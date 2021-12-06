Co-Founder of the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, Marc Anidjar, Discusses Family Life, Time Management Tips, and Future Projects

—

If you have ever been to Florida, you certainly must have heard the name Anidjar & Levine. Whether on the TV, on the radio, or at your favorite sporting events, this law duo and their fast-growing personal injury law firm are everywhere. Founded by Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine in 2005, the firm is based in Fort Lauderdale, with additional offices in Naples, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa. They have been honored three times by INC Magazine on their Fastest-Growing Private Companies List and secured well over $450 million for their clients in favorable outcomes.

Making up one-half of the dream team, Marc Anidjar oversees the firm’s day-to-day operations and all their marketing efforts. Anidjar arrives to the office early and his favorite day to get things done are on Saturday mornings. Yet, the busy entrepreneur still finds the time to be a present husband and father to his family. With a work ethic that was instilled at an early age, Anidjar has been able to find the balance to dedicate himself to protecting his client, maintaining important family quality time and traditions, and even engaging in moments of self-care.

Anidjar learned many of the lessons that allows him to live such a fulfilled life from his own father. “My father taught me that nothing is handed to you for free. You can have all the talent in the world and if you don’t work hard, you will not be successful,” he shares. Outside of work, he also finds significance in quality time that is reserved to connect with his family. “Friday night dinners are a must. We never break this tradition, and all have dinner together before the weekend starts. It allows us to talk about what went on in their lives the past week and make sure they are ready for the week ahead. We also try to take small vacations at least every 2-3 months. These long weekends allow me to recharge and make sure that I am making time for my family.”

Always looking to strike the perfect balance between work and family, Anidjar cherishes the moments that allow him to reflect on life outside of work at the end of the day. “Take advantage of when times are slower and focus on your family. There will be challenging times at work, and you cannot lose focus. However, when there are opportunities to slow down, you need to take advantage of those as well,” he shares. In addition, Anidjar takes pleasure in catering to his mental and physical health before the tougher moments in his professional life that require a great amount of time and attention throughout the day. “I make it a point to wake up early and work out. It’s a mental break for the crazy pace of phones and meetings. It also manages my stress levels by lowering my anxieties before I get into the office,” he shares.

While serving as a managing partner at a law firm comes with many responsibilities and levels of success, Anidjar finds the most fulfilling events to be rooted within his own home. “My children’s achievements are the most exciting things happening in my family life. Seeing them thrive and achieve individual success is my pride and joy,” he adds. It is a great example of how important strong family roots are for one to reach success in life and business.

With a new project in the works, Anidjar and his team look to expand their services and continue to defend the rights of clients beyond their home state. “We are looking at opening an office in another state. This would be the first expansion outside of Florida. We have also been lucky to enjoy success as the fruits of our hard work. Many people work hard and still have difficulties succeeding. We do not take that for granted,” he shares.

