has huge experience in the UI/UX industry and they are one of the major players.

Get it now to take advantage of the 70% OFF special launch price!

9. Marketing1on1

You are stuck with your website SEO?

Marketing1on1 is heavily specialized in boosting website SEO with proven tactics.

Reach them out.

10. Cyberlands.io – offensive & defensive security operations company

Cyberlands.io is an API Penetration Testing company supporting clients in their cloud-native journey with mobile, API, Kubernetes, and OpenShift security assessments.

Cyberlands is committed to delivering robust, offensive & defensive cybersecurity expertise from its US-based delivery center as well as directly from the edge of the ongoing cyberwar from its delivery center based in Ukraine.

11. TestingBot

TestingBot provides a cloud-based grid of browsers and physical mobile devices to run automated and manual tests against websites and mobile apps.

Run tests on over 3800 browser and mobile device combinations. Each test comes with screenshots, a video recording and other meta-data.

Register for the free plan and see how TestingBot works.

12. Drag and drop email builder

Created specifically for people that work with lots of email newsletters, Unlayer is the #1 rated drag and drop email builder that you can use in 2022, with no experience and no design skills.

Unlayer is stuffed with tons of gorgeous email templates and you can edit them with ease.

Try it now.

13. Content Snare

Content Snare is a business automation platform that will help you save lots of time, each month, by taking care of the content that you constantly follow up for.

The software will make the follow-ups in your place, letting you know when your customers sent you the content you need.

Register for the free plan.

14. CollectiveRay

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

CollectiveRay is the right blog to visit if you put enormous accent on quality tech content.

All the content is manually edited by the original founder, David Attard, and the team has huge experience in WordPress, Joomla, web hosting, online marketing, and web design.

15. Top Roofer SEO Agencies

Roofing companies and experts need to work with specialized SEO agencies to get the best out of their websites.

Here you will find complete information about the top 10 roofing SEO services and agencies so you can make the right decision.

16. Virtual Assistant Services

Virtual assistants are gold these days, having a small cost and very high return on your investment.

Use Bottlenech platform to hire trained VA, project managers, and customer service representatives for competitive prices.

17. Podcast Booking Agency

Podcastbookers is the right podcast booking agency to hire if you want to get invited to top shows from all parts of the world.

And the good thing is that prices are extremely good.

Check it.

18. RocketHub

RocketHub has some of the best deals for entrepreneurs.

The website is updated daily with new deals that will help you save tons of money.

Take a look.

19. Ampfluence

You are stuck with your social media channels growing and you want to boost them with new followers, but you want to use correct strategies and techniques?

Ampfluence is specialized in this, and they are well-known for delivering high performance without gimmicks.

20. Draftpress

If you have a WordPress website, you should check Draftpress plugins.

They will help you improve your overall WordPress website in no time.

Check them.

21. Longlina Condensed Display Font

Longline is a display font that features narrow, clean lines. It comes in caps and includes all the necessary glyphs needed for your standard design.

22. Best WordPress Helpdesk Plugin

Here you will find the most complete and well-written article regarding the best 6 WordPress Helpdesk plugins.

Read it and decide which plugin is the best for your project.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

23. 40+ Best Squarespace Plugins in 2022

If you want to see the best Squarespace plugins in one place, you’ll LOVE this guide.

This team hand-picked 70 paid and free Squarespace plugins from dozens of makers.

24. 128.digital: Certified Webflow Designers

This is a design and development agency that specializes in designing and ranking Webflow websites. If you are looking for help migrating to Webflow, designing a new Webflow website, or improving your site SEO, these guys can help.

25. The Best Baltimore Web Design Companies of 2022 by FoxDsgn

Hire the Baltimore web design Companies from this expertly-sourced list of top creative agencies’ locations, rates and portfolios.

26. Top Austin Web Design Companies

UPQODE is one of the web design companies in Austin tx servicing the people of the greater Texas area.

With 20-plus years of experience and success, they deliver value to clients’ internet marketing solutions and web design solutions in Austin Co. Their vast experiences in information technology, web development, marketing and quality services are things that put UPAODE ahead of other firms in the United States.

27. Creative Companies

wCopilot is the only resource you need to find the right company.

Find and compare Webflow Experts at wCopilot. Worldwide website ranking based on client satisfaction, performance, cost and more. Search reputable ones in your area.

28. PHP 8: How to Update the PHP Version of Your WordPress Site

Considered one of the most beginner-friendly programming languages, PHP continues to introduce tremendous changes with each of its updates. Embracing the change, this blog is focused on the steps to upgrade to WordPress PHP 8.0 website.

29. Slides With Friends – Live Quizzing for Classrooms and Teams

Tired of working hard on a lesson or presentation just to get tuned out? With these interactive slides, you can build events in minutes that will guarantee huge engagement. Collect live responses from your students during class, run a live quiz that will energize every audience, or host a team-building event that will have everybody talking. Finally, you can get real interaction and real engagement with a fraction of the effort.

30. Litho – Multipurpose Elementor WordPress Theme

Litho is a top WordPress theme that was overengineered to get high loads of organic traffic and convert with ease.

Find out more about Litho.

31. The Newsletter Search Engine

InboxLetter is a high-performance search engine software that is specialized in searching your keywords in newsletters.

Try it, it works amazingly well.

32. Best WordPress woocommerce themes for eCommerce

No matter what kind of eCommerce website you want to create, here you will find the right theme.

All of them are created by the famous 8theme expert producer.

33. Detect Disposable Email

Disposable or Temporary email addresses can be destructive in the long run. These email addresses cease to exist in a few minutes or days causing all your marketing emails sent to these email addresses to bounce. The Antideo API can help in significantly cutting down on these temporary email addresses

34. Top Web Development Companies Directory

unRFP is a listing website with a big list of technology agencies with expertise across web-based technologies like PHP, JAVA, Python, Node etc. The agencies have detailed profiles along with customer reviews to ease the process of selecting the right vendor for your next requirement.

35. W ebsite design Tulsa

Jordan Smith is a highly experienced and quality designer that will help you with web design, web development, and SEO.

Whenever you work with Jordan, you know that you will get the best out of the best, and you will be happy.

Call Jordan now, he is your guy for your next projects.

36. Pixpa – Portfolio Websites For Designers

Use Pixpa to create your online portfolio website in minutes, without experience and without design skills.

It is that simple.

37. Virtual Events Chat

RumbleTalk Chat is a powerful chat platform that makes your virtual events more engaging. Easily manage your audience in a chat room by approving or rejecting messages before it goes live, slowing down the chat, and muting the chatters if you have an announcement. You can also create multiple chat rooms that can serve as breakout rooms or virtual booths. Other features include polls, multimedia file sharing, and one-on-one audio and video calls.

Try it for free at RumbleTalk.com to see how it’ll look on your platform! For a free demo, send them a message at [email protected] .

38. Qwery – Multi-Purpose Business WordPress Theme

Qwery is one of the best-seller WordPress themes for business websites. A multiplicity of website-building tools is a key reason for that. The list of ready-made websites and page layouts will please even the most experienced user. All are insertable and combinable without writing a single line of code. Qwery is a WP theme with all the bells and whistles for business websites. Its clean and sleek layout will give your site the professional look you need.

Qwery makes it possible to build a business website even for a newbie. Compatible with Elementor, the theme provides many elements you can mix and match to add to your pages. WooCommerce plugin allows you to monetize your site to make profits online. The GDPR Compliance plugin ensures your pages are secure for anyone who lands on your site. Instagram Feed, The Events Calendar, and Newsletter Pop-up plugins work with Qwery too. Other perks you will find by clicking the Details button. The template includes simple navigation, a selection of blog layout options, and a contact form. Poke around; there are even more useful things for you.

39. FC United | Football, Soccer & Sports WordPress Theme

FC United provides a fresh and attractive solution for modern football or soccer club websites. In addition, it works for fitness gyms, extreme sports clubs, online magazines, or sports e-stores. It is fully responsive, letting your audience enjoy every pixel of your page on each smart device. It’s clean, elegant, and easy for beginners and experts alike. So, what’s inside?

FC United offers you many customization options and design features to create a professional website for your sports community. Inside, you will find many useful features such as match reports, league points, teams, player lists, and profiles. There are much more goodies in the package for you. The Events Calendar support lets users stay tuned to your events or news. The WooCommerce integration allows you to sell sports gear, wear, or equipment online with a click. You will find several pre-designed homepage styles you can import with a single click. Whenever you want to personalize it, use Elementor for that task. It will save you hours of workflow. The theme is also translation ready.

40. Anesta – Intranet, Extranet, Community and BuddyPress WordPress Theme

Anesta will help you launch a powerful WordPress intranet web project. If you want to represent your company in the best way possible, Anesta is the solution. So, it means working for communities that want to build user-friendly communication and access to corporate data. Anesta stands out for its high rating and clean design. You can run polls, quizzes, calendars, and many more with it.

The theme comes equipped with Elementor so that you can create and edit page layouts on the go. All without touching a single line of code. You will get tons of well-designed layouts, sections, and modules to mix and match design elements the way you like them. Also, a fully responsive design ensures your pages render to all smart devices no matter what. The GDPR Compliance plugin comes to the rescue to ensure your pages are data-safe. The Newsletter Pop-up plugin will inform your users of your upcoming events. WooCommerce integration allows you to make profits online. To personalize your header & footer areas, use the layout builder. It is easy to use and lets you get creative without prioir knowledge.

Conclusions

Which web tools and services you will start using from now on in your projects?

Don’t forget to also try TeamDesk’s nocode platform , it will help you create online databases in no time.

—

This content is brought to you by Alex Ron

iStockPhoto