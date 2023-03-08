Howie Bartz Talks About Clos Du Paws, Family Dog Rescue, and Making a Difference

—

Howie Bartz , the founder, president, and owner of Meditech, has been instrumental in the company’s growth and evolution since its establishment in 2007. Meditech is now a well-regarded medical service provider that emphasizes delivering quality products and services to its customers. The turn-key programs for physicians implemented under Bartz’s leadership have resulted in significant revenue generation.

Meditech specializes in supplying durable medical equipment such as braces and conductive garments, compound pharmaceuticals, physical therapy systems, and urine site collection. Bartz utilizes both his scientific knowledge and business acumen to develop innovative products, including the Bartz Bracing Systems, which comprise specially designed back, knee, and neck braces, as well as TENS units.

Howie Bartz holds a summa cum laude bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Daemen College. He worked as a physical therapist for five years, owning and operating two outpatient centers, before becoming an account manager for RS Medical from 2000 to 2007. During his tenure at RS Medical, Bartz was responsible for sales and management of durable medical equipment.

Apart from his expertise in physical therapy and Meditech, Bartz also has a keen interest in stock and options trading, having completed both live and online coursework in these fields. In his free time, he enjoys engaging in theater, surfing, golf, travel, snowboarding, and tennis.

During our conversation with Howie Bartz, he discussed a range of topics, including his most significant professional accomplishment, his affiliation with Clos Du Paws , a luxury dog daycare and boarding facility in Sonoma, California, and what he sees for the company’s future.

What do you consider your biggest professional achievement?

My biggest professional achievement was founding Meditech. Initially, Meditech was a one-person operation, but I quickly learned to manage various aspects of the business, including sales, marketing, supply chain management, finance, and human resources. By 2015, Meditech had reached its peak, with over 50 employees across multiple states. Building the team from scratch was a rewarding experience for me.

Over the course of 12 years, our products provided pain relief and positively impacted many lives. This was especially significant as pain management was at its peak during the opioid crisis, with an emphasis on using narcotics to control pain. The resulting addiction to Oxycontin caused millions of lives to be lost or impacted. Meditech offered patients and providers non-narcotic options to help manage pain. Many patients reported that our braces or stimulators were the only things that gave them relief and allowed them to perform daily activities without resorting to narcotic pain medications. Preventing patients from falling into the dangerous trap of opioids is my greatest success.

What are you most excited about right now?

I’m excited about two current projects close to my heart. As a long-time animal lover and advocate, both are particularly meaningful to me. The first is Clos du Paws, which I founded with my wife Katie. The second is my new position as a Board Member and Head of the Fundraising Committee for Family Dog Rescue.

What is Clos Du Paws and what makes it special?

Clos du Paws is a luxury dog hotel and daycare business that my wife Katie and I created at our home in Sonoma, CA. We wanted to provide a personalized and upscale experience for dogs, as we understand the sadness of leaving them behind when traveling. Our resort-like facility features half an acre of multiple dog parks with ample shade and water bowls, as well as specially designed houses for dogs to play, sleep, and cuddle with their buddies. We also host pool parties during the summer.

Although we started Clos du Paws with the goal of providing dogs with a fun and luxurious place to stay while their owners were away, we were pleasantly surprised by the positive impact our doggy daycare program has had on our clients. During the pandemic, many dogs have become what vets and owners are calling “Covid Dogs” due to the social isolation that has affected us all. Our doggy daycare has been highly effective in helping dogs socialize again, and many of our clients have noticed a positive change in their dogs’ behavior after attending our program.

Where do you see Clos Du Paws five years from now?

One thing that distinguishes Clos du Paws from other dog facilities is our small size and personalized attention to our clients. We strive to maintain our boutique-style experience for our clients, which we believe is crucial. Nevertheless, I think there is potential to expand our services to other locations, given that we have many clients who travel up to two hours to bring their dogs to us.

Tell us about how you got involved with Family Dog Rescue.

Sonoma is a small town with many animal lovers who tend to find each other. A client of Clos du Paws, Laurie Katz, told me about Family Dog Rescue (FDR) which was moving from San Francisco to Sonoma and needed help and support with the new facility they had purchased. The founder of FDR, Angela Padilla, had purchased the old Aberglen Kennels, but the property was rundown and lacked an outside area for the dogs to play safely. I met Angela and volunteered to renovate the property. Within a couple of months, we were able to remodel the farmhouse, barn, and kennels, and most notably, built over 1500 feet of fencing to create 6 large dog parks. The impact on the dogs was astounding; they were able to spend their days playing outside in the fresh air and shade.

Through the renovation process, I developed a strong relationship with Angela and accepted her offer to join the Board of Directors of FDR and to lead the fundraising committee. I have high hopes and expectations to raise the funds needed for FDR to achieve its potential.

It seems like Clos du Paws and Family Dog Rescue work closely together.

Clos du Paws and Family Dog Rescue share a common goal of improving the lives of dogs, and this has led to a wonderful partnership. Clos du Paws has been delighted to collaborate with FDR in various ways, including hosting Puppypalooza adoption events, fostering puppies, and donating a portion of our profits to support their cause. Additionally, we offer discounts to families who have adopted from FDR, hoping to encourage socialization and provide continued support to these loving dog owners.

