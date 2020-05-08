How Can You Force Yourself to Think Outside the Box?

There are many ways. Here are some suggestions:
- First recognise that we all live inside boxes which frame our view of the world. We all make assumptions.
- Stay curious and open-minded. Ask many questions about any situation and be receptive to different points of view.
- List the underlying groundrules and assumptions. Then for each one ask this question, ‘What if the opposite were true?’
- Use some lateral thinking techniques to brainstorm wild ideas – e.g. use What if? and Random Word methods.
- Ask a complete outsider for their views on the situation.
- Deliberately read periodicals and visit websites which disagree with your point of view in order to be aware of different perspectives.
- Don’t accept theories and models at face value. Test ideas in a small way in the real world. Place more trust in empirical results.
- Find out how people from different countries and cultures view any situation.
- When someone criticises you or disgrees with you, do not dismiss or reject them. Say to yourself, ‘There might be something valuable in what they say.’
- Mix with people you do not normally mix with. Mix with people who are unlike you in background and attitude. Ask their opinions.
—
This post was previously published on Destination Innovation and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
◊♦◊
—
Photo credit: iStock
.