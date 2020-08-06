Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Being Irrational in Business [PODCAST]

Being Irrational in Business [PODCAST]

Should you let go of being rational? YES.

by Leave a Comment

By Danielle

Should you let go of being rational? YES. Being irrational will bring you comfort, ease, and will most likely end in boosting your business. Join me for a lovely talk with Access Consciousness facilitator Rebecca Hulse on the benefits of irrationality.

On today’s podcast:

  • Just because you started a business, that doesn’t mean that you have to hang on to it when you no longer feel happy
  • Don’t try to fix things
  • What energy, space and consciousness can I be that will allow me to have total clarity and ease?
  • Being irrational means being different
  • Live in a different reality

Links:

Learn why it’s time to stop being rational and embrace your full potential!

Get the bonus: Being Irrational in Business

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas and is republished here with permission from the author.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: iStock

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x