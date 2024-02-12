International Digital Marketing Expert Iurii Nemtcev: How to Build and Grow a Successful Business in the USA and UAE

—

The Internet marketing industry today is one of the most dynamic and rapidly developing fields. There are few true experts capable of working successfully with major international projects, making them extremely valuable. One such world-class digital marketing expert is Iurii Nemtcev.

Over his 10+ year career, he has turned his expertise in SEO and online marketing into a truly global business. Today, Iurii owns successful internet agencies in both the United States and the UAE. He is equally adept in his role as a digital marketing specialist in both Western and Middle Eastern markets, successfully advising companies across various industries on attracting online traffic, improving brand awareness on Google, and business growth from local to international levels.

In this article, we asked Iurii to share his experience of working simultaneously across different continents. How does he manage to maintain the highest quality of services globally while scaling his business and staying on top of the latest internet marketing trends and nuances in several regions worldwide?

From Moscow to California: Iurii Nemtcev’s Global Scaling of Digital Agencies

According to Iurii Nemtcev, one of the key secrets to success on the international stage is global scaling, which should be embedded in a business strategy from the very beginning.

Even if you don’t have the resources to expand beyond the local market at the start, it’s important to set big goals for yourself from the outset and build processes with further international development in mind.

“I always understood that the local market would not be enough for me. When I first launched my internet marketing agency in Moscow, I was already looking at options to enter other countries, keeping my finger on the pulse of internet marketing trends not only in the CIS but also in the West and Middle East,” notes Nemtcev.

Another important point is the willingness to quickly adapt to working in a new market. As Nemtcev points out, internet marketing in the USA, UAE, and CIS countries has significant differences.

For example, competition among brands for Google search leadership is much tougher in the US than in Russia and the CIS. And in the UAE, there is practically no e-commerce niche where SEOs from the CIS traditionally excel. Instead, the most attractive, interesting, and simultaneously complex niche is promoting real estate agencies. To bring projects to leadership in this niche in the UAE requires exceptional expertise—specifically expertise in the local market.

Keys to the Success of Iurii Nemtcev’s Digital Agencies in the UAE and USA

According to Iurii Nemtcev, one of the main principles for working effectively across multiple foreign markets is deep localization based on regional specifics.

In particular, it’s important to conduct research and identify differences in audience preferences, mentality nuances, and ways of doing business in each individual country. Based on these insights, Nemtcev recommends adapting not only company websites but also the overall promotion strategy flexibly.

For example, in the UAE, the main real estate buyer audience is expats looking for a reliable, large-scale, and trustworthy partner. Therefore, Nemtcev focuses on promoting proof of success for real estate agencies: awards, media mentions, and high rankings among competitors.

In the US, a larger proportion of deals come from locals. Reviews, recommendations, and an extensive positive track record with an agent are important to them. Therefore, when promoting in the West, it makes sense to shift the focus towards establishing local fame and reputation in a particular state or city.

“By flexibly adapting strategies to meet target audience demands in each region this way, we manage to build truly relevant marketing messages,” notes Iurii Nemtcev.

International Team: How Iurii Nemtcev’s Agencies Achieve Great Results in Dubai and California

There is an opinion that to work effectively in another country’s market, it is imperative to hire local specialists. Iurii Nemtcev does not share this view.

“I do not always engage local digital marketing specialists in new regions,” the expert notes. “Much more often, I entrust promotion in new markets to my team that I have worked with for many years. They have proven themselves well on complex international projects.”

According to him, this strategy works efficiently. The team deeply immerses themselves in studying the target audience and how to conduct business in the new country. And based on these insights, they adapt their marketing approaches flexibly.

However, in some cases, attracting local personnel is justified: “Sometimes we cannot do without a specialist who is originally “embedded” into the country’s business environment. For example, to set up an effective SMM in a new region.” This is how Iurii Nemtcev combines the skills of his own team and engages new local talent—depending on the business needs in each specific foreign market. And this hybrid approach consistently delivers great results.

Leveraging AI for Business Scalability in Iurii Nemtcev’s Agencies

According to Iurii, the key to successfully growing a business across multiple foreign markets concurrently is scalability: “It’s impossible to expand globally if you don’t have streamlined, systemized processes in place within the company. You need to implement highly structured customer service processes and clear KPIs for teams.”

At the same time, it’s important not to lose sight of what shapes company culture and service quality amid rapid growth. As Nemtcev emphasizes, quick quantitative growth should not take prevalence over quality.

“That’s why our team actively uses new technologies,” the expert continues. “We leverage all the artificial intelligence capabilities available to internet marketers today, which enables a manifold boost in efficiency for digital agencies at the global level.”

As Iurii Nemtcev points out, his team has a requirement for each specialist to regularly study new specialized AI services and implement the best solutions in their work. This allows for vastly optimized processing of data, content, and traffic volumes.

Even though AI is not yet able to fully replace humans, it has already become an essential tool for digital agencies. Iurii Nemtcev calls the mastery of emerging technologies a key demand for every internet marketing specialist to drive top results on the international stage.

Rapid-fire interview with Iurii Nemtcev: How to build a successful business across three countries

We prepared five quick questions for Iurii Nemtcev to highlight key advice for entrepreneurs planning international expansion and global business growth.

What is your top piece of advice for those looking to take their business abroad?

Iurii: Structure your company from the outset with global scalability in mind for the future.

What is the main challenge with working across multiple foreign markets simultaneously?

Iurii: The need to immerse yourself fully in the specifics of each individual country.

What technologies help you scale?

Iurii: We actively leverage artificial intelligence capabilities in internet marketing. It massively boosts efficiency.

Are you always able to find an approach that resonates with every foreign audience?

Iurii: No, there have been failures. The key is drawing insights and swiftly adjusting strategy.

What crucial quality do many business people lack for success on the international stage?

Iurii: Agility. You need to be able to swiftly adapt to different cultural codes and external conditions.

