How to Plan Your Next Career Move

Taking charge of your career development is important—and that means taking the right steps at the right time. To help you evaluate what’s best for you and consider your options, here are some key things to do when planning your next career move:

Evaluate your current role

Take stock of where you are in terms of job satisfaction and professional growth. Ask yourself if there is anything more that you want out of a role that you don’t have now. Are you feeling fulfilled on your current career path? Are you on track for where you want to be? Is it time for a complete change, or are you just looking for a promotion and new responsibilities?

While you’re thinking about your current role, consider whether staying at the same company would give you the opportunity to further develop professionally. Sometimes it’s easier to apply for promotions internally than to look for a new job outside the company.

Visualize your next move

Start brainstorming and researching what’s possible for you. What do you want to accomplish with the next step in your career? Think broadly about possibilities within and outside of your current company, industry, or skill set. Make a list of things you want in your next job, whether it’s more responsibility, a degree of flexibility, or compensation.

Ready your résumé

Once you have an idea of where you would like to go next, it’s time to update your résumé. Add your current position, if you haven’t already, and any new education or certifications. Highlight any notable accomplishments.

As you go through this process, it can help to write down any anecdotes you remember that can potentially help you in an interview. Jot down situations when you took the lead, tackled something big, or solved a problem.

Get training, if needed

If you need to update your skills or gain new ones, there’s no time like the present. Take advantage of online courses, seminars, and other resources to help you stay competitive and keep your skills sharp.

Think about consulting a coach or mentor

Having an outside perspective can be invaluable in helping you to plan your next career move, particularly if you’re at a crossroads or need a little push. A coach or mentor can provide advice and guidance that can help you make the right decision.

Consider open jobs critically

It’s time to start browsing job listings. Check out your company’s internal listings and search job boards. Look at the responsibilities and desired skills. Consider which jobs most match what you’re looking for. Is there a common thread, like type of company, department, or title?

Once you know what you’re looking for, start applying. And since you understand what type of job you’re looking for, it’ll be easier to find similar open jobs. You can also set up alerts on job boards so you hear about the latest relevant jobs as soon as they’re posted.

Evaluating a job offer

Once you’ve received an offer for a job you want, take time to consider all aspects carefully. Consider the salary—and negotiate, if needed. Look into the benefits package, including health insurance, life insurance (remember, this is different from your individual policy, such as whole life insurance ), vacation time, and other perks. Don’t forget to get a feel for the company culture and environment.

