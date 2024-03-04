How to Start Your Online Business with Magento (Adobe Commerce)

—

As more and more people embrace the wonders of modern technology, how we do our shopping is changing. Market research recently found that more than 2.71 billion people prefer to shop online. That number only looks set to increase as time passes by.

Because more people are shopping online, retailers are adapting. Nowadays, more businesses have an E-commerce platform in the form of an online store.

Starting a business is scary, there’s no denying that. Thanks to certain tools and software such as Magento, making the transition over to an online E-commerce venture is easier than ever.

But what is Magento and how can you benefit from a Magento development agency? Here is a detailed look at the Adobe Commerce (Magento) platform and how it can help in establishing a business online.

What is Adobe Magento?

Originally released way back in 2008, the platform was purchased by Adobe Inc in 2018. It would then become known as Adobe Commerce.

If you want to build an online store, regardless of what you sell, the platform is very beneficial. Don’t believe us? Just ask globally successful brands such as Ford, Samsung and Nike, who prefer the platform for operating their online stores.

Adobe commerce is a platform which offers user-friendliness, flexibility, and scalability. It’s a platform which is very beneficial for any business looking to build an online store.

Pros and Cons

With the smooth, we must also take the rough. While the platform offers a wide range of benefits for online business owners, it is not without its drawbacks.

In this section, we’ll be looking at the pros and cons associated with Magento (Adobe Commerce). Take a look at below to find out how it can help, and also hinder, digital commerce businesses.

Pros

Because we want to set a positive tone today, we’ll start off with a look at the pros. Here are a few of the main benefits that users of the platform can expect to enjoy.

Full of Features

One of the best things about AdobeCommerce (Magento) is the fact that it’s so full of features. When compared with other e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, you’ll find that Magento (Adobe Commerce) wins the features category.

Some features we were especially impressed with include:

Multi-currency support

Multi-language support

Multiple store views

In-depth SEO (Search Engine Optimization) features

Extensive reporting and analytics

One-page checkout

Mobile Optimized

Of course, as virtually everybody now has a smartphone and prefers to browse the web on their phones, you’d expect the platform to be mobile optimized.

Adobe commerce offers all the essential tools needed to build a website that will run great on all mobile devices.

Very Customizable

Adobe Commerce is also very customizable. This makes it great for those of you looking to give your customers a unique shopping experience.

The platform is easily modified to suit the requirements of each store owner. Web engineering company with great expertise, and seasoned Magento (Adobe Commerce) engineers allow you to build your own successful online store.

Cons

Adobe Magento is a wonderful platform, but we can say that it still has one drawback:

Cost

The biggest drawback associated with Adobe Commerce is the cost. It’s certainly a costly solution when compared with other e-commerce platforms.

But on the plus side, it is very reliable and offers many more features. As the saying goes ‘you get what you pay for’.

3 Expert Tips for Using Magento to Set Up an Online Store

If you’re looking to build an online store, these expert tips should prove very useful.

Decide Upon a Shipping Strategy

When setting up an ecommerce store, shipping should be one of the first things that you focus upon. There is no right or wrong shipping strategy, you simply need to focus on what works best for your business model.

You could focus on DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) where you ship items from a physical inventory straight to buyers.

Another option would be dropshipping, where you have no inventory, but still sell products. This is achieved via contacting suppliers once an order has been placed, and having them ship the product. If you want to keep upfront fees low, dropshipping is a popular ecommerce model.

Build Your Catalog

Of course, if you’re operating a store, you’re going to need products for customers to buy.

Your products are going to be responsible for most of the traffic and revenue on your e-commerce site. This means that you’re going to have to build a catalog that’s easy to navigate and well laid out. You also need to make sure that it showcases your products effectively.

With Adobe Magento, you can add as many products and product categories as you like. You can also add up to 6 product types with each one featuring a default set of attributes.

Hire Web Engineering Specialists

Finally, in order to get the most out of Magento, it’s strongly recommended that you hire web engineering specialists and leave it to the professionals.

Using Magento is not as easy as it sounds and there is a lot to get your head around. Web engineering experts are trained to create websites via the Magento platform. They allow you to get the most out of Adobe Commerce. From web development and building user-friendly interfaces, to ensuring that your data is appropriately utilized and put into the correct databases, their services come highly recommended.

While there are many web engineering companies out there, some come more highly rated than others. WEB4PRO is a great example of this. WEB4PRO is a company with more than two decades of experience, and this experience can be invaluable. They also have good reviews and feedback. Again, this is very important to choose a web development agency you can trust. By hiring professional Magento engineers when creating your online store, you know your business is in safe hands.

Final Thoughts

If you’re thinking of opening an online store, Magento (Adobe Commerce) has everything you need. It allows you to build a responsive, functional, user-friendly store. All from the comfort of your own home.

Considered one of the best e-commerce platforms available today, Magento is a favorite of many of the biggest brands in the world.

