How To Plan An Event: A Thorough Step-by-Step Guide

Are you currently about to plan an event? If so, you find the right place to figure out what to do in order to run a successful event.

Before holding an event, one thing to consider is the concept of the event. If you already have a clear concept in mind, then the next steps can be carried out easily. Here is the step-by-step that should be followed to make your event run smoothly.

Make a clear event concept

As has been mentioned before, the main factor that needs to be figured out is a clear concept of the event. Knowing the concept is the main factor that could help to initiate the next planning stage.

If you want to make your event to be an “it thing” among the public, you must first make sure that the event could be an interesting event for the public so they will want to participate. Having a group of creative teams behind the event could ensure that you can create a new and refreshing event concept.

To develop the concept, the event committee should brainstorm together. Do consider the target audience, the goal of the event, and other details before creating the concept.

Plan the budget

After the event concept is determined, the next step you need to do is to plan the budget. Organizing an event certainly requires a lot of money. You need to prepare lots of things, from the venue, guest stars, equipment, branding, promotional strategy, and many other things that are needed during the event. To ensure that you won’t miss anything on your budget planning, you should create a detailed and complete checklist of equipment needed to support the operation of the event.

If the main equipment list has been compiled, then the next step is to find out the price of each item on the list. To find out how much each item costs, you need to do a comprehensive survey of vendors in your city. Finding the right vendor can help you to reduce production costs and prevent operational cost overruns.

Arrange timeline

The success of an event is highly dependent on careful planning. One way that can be done to make an event plan run successfully is by arranging a detailed timeline of what needs to be done. A timeline is very necessary to have as a monitoring tool to ensure that everything has been done properly. This timeline needs to be notified to each committee so you can ensure that everyone is working toward the same goal.

Determine the event target

Before holding an event, you should also make a clear goal for your event. What are the expectations that you are hoping for as an output?

For example, an event goal could be in the form of the number of visitors that attended or recorded transactions worth of that day. Without a clear purpose, an event has no meaning and has no benefit whatsoever.

Choose the guest stars

Event guests should be in line with the theme of the event. If you are about to hold a concert, automatically the guest star should be a musician. But if you are planning to hold a seminar, then you should invite a resourceful person that has the same expertise in the seminars that are about to be held.

Devise alternative plans

There are times when a plan that has been drawn up does not work as it should be. Thus as the event organizer, you should devise an alternative plan before unwanted things happen. You should have Plan B, Plan C, and Plan D, several scenarios that might occur in the field and how to tackle each of the problems.

Collaborate with trusted vendors

To create a successful event, you will require various kinds of supporting equipment and service. You can’t prepare this all by yourself, thus finding the right vendors that could support you to get all of your needs is important. Make sure that the vendor can meet the requirements needed and can meet the deadlines given. To further strengthen cooperation, you should offer a contract to anticipate every possibility that may occur. With a contract, the vendor is more committed to providing you with the best service.

For example, you might need a water bottle vendor to ensure that you will have enough water sustenance to cover your committee and guest stars’ needs. Rather than buying it conveniently, you should collaborate with trusted vendors instead. Purchasing from vendors will make it easier for you to get a special price when purchasing in huge amounts.

Find the right media partner

Mass media such as newspapers, magazines, and online media can be used as partners to help disseminate events. Choosing the right media partner cannot be done carelessly. Ensure that the media partners you choose have the same audience demographic and similarities to the intended audience of the event.

Get permission from the authorities

An event can be held smoothly only if it has pocketed permission from the authorities. With clear licensing, events can be held safely. Every visitor who attends, participants, and the organizers themselves can receive utmost protection.

The success of an event is determined by many factors. With careful planning accompanied by good implementation in the field, your event can go according to plan and achieve the expected targets!

