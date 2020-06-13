6 Best Ways to Close Appointment Setting Calls Successfully

—

To make sales funnel grow stronger, the role of appointment setters cannot be ignored. Although, to make a successful appointment does not happen out of fluke, but there are few tips and tricks to be considered that help you create a strong calling strategy. Let’s take a look at the top 6 tips to sail the appointment setting.

Ask for the decision-maker

Do you know the best way to start your appointment setting call? You have to get a hold onto the decision-maker, and without starting your call with this, other points will be useless. First, you need to understand your goal, and whom to be targeted; afterward, you need to reach out to that resource, who is the sole decision-maker in this context. You need to give a compelling summary of your product or services so that you can easily get routed to the right person.

Don’t sound like a salesperson

You must understand that your prospects are receiving multiple calls from different salespeople daily, and these calls sometimes leave them annoyed. If you would sound like a salesperson, then be ready to experience the call disconnect. So you need to sell your product much before start convincing your prospects. To achieve this, you have to be flexible and human with your pitch. It should not be a machine speaking to a human, but it must be a human-to-human interaction that understands their problems and tries to resolve them with the offered product or services.

Be a good listener

Most of the appointment setters feel that prospects would respond as per the script, but in the real world, the situation is different. Your customers can respond as per their understanding and assumptions of the product. To resolve this conflict, you need to be a good listener, not just a speaker. Also, you need to understand their priorities and provide a quick solution accordingly.

Be ready with an elevator pitch

It’s human psychology; we find something more engaging and exciting when we see the live-result on somebody else. This same applies to your appointment setting calls as well. You should be ready with your elevator pitch to help your consumers understand the value statement or value proposition of the product.

Only ask relevant probing sales questions

People are reluctant to attend the sales call. Therefore your sales pitch must start with the engaging questions that can address the users’ pain-points. To get through this phase, you need to prepare a good question list after conducting some research, and by understanding user behavior. Check where the shoe pinches, and accordingly makes the questions, so your customers are willing to answer your questions.

You should know the standard sales barriers

It is prevalent and noticeable for you to experience the objections during the b2b appointment setting. But you should not lose your heart; rather, you must find out how to respond to such complaints, you must have your script ready for the plan B and not let the calls get dropped or disconnected. Anticipate ahead and prepare some relevant responses to keep the call going.

Conclusion

Within the field of appointment setting, you need to bite off only what you can chew. It means that you must take one step at a time, and don’t rush to learn everything in one go only. Instead, it would be best if you reached out to the experts, who can brush your skills and give you relevant feedback to learn faster and smarter.

—

