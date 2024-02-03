Embrace These 14 Low-Cost Ways To Help Your Small Business Grow

—

There are 33.2 million small businesses in the USA, which make up about 99.9% of all American businesses. Making yours stand out and grow effectively and fast among so many small businesses can be a real challenge.

Most business owners feel intimidated about investing in their business growth. Due to the tough competition, they feel there’s no point in spending on strategies.

However, there are some great ideas – ON A BUDGET – to make your business shine among existing customers and even turn prospective customers into regulars. So, let’s know all the strategies here!

1. Mark your presence on social media

Engage on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. This is a great way to build the presence of your business online.

The world will know about the existence of your business, products, services, values, and even the perks of choosing your business over others.

2. Create original content and provide solutions

When you publish content on social media websites, ensure it’s always original. Your customers will notice if you copy other creators’ or competitors’ content.

If you share original ideas or add your twist to existing ideas on platforms, customers will connect with your business. They will become invested in your content, and you’ll share the word about your business and grow much faster!

A great content idea is to help your customers solve their problems. The solution can be using your products or services. Or you can share certain problems/doubts customers face regarding your products or services and solve those.

This will prove your business’s authenticity and attract more customers.

3. Connect with business owners of relevant industry

Engaging with other business owners of your or other relevant industry boosts the chances of landing collaboration. If they’re impressed by your business, you may even get new projects.

For this, attend industry-specific business events. To prepare well and impress, know about all the attendees you want to connect with. Invest in a stylish yet affordable digital business card to connect and grab their attention!

4. Pay attention to your existing clients

Your existing customers are valuable. They keep your business afloat and have great insights to share. So, connect with them and ask them if they have suggestions.

They may share constructive criticism about the corners your business lags at. So, listen to them carefully and don’t take it as a complaint!

5. Try out email marketing

Another great solution is to build your email marketing list. Most of your consumers have a smartphone and email. So, you can use that to your advantage.

Forward emails about new offers and other perks of giving your business a chance to existing and prospective customers.

6. Give a speech during events

Keep tabs on local or industry events and volunteer to speak about your business and its vision and mission. It’s a great way to raise awareness about your business and connect with collaborators and prospective customers.

Be proactive and organized, and speak confidently about the values your business adds to others’ lives.

7. Support a charity or cause

Donate for a grave cause – like homelessness, underprivileged children’s education, or victims of war. This will require some money, but there’s no need to go beyond your means.

Even if you help others with something minute, you’ll greatly impact your prospective customers.

Most consumers are in tune with such causes and want to support businesses that support causes that interest them.

8. Create a loyalty discount program

Again, this idea needs some investment initially, but you’ll eventually make great profits! So, offer loyalty discounts to your customers.

The offers will attract them, and they spend even more than the minimum to avail of them. They’ll also visit your business and make transactions more often to get similar rewards and discounts.

9. Give a chance to HARO

HARO, aka Help A Reporter Out, is another way to promote your business. You can connect with bloggers and journalists who seek subject/skill experts in your industry. And the best part is that it’s completely free!

10. Send surveys to customers

You can easily create a survey form with Google Forms. Jot down questions like what they like about your business, seek their feedback, and other relevant questions for your business growth.

Remember, the customer’s perspective is the greatest regarding business improvements.

11. Be more hands-on with your business

If you already have many employees, it must have been a while since you’ve worked on the frontlines. So, choose a day to work closely with your customers.

If you’re curious why customers aren’t interested in a certain product or aren’t interested in a certain service, stay on the floor and ask them their perspectives. You may get great insights to curate your business according to their needs!

12. Study your competitors

Research rival businesses if you feel lost about your strategy and nothing works out. Learn how they attract and retain their consumers.

Jot down the strategies of several competitors and create a unique strategy for yourself. However, don’t blindly copy their strategy, or your customers may get turned off.

13. Remember your regular customers’ names

Working on the floor and dealing with your customers one-on-one is a great way to boost your small business’s reputation and attract more customers.

When you remember your customers’ names, they’ll feel valued. They’ll feel that you know them better than other competitors. They’ll opt for your business more often and recommend you to their close ones.

14. Add handwritten thank you cards

Drop a handwritten thank you card with the buyer’s name on every bill. This adds a personal hint that impresses your customers for taking time for them.

They feel appreciated, remember your business more, and are eager to drop by often. Make sure you print a stack of aesthetically pleasing paper as the cards.

Conclusion

Since there are so many different strategies, you must invest enough time in each strategy to figure out what works for your business. Remember not to lose hope, and you’ll make progress!

—

This content is brought to you by Kavita Paliwal

iStockPhoto