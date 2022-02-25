Hess Recognized for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it has achieved a top score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index for 2022 and earned the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. For the third consecutive year, Hess also has earned a place on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which tracks the performance of public companies committed to achieve or adopt best in class statistics or policies and to transparency in gender-data reporting.

“Hess has a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders and improves performance” Tweet this

Hess is one of just five oil and gas producers to be named by the HRC as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ and the only one based in the U.S. to be included in the Bloomberg GEI for gender equality.

“Hess has a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders and improves performance,” said Tiffanie McDonald, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Hess. “This recognition acknowledges that commitment and the progress we continue to make in fostering an inclusive workplace that enables everyone to thrive.”

The HRC’s Corporate Equality Index is considered the foremost U.S. benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The index includes 1,271 U.S.-based companies, more than half of which have global operations. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Bloomberg’s GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index tracking the performance of public companies across all sectors in 45 countries and regions that are committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. More information about the GEI is available at www.bloomberg.com/gei.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

Contacts

Media:

Lorrie Hecker

(212) 536-8250

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock