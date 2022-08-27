Abroad.Legal: Erasing International Employment Borders

Changing the lives of thousands of people for the better is an ambitious endeavor. Many businesses strive for this – only a few really succeed.

Abroad.Legal is a company that does act on the promise to help their clients take a huge step into a better future – through international employment.

The service emerged as a response to the increasingly frustrating realities of the international job search market. Irina Proskurina, CEO of Abroad.Legal, had to face the hardships of legal employment herself when she came to New York from Easter Europe in 2009.



“We know our clients’ major pain points inside out. It is not only about scoring a well-paying job – you need to go through piles of paperwork to obtain a work permit, figure out the logistics of relocation and do so much more. Having a reliable service to assist you through this vigorous process can be a real game changer.” – says Irina.

And that’s precisely what Abroad.Legal does. The service provides access to a thoroughly verified database of companies that offer jobs to foreigners and assists candidates in obtaining work permits. The database lists more than 10,000 employers in 300 professions from 40 countries, and each employer is regularly verified.

“Many of the clients who come to us have very upsetting past experiences with other job-search services. Most job hunting platforms dismiss foreign candidates or only accept those who already have a valid work permit. Besides, the risk of fraud remains incredibly high in this sphere – and that’s something we want to protect people from.”

Meticulous attention to the employer vetting process is not the company’s only strong suit. The variety of services it provides covers all the steps of an otherwise painstaking process of job search for a foreigner:

Resume writing service;

Convenient and intuitive job search guide;

Legal advice and assistance;

Swift customer support.

Abroad.Legal makes sure to set affordable membership rates and service fees to expand its clientele and help as many international job hunters as possible.

“We want to simplify the job search process as much as possible and break it down into concrete steps.” Indeed, the platform offers a clear roadmap to every potential international employee. Look for a suitable vacancy on the database of the country of one’s choice, score the position, submit paperwork to get a work visa and a residence permit – and start a new exciting life in the country of your choice, providing financial security for yourself and your family. Abroad.Legal will accompany and guide the client’s effort every step of the way to ensure successful relocation: