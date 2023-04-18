How To Know What Accounting Services Your Business Needs

—

You might feel overwhelmed with your unlimited options when you search online for accounting service providers. Google alone displays 1.2 billion search results for accounting services . This statistic differs from the nine million search results for outsourced accounting services .

Accounting firms offer a wide range of accounting-related services. These offerings include controller services, financial reporting, managerial accounting, system design, bookkeeping, audit services, and tax preparation.

When deciding which services to subscribe to or which company to hire, how do you make the right choice? Here are important considerations to help you assess your decision.

Company Goals and Needs

Before commissioning someone, ask yourself these essential questions. Why do you need to hire them? How frequently will you require their services? Are you seeking someone local who can work on-site? Are you open to working with a remote accounting services firm? Assess the pros and cons of each option to find the best approach that will benefit your business.

Hiring someone part-time is the best way to go for seasonal accounting needs or tasks that require a few days a month. However, hiring a full-time employee may be more advantageous for more frequent tasks such as payroll. Aside from these options, you can outsource a professional accounting services team.

Company Budget

Determining your accounting services budget is essential when deciding between an in-house employee or outsourced services. Remember that hiring a full-time employee will entail additional costs such as an annual salary, taxes, and health or life insurance. Considering other employee benefits like paid time off and employer retirement contributions is best.

The cost of outsourced accounting services may appear high, depending on how you manage your accounting tasks. Consider the cost of hiring one or more full-time employees to handle the same functions and other alternatives. You might be surprised at the potential savings of outsourcing these services to an external team.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Level of Comfort With the People You’ll Hire

Selecting a suitable firm for outsourcing your accounting services requires careful consideration. You must take into account their culture and ways of working with tasks. Check the people they’ll assign to handle your account. It’s necessary to feel comfortable with these people and the processes they bring with them. You don’t want to entrust your books to just anyone.

While researching, learn about the outsourced company’s core values and guiding principles. Determine if they’re a good match and if their business practices align with your values. Note that people with similar values are more engaged than those there to complete a job. If you have engaged people on your team, your productivity will improve .

Suppose you decide whether to hire a local or international firm to manage your accounting needs. In that case, you must consider your needs and the processes involved in completing these needs. For example, avoid enlisting a global firm to assist with tasks requiring knowledge of Canadian tax laws. They may be great at what they do, but they may also need to familiarize themselves with the intricacies of the Canada Income Tax Act .

Also, hiring an international talent may be a breath of fresh air. However, nobody knows the local market better than a local service provider.

Another concern when outsourcing accounting services is knowing who you’ll work with. Will you have a dedicated team, or will you be rotated between different people unfamiliar with your company’s specific needs?

Work with a firm that will meet your accounting service requirements and provide the personalized service you expect. They must understand your company and goals, ensuring you aren’t just another client on their list.

Study Your Options Before Making a Decision

There are various factors to look into when deciding whether to hire a new employee or outsource your accounting services. Faris CPA shares these guidelines, hoping to steer you in the right direction. Regardless of the route you take, make sure to research all your options before making a decision.

—

This content is brought to you by Rob Teitelman

iStockPhoto