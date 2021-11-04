Five Tips for Hiring a Technical Co-Founder for Your Startup

—

A proficient technical co-founder is vital if you want to build a technical product properly. Despite this, many brilliant entrepreneurs with excellent ideas struggle to recruit a technical cofounder. As a result, startups frequently lag for months before finding the appropriate CTO who can propel the idea forward. Article brief about considerations while hiring technical Co-founder.

A technical co-founder is someone who looks after tech-related tasks and visualizes strategies for the company. By being a co-founder, that person can own some equity of the company, which means that person will be sharing profit or loss incurred by the company. This individual delivers the technical expertise necessary to develop, deploy, analyze, and scale the product.

They manage the technical teams, supervise the planning process, select the appropriate platform, and ultimately coordinate the product’s development IT structure. They know how to use a Helm repository by JFrog, how to navigate Github, and are typically fluent in common programming languages.

1) Tip 1: Highlight Individual as a Partner

As part of the continuous look for a technical co-founder, it’s essential to remember that a co-founder is not simply additional employee hiring; instead, that person will play a significant role in this business pathway as a partner.

For example, if a lack of organization is a personal weakness, it must be indeed a skill for your co-founder. Additionally, one must look for people who are as invested in the project’s success as one is. Making an offer supported with an ownership stake in the business is one of the most excellent strategies to ensure this. The focus must be upon potential partners with the following features:

They should show a team-first mentality

A vision of them should align with your vision for the company

They must showcase passion and commitment to the business idea

Merits of that person must be complementary to the vision of the company, which may extend beyond just more technical knowledge

2) Utilize Your Network

One of the simplest methods for finding potential partners is by taking advantage of your existing networks. Try to connect to people that one may be knowing from business or any of the conferences or networking events that may have been attended. Another method for this would be by talking to people in one’s professional or social networks and check if they might be aware of anyone who might be having the skills and interests essential for joining the business and may be of use for the development of it.

Consider who you know — either directly or through other people — to assist you discover the ideal individual to join you as a co-founder on the technical aspect of the organization, as it may be of significant value. To collaborate as partners, it helps to have some form of prior contact with a candidate.

Tip 3: Having Expertise Over Essential Technology

Technical co-founders who join a company should have a thorough understanding of the company’s tools and software. Hence, one must extensively examine the person’s portfolio and judge the quality of their past projects. If you’re unable to accomplish it on your own, it’s highly recommended that you seek the advice of an expert who is both impartial and not subject to search.

In the process of hiring a technical co-founder, this is a critical phase. Technical debt may include inadequate code if they don’t validate their work. It’s someone with whom you get along well and who gets along well with you. They should share the same set of principles and outlook on “work.”

Tip 4: Alignment & Communication With The Technical Co-founder

The company’s first employee may be a technical co-founder. You may have to spend a lot of time working side by side for long periods. As a result, the company’s technical co-founders and founders must have mutual respect and understanding. These are significant steps for the company. Some of the ideas that one must agree with technical cofounder must be in unison with are:

Product & Company roadmap

Co-founder equity distribution and compensation

Working/Company Culture (both in the present and in the future)

Tip 5: Having a Good Business Ecosystem

While it may be possible to recruit a technical co-founder from anywhere globally utilizing internet platforms, it may also be worthwhile to consider relocating to a location with a more stimulating startup environment. The advantage of taking available resources is that it will increase the likelihood of finding a qualified applicant to serve as a technical co-founder for the company.

Finding a co-founder for an IT start-up is easier in cities recognized as IT hubs, whereas finding a co-founder for a Fin-Tech start-up is easier in cities recognized as financial markets. Moving a start-up to a place that suits its business model may be a wise choice.

