A Guide To Property Auction Finance

—

When purchasing a property at auction, timing and preparation are critical. Once the gavel falls, payment deadlines are tight, and traditional forms of borrowing are usually out as they take too long to arrange, process, and finalize.

This is where bridging finance comes into play. This type of finance is specifically designed for people who are buying property under the hammer. If you are wondering about questions like “How should I prepare for an auction?” How can you be sure you’re getting a good deal? What should you do to obtain bridging finance? This article will help you in finding the answers to all of your queries.

What Is A Property Auction?

Property Auction refers to an auction in which properties are sold through a competitive bidding process. We are only familiar with the concept of sale of property to the highest bidder; the complexities are less well known. Numerous buyers are competing for the best property deal.

Property auctions are not where you simply win a bid and buy a property at a reasonable price by chance. It is a process in which bidders conduct dip research on the property, competitors, and other factors. It helps if you are aware of certain financing solutions that can help you arrange funds on short notice, such as bridging loans.

Doing prior research is always a good idea. Auction catalogs are typically released a month before the big day; you’ll have to do all of your research in a short period. So, when the big day arrives, you’ll need to know everything: whether the price is reasonable for this street, how much the property has sold for in the past, how much work needs to be done, and how much it will cost, and many other details.

Before The Auction

Conduct property and auctioneer research

Determine your desired area and contact local property auction houses. They will be able to provide you with updates and advice on any upcoming auctions, ensuring that you receive the most recent auction catalogs.

Viewing and asking about property

Once you’ve identified the property, it’s time to schedule viewings. Make sure to inspect it and the surrounding area thoroughly. Consider bringing a builder or handyman with you to determine what needs to be done to the property and how much it will cost. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask the auctioneer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Be your own guide

Once at the venue, it is easy to be swayed by pushy estate agents and other bidders. However, as a savvy property investor, you must maintain your cool and refuse to be swayed by the opinions of others. You know the property’s market value because you have done your research and are prepared for bridging finance, and you do not need to go above your limits.

Acquire a copy of the auction specifications

The specifics will include important information, but you may need to request a separate legal pack to get the complete picture. Searches are frequently included in legal documents, but ask your solicitor to conduct them before the auction if they are not. Because legal documents differ from one property to another, consider having a solicitor review the legal pack for any hidden covenants or loopholes.

Prepare to act quickly

While it is essential to take your time when considering any property, there are usually only four weeks between the publication of the auction catalogue and the auction itself—you must act quickly.

Paying close attention to every detail

You can always request that the auctioneers keep you informed of any changes or amendments to the sale conditions, also known as an Addendum. If you’re interested, ask them to notify you if the property will likely be sold before the auction date. If you’re going to buy property in private, a bridging loan can be beneficial .

Understand the terms and conditions

Remember to read the terms and conditions of the auction house you choose to use; you agree to them by bidding. Make sure you are familiar with the terms of sale, what must be paid, and when—you don’t want any surprises on the day.

Get ready with the funds

You should never attend an auction without first determining your borrowing capacity and obtaining a pre-approval home loan. A pre-approval for a home loan means you know exactly how much you can spend. If you win the auction, it will prevent complications, but you cannot manage the total amount later. You would also need to have a 10% deposit ready. That’s where bridging finance can be helpful.

During The Auction

Be Punctual

It is best to arrive at the auction well before the scheduled start time. Any additional information or changes to a property will be made available in an Addendum or announced by the auctioneer before the auction. Please make sure you are aware of any changes, as they may impact your purchase decision.

Don’t rely on the guide price

Remember that each auction property is initially offered with a guide price and a reserve price. The guide price is the starting point for bidding, whereas the reserve price is the lowest amount the seller will accept. Bidders are not informed of the reserve price, up to 10% higher than the guide price; keep this in mind when bidding. Getting ready with the option of bridging loan is a good option.

Focus on your bid

The auctioneer should make it abundantly clear where and what the current bid in the room is. Make sure your bids are evident when the time comes; some auction houses will give you a paddle (or any similar object) so that the auctioneer can quickly identify you when you bid. It’s easy to get distracted, but try to stay cool and within your budget.

Appoint someone on your behalf to bid

It is based on the amount of your highest bid. If you do not want to bid personally, an agent or a solicitor can do so on your behalf. Some auctioneers will accept phone or proxy bids, but they will require written authorization from you and a deposit check.

Ready to follow terms and conditions after gavel falls

If your bid is successful, you must sign the contract and pay the deposit on the spot. You will be bound by the terms and conditions of the sale and liable for the property’s insurance from the moment the auctioneer’s gavel falls. Withdrawing from the sale after this point could result in significant after-costs.

Be prepared for deposit & payment terms

Most auctions require only a 10% deposit on the auction day and two forms of identification. You typically have two to six weeks to complete the remaining payment. Any outstanding costs and complete details will be specified in terms of sale. In this case, many people opt for auction finance.

You can buy property privately after it goes unsold

If the property is not sold, the auctioneer may have the authority to sell it privately in the room immediately following the sale. Register your interest with the auctioneer before the sale and stay until the end.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Advantages of Buying A Home At Auction

Speed-The entire home-buying process can be completed within a specified number of days after the auction.

More choice-There is usually a more comprehensive range of properties available, and some real gems can be found.

Transparency-You can see all of the other bidders in the room on auction day, and there is no pressure to place your bid first.

Get a good deal-If you’re looking for a ‘fixer-upper,’ you can find some absolute bargains at auction.

Disadvantages of Buying A Home At Auction

Have to be ready with your money-If you win an auction, you will be required to pay a deposit on the auction day.

Less time for surveyors- There is a relatively short window to arrange surveys and check the legal pack of the properties you’re interested in.

Possibilities of outbidding-If someone bids more than your budget, you’ll lose the money you spent on solicitors and surveys.

How Does Auction Finance Work?

You are aware that, if you go to buy a property at auction, you will be required to pay a 10% deposit on the day once you have won the auction and the balance within about four weeks.

Many people choose to arrange Auction Bridging Finance. If the property is mortgageable, you might believe you can arrange a mortgage this quickly. However, this is faster than a bank can move and represents too significant a risk for your 10% deposit.

Auction Finance is a type of bridging loan used to purchase a property at auction and complete the transaction quickly. Auction purchases must typically be completed within 28 days of the auction. If you want to buy a home the traditional way, it is unlikely to be completed within that time frame.

If you are the winning bidder when the gavel falls, you must pay a deposit of at least 10% and auction-specific fees such as admin fees. You will have 28 days to pay the remaining 90% balance.

Bidders typically purchase a property at auction that requires repairs or modernization, and they frequently use their liquid cash to cover these costs. Getting the most money possible toward the purchase price is critical. Many bridging loan providers will lend between 70 and 80 percent of the purchase price, requiring the buyer to contribute additional funds.

Things To Keep In Mind

Before the auction, talk to your financial broker about your target property. It will help you determine your limit & create a strategy for applying for bridging finance. Provide these details:

The location of the property

The nature of the property

How you’re going to repay the finance amount

Your experience in this kind of transactions

How much do you want to borrow

Your credit history

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A few mandatory costs are mandatory if you opt for bridging finance to buy a property through the auction. Typical costs such as:

Most lenders charge an arrangement fee of about 2%.

If you use a broker, they will charge you a fee, which is usually between 0.5 to 1%

It is customary for you to pay the lender’s legal and valuation fees

You may also want to hire your solicitor, which would be at your expense

Final Words

All things considered, you can only be successful in a property auction if you have all of your pre-planning in place. One of the most important aspects of pre-planning is money. Bridging Finance will give you an advantage over your competitors at an auction because you will be ready to raise your paddle and seize the best property deal.

UK Property Finance specializes in all types of bridging and property development finance loans; Auction finance is one of them. As a reputable finance company, we provide bridging finance to buy a property, with a low-interest rate and a short-term lending facility. Our bridging finance program is intended to alleviate the stress associated with funding the purchase during the auction. It will allow you to walk into the auction house with a preliminary agreement in hand. As a result, you’ll know exactly how much you can bid and won’t have to worry about missing payment deadlines.

Schedule an appointment today or just dial 0116-464-5544 Today!

—

This content is brought to you by Craig Upton.

Shutterstock