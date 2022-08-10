5 Costly New Business Blunders and How To Avoid Them

—

Starting a new business is a multifaceted process that has several potential pitfalls. You certainly should pursue your entrepreneurial dream if you’re starting a business, but be aware of the blunders that could have long-lasting effects. Here are five costly entrepreneur mistakes that many business owners make, along with how you can avoid each business mistake.

1. Not Keeping Complete and Accurate Records

Some businesses are required to keep certain records, and every business should have records for analysis.

Many new business owners skip record keeping, feeling that their efforts are better spent on other aspects of the business. Having incomplete and/or inaccurate records comes with lasting consequences, though.

Without accurate records, you’ll struggle to analyze business performance, efficiently order inventory and schedule employees, and make informed future forecasts. In other words, you won’t have the information needed to assess and improve your business. You also could have legal trouble if your business is required to keep certain records on file.

Before starting your business, first, make sure you’re familiar with what records you should be keeping. If your business falls under the jurisdiction of a government agency, the agency can let you know of any record-keeping requirements. For general information, talk with an accountant about what records would be useful to have available.

Once you know what information to track, set aside a little time each day to formally log data into your business’s official records. You’ll find that the task doesn’t require too much time if you regularly do it each day.

2. Engaging in Unfair Business Partnerships

What’s legal within a business partnership isn’t necessarily what is fair. Some experienced business people, unfortunately, take advantage of new business owners, and convince them to enter into a partnership that’s somewhat disadvantageous.

A disadvantageous partnership could come in the form of a burdensome royalty or high equity stake if you’re seeking outside financial investment. Unfair business partnerships might alternatively place most of the financial or liability risk associated with a business upon the less experienced business owner.

This is especially true for anyone looking to start a business as a franchisee. You will want to make sure you read the details and contract thoroughly, and ensure the franchisor is offering a fair royalty fee .

3. Not Building Relationships With Customers/Clients

Successful businesses don’t just make a single sale, but instead, turn one sale into multiple future sales.

You can turn one sale into several future sales in a couple of ways. First, a satisfied customer might return to make future purchases. Second, a satisfied customer might recommend your business to other friends, family members, or acquaintances. In either case, a customer must be happy with their experience.

The easiest way to ensure customers/clients are happy with your business is to develop relationships with them. Customers will perceive greater value if they feel a connection with your business, and they’ll be more willing to overlook slight mishaps if you already know them.

Relationships with customers create satisfied customers, and that eventually leads to multiple sales. Focusing on a single sale might help your new business at the moment, but it’s the relationships that you build which will determine the business’s long-term success.

Build relationships by communicating with customers, whether that’s in-person, over the phone, on social media, via emails, or some other medium. More communication in any form will help establish and strengthen the business-customer connection.

4. Not Being Patient

New businesses are almost never overnight successes. Successfully growing a business is instead a long process that requires dedication, hard work, and patience.

Many new entrepreneurs become discouraged when their business results are slower and lower than expected. The discouragement itself isn’t helpful, but it becomes downright devastating when it leads to quitting the business altogether.

Don’t let an initial slow period tempt you to stop pursuing your entrepreneurial dream. Determine what amount of time, finances and effort you’ll pour into the business before starting it, and then at least devote what you’ve personally committed to doing.

If your business still doesn’t work after you’ve invested what you promised to yourself, then you might walk away satisfied that you gave the business your best effort. You may never be comfortable with yourself if you give up early just because sales are slow.

5. Trying to Do Everything

Not even business owners can do everything themselves, although this is One of the most common mistakes new business owners make. If you attempt to do everything, you’ll burn out and your business will suffer. No one can perform all the work that “should” be done.

A better option is to do only what you’re able to and make accommodations for the rest. You can outsource work, hire employees, or decide that some things simply won’t get done right now. Focus on what you can do, and base your business’s long-term success on that.

Start Your Business Right By Avoiding These Business Mistakes

Avoiding these common new business blunders won’t guarantee that your business will be successful, but it will ensure that these pitfalls don’t cause problems for your business. That in itself is a major step toward starting your business off right, so it can hopefully attain long-term success.

