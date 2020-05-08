How Can You Force Yourself to Think Outside the Box?

There are many ways. Here are some suggestions:

First recognise that we all live inside boxes which frame our view of the world. We all make assumptions. Stay curious and open-minded. Ask many questions about any situation and be receptive to different points of view. List the underlying groundrules and assumptions. Then for each one ask this question, ‘What if the opposite were true?’ Use some lateral thinking techniques to brainstorm wild ideas – e.g. use What if? and Random Word methods. Ask a complete outsider for their views on the situation. Deliberately read periodicals and visit websites which disagree with your point of view in order to be aware of different perspectives. Don’t accept theories and models at face value. Test ideas in a small way in the real world. Place more trust in empirical results. Find out how people from different countries and cultures view any situation. When someone criticises you or disgrees with you, do not dismiss or reject them. Say to yourself, ‘There might be something valuable in what they say.’ Mix with people you do not normally mix with. Mix with people who are unlike you in background and attitude. Ask their opinions. Enrol in my course Master Lateral Thinking and learn how to practise lateral thinking techniques. Master Lateral Thinking

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock