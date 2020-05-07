Dave Shah on Turning Rejections Into Success

—

Rejection is an inevitable barrier in an entrepreneur’s life. But new entrepreneurs don’t seem to accept “No” for an answer. They have this incredible zeal to win from the very first day. It doesn’t deter them from rethinking their strategies. Instead, they want to carry on, no matter what happens. Successful entrepreneurs, on the other hand, use rejections to fuel their ambitions. In fact, some of the most notable leaders of the world had shared in their success stories that rejections were a part of their daily life. And they overcame those rejections to become successful.

Turning rejection into success

A successful young entrepreneur, Dave Shah, co-founder and CEO of Wve Labs and a recent Forbes8 Mastermind, believes that rejections will hurt any young leader. But they should turn these rejections into an opportunity to build their experience. He points out that entrepreneurs should use rejections to explore new resources, such as strategizing calculated partnerships, engaging in experiential education, and working with a mentor to better their odds of future success.

Shah explains how his rejections became massive obstacles in his startup endeavors. But he never gave up hope. He started looking for strong partnerships that would help him build a startup into a global operation.

Shah’s inside story

While sharing his story, Shah often reflects on the time when he had first started as a young professional. He had this perception that he was always right. But after facing multiple rejections, he had to shift his approach from an overconfident dreamer to an aspiring founder.

Shah also adds that during that time, he had the opportunity to meet his role model. He didn’t hesitate to ask him whether he could become an intern for his company. But he didn’t get the response he had hoped for. His role model turned him down, saying that it would be a waste of everybody’s time. He had also advised Shah to start something on his own. That was a turning point in Shah’s life. It ignited the fuel inside him to do pursue entrepreneurship and feel fulfilled.

This self-determination inspired Shah to start Wve Labs, an end-to-end digital platform developer, to provide solutions to Fortune 500 companies and startups. Rejection from his role model didn’t stop him from believing in his dreams. Shah enrolled himself at the University of Southern California for an entrepreneurial program to build his career further.

Shah’s steps to success

Shah encourages entrepreneurs to find a strategic partner so that it balances their weaknesses and strengthens their companies at the same time. Speaking about his life, Shah describes how the entrepreneurial journey strengthened his weaknesses as an entrepreneur and made him a better leader. This allowed him to manage Wve Labs efficiently as it was getting its feet wet in the IT industry.

Shah’s mantra to success is clear: if you want your business to see the face of success, you need to embrace rejections and grow. You need to learn from those rejections to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

—

