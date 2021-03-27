Financial Creationship [Podcast]

By Danielle

What if your financial reality didn’t have to match anyone else’s?

Today, Simone and Brendon, along with special guests Christopher Hughes and Andrew Butterfield, talk about creating a relationship with finances.

Listen to learn how to create a financial reality that works for you, despite what this reality says you’re supposed to do, and how to have a true financial creationship with someone.

On today’s podcast:

Creating together financially after breaking up

True creationship

Acknowledging the energy that each of you contributes

Creating something greater

A reality that works for you

Links:

Get the bonus: Financial Creationship

Learn how to how to have a true financial creationship.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock