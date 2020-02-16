5 Human Resource Transformation Trends for 2020

—

In this era of advanced technology, every start-up is busy incorporating state-of-the-art Human Resource trends. Long-held HR practices are now being replaced by digital strategies.

With a constant change in organizational functionality, the scope of HR practices has evolved significantly. Good HR practices are sure to boost team management and efficiency of each time member in a real-time scenario. Without a proper Human Resource Management system, it is tough to track employee efficiency in an organization. With the updates on the technical grounds, an organization can cut off both time as well as its monetary expenses. Here are a few HR transformation trends for 2020 as follows:

Gen Y dominates!

Gen Y, or the millennials (the ones who are born between 1980 and mid-90s) constitute 50% of the workforce today. Thus, the utility of digital tools is absolutely justified. Also, they emphasize more on teamwork or collaboration.

They do not focus much on manual or paperwork. Instead of getting into the hassle of managing those piles of documents, Gen Y prefers to settle the tasks right on the system. They do not wait to receive awards in the annual meet, but prefer to receive value for the service that they bring on the table right then!

Not just this, they have a different perspective altogether for their work-life balance. They do not have a vivid distinction between their personal and professional level, and prefer to count both of them together.

Workplace flexibility is a must!

No start-up design their program without counting ‘workplace flexibility’. Well, this is no longer a norm for only the start-ups but even the older companies are also adopting this methodology to retain talents. Survey reports say that 80% of the U.S. employees prefer to work in organizations with a flexible working schedule over the ones that lacked flexibility.

With Gen Z entering into the workforce, organizations now give the provision to the employees to work from home for certain days of the week. Also, flexible working hours save time as well as money along with increasing the productivity of the employees. Hence, more and more organizations are taking up this approach to improve their work module.

People Analytics to Analytics for the people

Employee-centric Organizations are now more focused on the efficiency of the workforce. HRs today focus on improving the work culture of the organization as well as count their efforts. Genuine employees are rewarded and HR software keeps a track, so there’s no partiality by any chance. HR systems are no longer data-driven, they ensure analytical capabilities as well.

This approach is primarily meant to help employers identify the factors that influence the employees’ performance, their productivity and thus, motivate them to do better in the near future. Thus, companies now focus on employee statistics and performance KPIs to make less-biased and better decisions for their employees.

Learning while working!

With the increasing trends in automation, particularly AI, organizations are now acknowledging the competition of the business environment. These days, employees generally prefer to engage with organizations that promote continuous learning and skill development projects. Interactive sessions with L&D platforms and AI algorithms are in great demand these days, wherein companies help its people to optimize their skill set while making money at the same time.

With the advent of intuitive apps and dashboards, employees cater to organizations that promise to improve the competitiveness of its workers. All these strategies are basically incorporated to check both the individual and the business growth under new and challenging environments.

Social responsibility will be the new corporate agenda!

Since organizations comprise of employees from all mindsets and culture, they prefer to work in houses where their employers take a stand regarding the issues that crave for a social significance. Socially conscious employees love to see their companies supporting agendas like gender and racial equality, mental and health issues, work culture and more.

There are several other issues coming under this context. Employees love to work in companies that abide by the eco-friendly practices. They love to take a stand with the companies that support values.

Bottom line:

Unlike the traditional HR practices that were focused more on standardization, today’s practices are stuck on personalization where individual needs, wishes, and capabilities are taken into consideration. No more standard approach, HRs take the requirements of the users into account; thus, promoting work provision in an open space.

If organizations do not meet the employment trends, they will fail to attract and retain their employees. It is definitely impossible to reform the work culture overnight, but companies are now seen to inculcate new marketing strategies and develop a healthy environment to build a workplace that appears to be interesting enough for young adults.

Photo: Shutterstock