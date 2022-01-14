Best White Label eCommerce Software for Resellers and Agencies

—

The software industry is booming, especially eCommerce. Post pandemic, the demand for eCommerce software has surged. Legacy stores and startups considering digital expansion need robust solutions to fast track their business expansion.

The spiraling demand for eCommerce software has made them a good business choice for software resellers. Moreover, companies considering adding to their existing portfolio can consider eCommerce software.

White-Labeling is selling rebranded products. The product offered to the end customer has the branding of the seller, with no footprint of the development team. The buyers of the software deal with the company selling the software, with no involvement of the development team

Advantages of using a white label software

White-labeling is gaining traction in the software industry, as competition in the space increases, software development costs rise, and timing the launch of a new product becomes detrimental to its success.

White labeling can make good business sense, especially in the following scenarios.

Startups new to eCommerce software business

Developing eCommerce software needs focused iterative engineering of development and testing. Furthermore, the software then has to be tested in the market to gauge customer response and the performance of the software.

Top white label eCommerce software solutions let startups leverage the capabilities of a tried and tested product. The product has been implemented and tested in the market achieving a positive response. Startups can expedite their foray into the flourishing software business with a reliable product.

Businesses considering expanding their portfolio

According to research by TMR, the eCommerce market will reach a valuation worth US$6.18 bn by the end of 2027. Recent infrastructural and technological developments along with the impetus received in the post-pandemic world have made investing in eCommerce software a good business decision.

Businesses that offer software can add eCommerce solutions to their portfolio. White-labeling eCommerce software will let them add a revenue stream and help expand their customer base by offering multiple products.

Amplify the brand image of the company

Offering multiple products under a brand will enhance your brand image as a provider of multiple solutions. This can bring the following benefits

Increased chances of higher revenue per customer.

Opportunity to acquire more customers.

The top white label eCommerce software are:

Yo!Rent

Web url: https://www.yo-rent.com/

Yo!Rent is a ready-made and fully customizable eCommerce software that has been developed with exclusive features to cater to the rental industry. Renting has been gaining traction in the eCommerce space, with rental equipment, lifestyle products, sustainable fast fashion, books, toys, and much more driving growth of the sector.

The rental software is available as a single vendor as well as a multi-vendor solution. Both software feature intuitive UI, responsive designs, and user-friendly CMS for easy store creation.

Multiple Pre-integrated business APIs enhance business opportunities and make it possible for the business to offer features on their platform similar to established businesses.

Functionalities specific to the rental industry like an integrated calendar to manage rentals, RFQ module, and more make it convenient for online rental startups to expedite the launch of their business with minimum resources, increasing the business value of the turnkey solution for the software seller.

Yo!Kart

Web URL: https://www.yo-kart.com

Yo!Kart is a flexible multi vendor eCommerce software that has powered contemporary online marketplaces based on B2B, B2C, B2B2C, and other business models for multiple industries. Multivendor eCommerce websites have multiple sellers that sell to sellers. The platform is managed by an admin, assigned by the owner of the business.

Yo!Kart is based on the LAMP software stack which makes it secure, scalable, and customizable. Thus, software businesses and agencies can leverage a robust solution to drive their growth.

The software comes with multiple business APIs pre-integrated, offering businesses the features to achieve eCommerce success with tax, shipping fulfillment, SEO and analytics, marketing tools, multiple payment gateways, and others.

Yo!Kart has eCommerce features like an elastic search bar, a rich-featured product catalog to let sellers list products, customizable vendor storefronts, and more. It supports commissions or subscription-based revenue models. Yo!Kart also has ready native mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms.

Yo!Kart has been built by Agile teams. Excellent ratings of 5/5 on websites such as GoodFirms, G2, and others testify to customer satisfaction. Yo!Kart has also been featured in top business publications such as Forbes, The Telegraph, INC., and others.

Growcer

Web URL: https://www.yogrowcer.com/

Growcer will let individuals/enterprises set up an online grocery delivery business with hyperlocal operations. Delivering essentials in the post-pandemic times presents one of the foremost lucrative business ideas. The industry is gaining keen interest of venture capitalists with startups like JOKR in New York raising $170 million, making grocery delivery a popular business venture among startups and existing businesses alike.

Growcer has features that facilitate ease of grocery business. There is product catalog management, analytics, multiple revenue streams, location-based search, delivery management, order cancellation, multi-cart, dedicated dashboards, and more. The software is also customizable and scalable.

Growcer is available as a single vendor software as well as a multi-vendor solution. Both feature multiple business APIs pre-integrated out of the box.

Shift4Shop

Web URL: https://www.shift4shop.com/

Shift4Shop* is a powerful website builder. It is available as a SaaS-based White-label eCommerce solution. It is a customizable, secure, and rich-featured solution that comes with tools to let businesses launch, manage, and grow their online business website.

Shift4Shop is a single-seller online store builder. It lets businesses retail their inventory or services on the Shift4Shop built website.

The software is offered with premade customizable templates and themes that allow the business to tailor the look and feel of their website.

Shift4Shop features eCommerce functionalities such as single-page checkout, abandoned cart solutions, detailed product pages, and more.

*Shit4Shop was known by the name of 3dcart before it was acquired by the eCommerce company Shift4 in November 2020.

Ecwid

Web URL: www.https://www.ecwid.com

Ecwid is another SaaS-based Whitelabel eCommerce solution. The name Ecwid has been made from the term “eCommerce widget”. Ecwid is a single-seller online store solution. It comes with eCommerce features such as product catalog, social media stores, mobile responsive shopping cart, mobile responsive shopping cart, and more.

The software also has a built-in POS functionality* to bridge offline store sales with online sales of the business. Ecwid also has automatic language detection, enabling businesses to sell across international borders.

Furthermore, Ecwid offers functionalities of marketing, enhancing operational efficiencies, analytical tools, and other features to amplify eCommerce success. It comes with an Ecwid app store that offers apps to business owners to enhance store capabilities.

SellersCommerce

Web URL: https://www.sellerscommerce.com/

SellersCommerce is a scalable software company that has been providing customized eCommerce solutions to all members of the supply chain across all verticals. Apart from providing the solution, the company provides support to help in sales of the white label product.

The eCommerce software comes with a dedicated app store that allows the business to customize the software with the requisite functionalities. SellerCommerce also comes with open APIs that enhance the flexibility of the software.

SellersCommerce has features for online businesses to market, SEO, and manage the operations efficiently. It also features a CRM to facilitate ease of collaboration between team members of the business. The software is built to provide data security to the users of the software. Additionally, it also provides support for multi-channel marketing.

B2b.store

Web URL: https://www.b2b.store/

b2b.store is an eCommerce solution that is designed to cater to online businesses that follow a B2B business model. The software has been developed from the ground up incorporating functionalities for such businesses.

b2b.store is a dedicated software to driving efficiencies, removing the burden of manual order processing, and driving up sales through insight-driven marketing.

The software is customizable, offering integration with ERP software and third-party business APIs. b2b.store also comes with multiple marketing features and integrated live chat software to drive user engagement. Furthermore, the software offers account management to nurture customer relationships.

It also offers the convenience of Progressive Web Apps or PWAs to the end-users. PWAs can be installed just like native apps while being light on the resources and storage.

To sum it up,

Top White Label eCommerce software can bring in benefits of 一

Ease of entering into the eCommerce software business with a trusted solution.

Added revenue stream.

Added product in the portfolio.

Enhanced brand image of the company.

Higher chances of customer acquisition.

Provide eCommerce solution 一 a much-in-demand software, to the existing clientele.

Considering these benefits, white labeling can be the way forward for businesses of all scales and can provide an easy and quick way to gain traction in the flourishing eCommerce space.

