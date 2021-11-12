How Do Job Board Websites Make Money?

—

A job board is a platform that allows job seekers and employers to meet. Job seekers post their relevant papers on the job board as companies look for employees. The platform is closely related to the peer-to-peer marketplace where people interact to do business by buying and selling products and services. The job boards capture every niche that is available out there. People have unique ways of monetizing their websites, but the daunting task is to sustain the revenue stream. Revenue generated depends on several factors, including niche, organic traffic, popularity, and target geography.

Compared to other informational and educative websites such as blogs, job boards have an underlying potential of making more money if the developers invest in the ideal monetization models. Developers ambitious of the lucrative nature of job board websites always start with a solid revenue model that will help create a reliable and trustworthy website. The task of the job board websites is to create a link between the employer and employee. The revenue opportunities are generated by establishing the gap between the two main parties.

Read further to learn how to create a job board website.

Below are several ways in which job boards make money.

Job Posting

The most common approach and way of making money are through job postings. The service is provided at a cost, and it’s one of the common ways such platforms make money. It is estimated that more than half of job board earnings come from job postings as the primary source of income. Employers are the main contributors to the posting revenues since they pay to have their job listed for a specific period. Job board owners can establish their fees depending on the niche the developers choose. Another unique way of making money through postings is by providing an additional upsell by creating chargers for featured listings and standard job posts. There are a number of ways the developers can configure the website by adding other features that should be accessed upon additional payment or charges.

Another effective way job board websites generate income is through providing job slots as a subscription option for job seekers. Already established job board sites such as Monster and ZipRecruiter have adopted the strategy by achieving stability and profitability since the subscription charges are made automatically. The developers can also incorporate certain packages that involve a particular number of postings up to unlimited postings. The aforementioned job postings are the primary revenue source for the platforms, but it is always important to think outside the box by specializing in other tasks.

Resume Access

Another brilliant way of generating income is by maximizing job seekers’ profiles through exclusive paid access. The feature depends on the niche you choose. For example, you might decide to charge a monthly fee for employers to gain access to your company’s database to allow them to peruse and scoop contact information for potential candidates. Already established job boards can use this opportunity to generate more income since they have thousands of resumes at their disposal. Fetching enough resumes will make it possible to earn through this approach. Therefore, it is insightful to run the job posting venture with resume access privileges.

Charging Job Seekers

Most countries face a common problem of high unemployment rates. The rare chances that are available give employers a tough decision trying to get qualified applicants. Unemployed people are looking for job opportunities from all available avenues. The link created between the two is productive because the employer will identify potential candidates. The job seekers will have a fair chance of getting employed depending on their qualifications and experience. The gap is noticeable, and the job board owners can exploit the space by giving job seekers a chance to advertise their abilities, experience, and expertise. The platform has the potential to give job seekers a chance to land on an opportunity of a lifetime. Employers are subjected to a certain fee depending on their needs, and the same should apply when it comes to job seekers. The main agenda is to create an effective and reliable platform that will exude a quality that the two parties will pay for. The job board owners can create links with employers in various industries to find work in legit companies. Giving the job seekers a reason to pay for your services will also help generate additional revenue. Even if a small percentage of the applicants decide to invest, you will still make sales and earn the company some money

Coaching services

Helping applicants write resumes, cover letters, and interviews can be valuable advice that can help people advance their careers. Sometimes a single pair of eyes is enough to spot serious weaknesses that make a candidate appear helpless, nervous, or generally unprepared for the professional challenge they are looking for.

Writing resumes

Another potential source of income is the provision of application services for job seekers. If you have enough experience, you can recommend it yourself. Otherwise, you can work with a professional resume writer. If you’re struggling to find a talented copywriter to work with, another option is to partner with TopResume, the world’s largest resume service. The TopResume team checks applicants’ applications free of charge and reports any gaps. If you choose a rewrite service, you will receive a percentage of sales.

Sponsored email blasts

This is especially effective when an employer has many vacancies to fill quickly, such as opening a new location or major expansion. This particular feature is great for increasing sales for once, but don’t overdo it, or your email opening price will go down.

As a job board owner, job postings are your main source of income. However, there are many other sources of money that you can use to grow your revenue and diversify your sources of income. Although job seekers make much less than employers, it can be a potential source of income, especially in a highly competitive market. Therefore, it is wise to evaluate the industry before you decide to own a job board platform.

