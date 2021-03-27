Financial Creationship [Podcast]

By Danielle
What if your financial reality didn’t have to match anyone else’s?
Today, Simone and Brendon, along with special guests Christopher Hughes and Andrew Butterfield, talk about creating a relationship with finances.
Listen to learn how to create a financial reality that works for you, despite what this reality says you’re supposed to do, and how to have a true financial creationship with someone.
On today’s podcast:
- Creating together financially after breaking up
- True creationship
- Acknowledging the energy that each of you contributes
- Creating something greater
- A reality that works for you
Links:
Get the bonus: Financial Creationship
Learn how to how to have a true financial creationship.
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
