JM Bullion Review

Precious metals have become a popular investment for collectors and people looking to earn passive income or protect their wealth against the market’s volatility. There are several companies to choose from if you are looking to purchase or sell gold, silver, or other types of precious metals.

JM Bullion is one of the biggest names in the US gold market. In this review, we will discuss everything you need to know about JM Bullion and its services. Before you get to the end of this article, you will know what to expect from JM Bullion as a company.

Origin of JM Bullion

JM Bullion was founded in 2011 and has since grown to be one of the top-rated online precious metals companies in the USA. It has its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and its warehouse in Las Vegas. All transactions are carried out on the company’s website because the company works exclusively as an online retailer. You can also speak to a customer representative if the need arises.

JM Bullion does not offer a variety of options like some of its rival gold dealers . However, it performs exceptionally in its areas of specialty. The company helps consumers purchase silver and gold in various forms, promoting a simple process, competitive fees, fast shipment, and excellent customer service.

If you’re looking to invest your money into opening a precious metals IRA, you can always contact a JM Bullion advisor, who can guide and help you with the process. JM Bullion is BBB accredited and is widely considered one of the leading providers for precious metal investments in the US.

What does JM Bullion sell?

This precious metals provider specializes in selling and purchasing physical bullion , including:

Purchase American Eagles, Canadian Maples, and European Gold Bullion in a variety of weights.

Browse silver coins, rounds, statues, bullets, and bars.

I.e., platinum coins and a variety of bars.

Rounds, bullets, wheat pennies, and 1-ounce bars

Selection includes American Eagles, Canadian Maples, 1-ounce Credit Suisse bars, and 1-gram PAMP Suisse Fortuna bars.

How does buying from JM Bullion work?

JM Bullion has its bullion categories in tabs at the top of its homepage. To make a purchase, follow these steps:

Find the product you’d like to buy and add it to your cart.

Select the quantity you’d like to purchase.

Continue to the checkout page.

Enter your payment information.

Select your preferred shipping method.

Are returns accepted?

JM Bullion accepts the return or exchange of items within five business days of delivery. Some returns require pictures of the product. All you need to do is contact customer service by phone, email, or live chat to request a return.

As soon as the JM Bullion team authorizes your return, mail the product back to them. You’re responsible for all shipping charges and may be responsible for market losses. JM Bullion offers a buyback price based on the current market price. If the market has gone down, you stand to lose money.

What payment methods are available?

JM Bullion supports a variety of payments, but each one comes with its own set of purchasing parameters:

ACH transfer: Orders up to $25,000 get a 4% discount over credit card and PayPal purchases.

Orders up to $25,000 get a 4% discount over credit card and PayPal purchases. Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum are accepted for purchases of up to $150,000 with a 3% discount over credit card and PayPal purchases.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum are accepted for purchases of up to $150,000 with a 3% discount over credit card and PayPal purchases. Check: Paper checks are accepted for orders of up to $50,000. Receive a 4% discount over credit card and PayPal purchases.

Paper checks are accepted for orders of up to $50,000. Receive a 4% discount over credit card and PayPal purchases. Credit or debit card: Pay for orders up to $5,000 with Visa, Mastercard, Amex, or Discover card.

Pay for orders up to $5,000 with Visa, Mastercard, Amex, or Discover card. PayPal: Pay with PayPal for orders up to $10,000.

Pay with PayPal for orders up to $10,000. Wire transfer: Use wire transfer for orders between $2,500and $250,000.

Shipping Information

JM Bullion uses USPS or UPS to ship its products and includes shipping and insurance costs for orders more than $99. Orders less than $99 could cost $3.99 or more if you upgrade your shipping options at the checkout.

Track your orders from your account a day after your payment. Orders more than $1,000 need a signature on delivery. You can also opt for a “signature on delivery” at checkout for a purchase of any amount.

Shipments are usually sent out two to four days after your payment clears and the amount of time that takes depends on the payment method you choose.

Conclusion

This JM bullion review has discussed everything you need to start buying precious metals from JM Bullion. All in all, the company’s website is user-friendly with easy steps and different payment methods.

In case you were wondering, YES! JM Bullion is legit! You can trust them with your money and personal data. If you’d like to learn about the platform and explore its latest offers, you can find that here .

