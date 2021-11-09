How To Make Your Patient Intake Process More Efficient

—

Do your patients take more than 30 minutes to finish their intake forms? Do you see patients waiting in line at your clinic? Or have you encountered medication errors or patient identification mistakes in your practice?

If you do, your patient intake procedures aren’t efficient, or you’re using an outdated or ineffective platform or software to enter their information.

Healthcare providers (HCPs) must be aware of the implications associated with waiting time and information errors. A study hypothesized, for example, that “individuals who wait longer for medical care are at an increased risk of experiencing negative health outcomes.”

The patient intake process is your patients’ first contact with you aside from when they sought your practice online or over the phone. Simplifying this time-consuming and challenging step in a patient’s appointment journey is crucial to delivering quality care and providing an outstanding patient experience.

Read on for some tips on how your practice can be more efficient with patient intake procedures.

Review the patient intake process.

Understanding the value and the steps of the patient intake process is key to overcoming challenges and becoming more efficient.

Patient intake is the process of collecting information from new or returning patients that helps providers understand their health background and current symptoms or conditions, allowing them to diagnose and advise patients on medication or treatment. Patient information includes the following:

Demographic profile

Address and contact details

Current line of work

Medical history

Insurance benefits and eligibility

Payment options or responsible party

The usual process starts with patients filling out a paper intake form when they check-in at the clinic. The front office staff then enters the data into the electronic health record manually.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With several intake forms, medical practices suffer from time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry into the system. Plus, it takes a toll on the floor traffic of your office and negatively affects the patient experience. Delays are not good experiences in healthcare.

Please take into account some of the other downsides of the patient intake process:

Patients need to be physically present at the clinic to complete the form

Patients who arrive late to complete the intake form cause longer waits for appointments

Paper forms take time to finish processing and stack up in the front office

Information in the paper form may require clarification or verification due to illegible handwriting

These disadvantages are undesirable if a medical practice wants to maintain a positive patient experience and outstanding performance.

Know what patients want.

Patients often see a doctor for this fundamental reason: They feel uncomfortable with their health, so they want a diagnosis and alleviation of symptoms. Delays and errors aggravate the discomfort and deny them the timely care they deserve.

Patients want treatment and their health restored. However, they also value convenience and efficiency. A modern patient population would seek you out and book an appointment online. They would also probably prefer to use a mobile device or computer to complete an intake form if the option is available.

A survey of your patient’s views and feelings about your intake process leads to knowing what your patients want. It’s a powerful insight into what you can do to improve the patient intake system.

Streamline the patient intake process.

Imagine patients seeing a doctor after spending far too much time in the waiting room, and the intake is longer than the actual consultation. It is frustrating for many. After reviewing the patient intake process and knowing what patients want, medical practices must rethink and redesign the process by simplifying and trimming down the questions, discarding the unnecessary, and upgrading the method of capturing the desired information.

Several other industries have already modernized their transactions into digital. Almost every known hard copy, such as receipts, meeting minutes, letters, and communications, has soft copy versions. Healthcare practices must do the same with online patient intake forms.

Implement electronic, online patient intake forms.

Integrating technology has been of great help to the healthcare industry. It continues to help develop cures for illnesses and create laboratory and surgical equipment. Advances in information technology software are expanding into medical practices to implement tools to improve efficiency in the office.

Implementing an electronic patient intake form is a solution to stop inefficiencies in medical practices. Curogram offers this convenience to HCPs and patients. The platform allows providers to send digital intake forms to patients. Then, patients fill out and submit the form back to the front office via the internet securely from wherever they are.

Online patient intake forms help medical practices minimize wait times and, subsequently, overcrowding of offices. For new patients who use telemedicine visits, it helps them complete the paperwork before their appointment. It also lessens errors associated with data entry, illegible handwriting, and outdated records.

An efficient patient intake process begins with the right software: Curogram.

The steps you take to be more efficient in your patient intake process show that you recognize the needs your patients have. It also displays that you value them, their time, and your relationship that relies on delivering outstanding care. Integrating information technology into your front office management system helps streamline and achieve a more patient-centered and efficient patient intake. Curogram is your way to do it.

—

This content is brought to you by Paul Dumayac.

Shutterstock