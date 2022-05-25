Making His Name Prominent in the Vast Fitness and Supplement Industry With His Brand BPS Pharma Is Koray Akbiyik

—

It is so astounding to know and learn about all those people and professionals who go beyond boundaries in creating their unique niche in all that they choose to do in their careers and endeavors in life. These individuals are determined professionals who choose to do the different in their quest to reach their highest potential and highest realms of success. The fitness and the supplement industry is one, which has given birth to several such incredible talents, but a few rare gems stand tall and are different from their contemporaries for reasons more than one. Among them, one name that has been making a lot of buzz is Koray Akbiyik, the brain behind BPS Pharma, known under the label #not4puyssy.

The 1974-born from Germany, whose brand is based in Europe and the US, has over the years shown his excellence as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, longevity supplement expert, and the founder of his supplement brand that is only on an upward growth trend ever since it was incepted in 2016 as an underground brand. In 2018, they became a real company that went ahead in developing new products in different categories.

Speaking more about his brand BPS Pharma, Koray Akbiyik says that his brand and its product lines like the Nutrition Series, Hardlevel Series, and the legendary Not4Pussy like, are all about offering the new generation of supplements, catering to the needs and demands of bodybuilders, martial art artists, fitness experts, bodybuilders, and others. The team has always remained determined in creating products that are unique in composition and design and that are made from the highest quality standards, best ingredients, and an intelligent combination of active ingredients.

Koray Akbiyik is the one who initially worked in sales at one of the biggest supplement manufacturers in the world, which helped him understand the difference between a good and a really good product. This motivated him to come up with his own brand that can offer ingredients that truly work on people and gives them real results. With more than 25 years of experience in the supplement industry it has truly broken stereotypes and taken over the supplements game.

The team under the leadership of Koray Akbiyik is now aimed at developing a series of products that will promote a much healthier lifestyle in the field of bio-hacking. They will also be expanding their Not4Pussy series.

Interestingly, Koray Akbiyik once was a graffiti designer (can be known by the designs of the products at BPS Pharma), but after starting with training and fitness, he found passion in supplements and then decided to combine both and find a different focus and purpose in life.

