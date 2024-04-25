incspaces Announces €1M Investment in Barcelona Office with European Expansion Plans and Global Pivot

—

incspaces , a leading provider of flexible workspaces and part of the Inc & Co Group, is embarking on an exciting journey of global expansion. With new locations planned for key markets across Europe, the USA, Middle East, and Asia, incspaces is bringing its unique brand of collaborative and inspiring workspaces to a wider audience.

This strategic shift comes as a response to the increasing saturation of the UK flexible office market. Recognizing the need to explore new horizons, incspaces is capitalizing on emerging opportunities and building a strong international presence.

The first phase of this expansion focuses on Europe, with new sites set to open in Barcelona and Dublin this quarter. The Barcelona office, backed by a €1 million investment, will serve as a launchpad for further growth in the region. Meanwhile, the Dublin location boasts an impressive 95% pre-let occupancy, demonstrating the high demand for incspaces’ flexible workspace solutions.

Jack Mason, Group CEO of Inc & Co , expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s global vision: “We’re investing €1.5M into our two new European buildings, which marks the beginning of a strategic realignment for incspaces. This positions us to capitalize on new opportunities and build a strong international presence. We are dedicated to supporting our clients’ growth and success through flexible, high-quality work environments wherever business takes them.”

Beyond prime locations and flexible memberships, incspaces offers a range of amenities designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Members enjoy 24/7 access to their workspaces, ensuring flexibility for diverse schedules and working styles. High-speed internet keeps everyone connected, while exclusive discounts on business services and local amenities provide added value. Moreover, incspaces fosters a vibrant community through regular networking events and workshops, creating opportunities for collaboration and connection.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To ensure a seamless transition into these new markets, incspaces is revitalizing its leadership team, bringing on board executives with extensive international expertise. This strategic move will bolster the company’s ability to navigate the complexities of global expansion and drive sustainable growth.

As part of this strategic realignment, incspaces will not be renewing its London leases as they expire. Instead, the company is focusing its efforts on additional sites in Bangkok and Amsterdam, with advanced discussions already underway. These new locations will receive a €1.5 million investment for fit-out, ensuring they meet the high standards of design and functionality that incspaces is known for.

incspaces is deeply committed to environmental responsibility, striving to minimize its ecological footprint and promote sustainable practices. All workspaces are designed with energy efficiency in mind, utilizing natural light and eco-friendly materials whenever possible. Additionally, incspaces actively supports local environmental initiatives and encourages members to adopt sustainable habits, contributing to a greener future for all.

incspaces also recently launched Infinity Office in the UK, catering to start-ups and entrepreneurs who desire flexibility without the commitment of a traditional office space. Infinity Office allows users to drop in casually, have mail redirected, and access meeting rooms and events, providing a valuable resource for the growing entrepreneurial community.

With its focus on unique design, flexible memberships, and a range of amenities, incspaces empowers businesses of all sizes to thrive. As the company embarks on its global expansion journey, it remains committed to its core values of collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, creating inspiring workspaces that foster success and well-being for all.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario

Photo provided by the author.