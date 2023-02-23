Business in the Middle East: 3 Important Tips To Know

With its rapidly expanding young population and ever-increasing consumer buying power, the Middle East is quickly becoming one of the most desirable places in the world from a commercial real estate and investment standpoint.

Regrettably, conducting business in the Middle East can be nerve-wracking due to the disparity between the local laws, culture, languages, and customs and those that you are accustomed to back home.

You need to be familiar with the way business is conducted in the Middle East if you want to succeed in an area that is rapidly developing economically. Utilizing these important tips can assist you in conducting business in a more efficient manner in the Middle East.

Why Should You Start a Business in the Middle East?

The Middle East is the area in the world that has the most untapped potential. The Persian Gulf and the Arab Gulf states of Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are included in this region. These nations make up the GCC’s political and economic bloc, and they are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Many business people are interested in making investments in this area so that they can investigate unexplored possibilities. As a result of the many reforms that have been implemented in the business world, conducting trade in this region is now much simpler than ever before. Here are some of the benefits of conducting business in the Middle East;

Accessibility to international businesses

Room for individual and governmental incentives

Hospital environment

Improved standard of living

Vast economy

Reliable security system

Important Tips For Doing Business in the Middle East

The fundamentals of doing business are distinctive in every market around the globe. Beginning a business in the Middle East is not at all like beginning a business in the West. The processes involved are completely different. So, let us have a look at the different ways that you can successfully access this territory.

Understand their Culture and its diversities:

Gaining an awareness of the culture of one’s counterparts is one of the most important factors in establishing effective personal and professional relationships.

If you speak to any successful executive who has had success in the region, you can be certain that they will emphasize how important it is to understand the local culture. Failure to understand will make it impossible for you to run a successful business in that region.

The culture of the Middle East is highly emotional and based mostly on trust, and to some extent on compassion. Its cultural influences come from as far away as Morocco and as close as Yemen. In addition, there are 20 countries, each of which has its unique history and heritage. This region is home to over 476 million people, which constitutes about 6% of the total population of the world.

The viability of an enterprise, its ability to generate profits, and its ability to continue operations into the foreseeable future are still important factors to consider during discussions. However, trust that is a result of a deep grasp of the culture of the Middle East is always an icebreaker, and establishing a valid proof of concept through trust is a fantastic approach to do it. In acquiring an Understanding of the Cultural differences, you should learn their;

Language: Arabs are known for being quite proud of their language, which is one of the things that has made them famous. This is because the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, is written in Arabic.

Therefore, being fluent in Arabic is a prerequisite for entering the Arab world in any capacity. You can demonstrate your appreciation for Arabic culture by picking up a few phrases of the language. If you communicate with the Arabic parties involved in your transaction in a language that they comprehend, you will be able to successfully close the agreement.

It is imperative that you translate your website into the Arabic language if you are in the industry of conducting online commerce. People will become familiar with your firm and its offerings, increasing the likelihood that they will make purchases from it. Professional translation agencies like Torjoman can help you with all your translation needs in the Middle East.

Greetings: It is strongly suggested that you study some basic Arabic greetings to build a cordial connection with whoever you meet. Since it is presumed that non-native speakers of Arabic may not have made the effort to learn the language before arriving in the country, even a small amount of familiarity can go a long way.

>Handshakes are the most common form of physical greeting in the Middle East; nevertheless, they typically last for a longer period than those in the West are accustomed to. It is very advised that you wait for the other person to remove their hand from the grip before you do so yourself.

If you are a man greeting an Arab businesswoman, you should wait for her to extend her hand to shake hands with you. This is because some Arab women, especially more traditional ones, prefer not to shake hands with men. In the same line, if you are a businesswoman meeting Arab businessmen, you should wait for them to start the handshake before you do so yourself.

Festivals: In the Middle East, the month of Ramadan is one season when both personal and professional life is suspended. Muslims fast, and refrain from drinking, and smoking during Ramadan, which is regarded as a holy month by the faith.

It is advised to avoid conducting business or scheduling meetings during this month because company hours are frequently drastically curtailed. The actual dates of Ramadan vary in different countries, due to the lunar calendar. In fact, there is no set day on which to begin fasting; instead, it begins when the correct moon is sighted in each country.

Also keep in mind that if you do find yourself in an Arab nation during Ramadan, it is customary to eat, drink, and smoke exclusively inside, away from prying eyes.

Although the majority of the population in Arab countries is Muslim, there is a sizable Christian minority, especially in Jordan and Egypt. As a result, you should anticipate that Christian holidays like Christmas will interfere with business schedules.<

Dressing: In many Arab societies, how you look is a big deal because it shows your social status. Men and women alike are expected to dress modestly as good clothes show that you are powerful in society.

So, if you want to make a good first impression, you should pay attention to the clothes you wear. Businesswomen who go to the Middle East should always dress modestly, covering their arms at least to the elbow and their legs to the ankle, and should never show any cleavage.

Partner with a Local Company:

When you first enter new markets in a foreign country, the most significant obstacle you will face is competing with the businesses that are already established in those markets. As a result, you will need to team up with a company from the area.

Although it may be tempting to engage a marketing professional who is familiar with the market and has contacts with local firms, you would be better served to bring on a strategic partner to aid you rather than make that investment.

Partners typically look for stock compensation, while marketing professionals prefer retainer fees. Having a partner who is committed will be beneficial to the investment.

Meet in person with your business partners:

When working with business people in the Middle East, it is essential to make every effort to communicate with them in person whenever possible. Meeting people face to face is the only way to establish trust and friendship, which are essential components of the culture.

Face-to-face interaction is essential because the process of reaching an agreement takes significantly more time in the region. As a result, there is a greater need for individuals to spend additional time getting to know one another on a personal and professional level.

In addition, do not overlook the importance of dialing your business partner’s number if you are incapable to meet in person for whatever reason. People who live in the Middle East do not place a high value on written communication or electronic mail even when translated into their Arabic.

There are a few exceptions though like documents about legal translation Dubai. But if you find yourself in Saudi Arabia, put any thoughts of conducting business over the phone out of your mind immediately.

Final Thoughts

As long as natural oil and gas supply is necessary for the functioning of the contemporary economy, the Middle East will continue to play an important part in the political and economic affairs of the entire world. Therefore, it would be an excellent moment to carry out any plans you may have to broaden your company’s operations in the Middle East.

—

Brought to you by Farooq Ahmed

Photo: Author