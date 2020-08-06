Being Irrational in Business [PODCAST]

By Danielle

Should you let go of being rational? YES. Being irrational will bring you comfort, ease, and will most likely end in boosting your business. Join me for a lovely talk with Access Consciousness facilitator Rebecca Hulse on the benefits of irrationality.

On today’s podcast:

Just because you started a business, that doesn’t mean that you have to hang on to it when you no longer feel happy

Don’t try to fix things

What energy, space and consciousness can I be that will allow me to have total clarity and ease?

Being irrational means being different

Live in a different reality

Links:

Learn why it’s time to stop being rational and embrace your full potential!

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

