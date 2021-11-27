Make Your Digital Stamp Without Any Skills by MyStampReady

—

Create Your Digital Stamp in 5 Simple Non-Tech Steps

The use of stamps is vast these days. It plays an important role in presenting your brand and has become of essential personal-professional use to set a lasting heritage, just like we once had for postal stamps in the 80s. Although these days the demand for digital stamps is more. The way messaging is at its peak is better than writing letters, in the same way creating your own online digital stamp is easier than looking forward to a digital stamp designer to make one for you.

No doubt there are multiple kinds of stamps available today – custom round stamp, circular stamp, triangular stamp, round rubber stamp, rectangular stamp, triangle stamp, etc. However, round stamps are one popular choice made by maximum people.

Thus, in this article, we’ll quickly walk you through the simple steps used in creating a circular stamp.

If you search for different ways to design stamps on Word, Excel, Photoshop, Corel Draw, Adobe Illustrator, and other platforms with gigs. STOP! You can take a turn over it now itself.

While there are certain hacks to easier solutions, MyStampReady is the free website that allows you to create any kind of stamps, seals, signatures, or logos by just moving your mouse for seconds on the screen. Don’t worry you can even access the site on your mobile and move your fingers to get a brand new design. The best part is you don’t even have to design because this software has its own templates that are pre-designed which you can customize with your own style.

How To Make A Digital Stamp With This Software?

My Stamp Ready is one leading stamp-making software, specialized as a web app that lets you create a personalized stamp. You can easily upload any image and put it on a seal or a stamp as it allows you to quickly and easily design text stamps, including addresses, logos, signatures, disclaimers, quotes, and much more.

You can either create your own design from scratch or use one of the ready-made templates provided. Once done you can save your layout as PNG, SVG, or PDF file or download it as DOCS with high-quality impressions. All the provided templates are optimized so you can view the result instantly without error.

You can use it conveniently for both personal and professional projects by just following the below steps.

Create A Digital Stamp With 5 Clicks

There are two ways to create a digital stamp, the first is by selecting a template, and the other is by going with the “new stamp” click.

Once decided, choose the round stamp and set the size you want. If you wish, you can customize the outer layout of the circle by editing its size.

If needed, add the circle element and enter the text inside the same.

To edit the text on the left side, use the text properties on the right.

To insert text in the center, add the “text in the middle” element.

Now, in the next process, you can upload the picture. You can either choose an image from the templates list or upload one in SVG format.

Following this, you can further change the size and position by using properties on the right.

That’s it, you are all set with your freshly new circular stamp created by you without any skills.

Just click and download and use it wherever you want.

You can download this circular stamp in any or all of these formats – PDF, DOCX, PNG, and SVG.

These were all for the custom round stamp. If you want to create a triangular, or square seal or stamp, you can follow the same process. All you will need to do is select the desired shape in step 1 explained above.

The digital stamps and seals created by using this software allow you to save not only time but also money because you won’t have to buy expensive equipment for stamp making. While creating any digital stamp with this personalized digital stamp-making website, you get an original and unique work made by you.

