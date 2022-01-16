On-Site CNC Machining Services

—

Metalock Engineering Group has always been on the cutting edge of cost-effective specialist engineering services. The group has now created on-site computer numerical control (CNC) machining equipment for machining operations. You can find as many kits as you like from their CNC machine shops.

This has provided us with a new solid capability to take on more complex and intricate machining contracts anywhere in the world. The various equipment being sold have multiple advantages, and they include:

1. Quick and Efficient Machining on-site

Over the last 30 years, the approach to machining has changed; gone are the days when machining had to be done off-site, at a machine shop or central repair facility hundreds of miles away from the operational site. Large amounts of plants and equipment were frequently removed and transported through some of the world’s harshest environments. It is buying and installing new parts often try the only option. It all added equipment downtime and unnecessary expense, impacting the bottom line.

2. Plant Life Extension

As experienced engineering professionals, you can all appreciate the significant advantages of completing complex and intricate machining work on-site in a fraction of the time it used to take. Furthermore, the quality of our repairs is so high that we frequently extend the service life of the equipment. All of this while avoiding the need to remove e equipment from the site.

These CNC machines have several advantages, and they include;

Nicer machining precision than ever before – and all on-site.

You will save both time and money.

A tried-and-true solution-focused approach is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Worldwide receptivity.

CNC milling and other engineering services are available from a single source.

CNC Router and Aluminium. Can Your CNC Machine Cut Aluminium?

The moment you purchase a CNC machining aluminum, you will have to figure out whether it cuts aluminum or not. Most people envision a high-end milling machine when they think of machining metals such as aluminum. A device of this type can perform highly complex tasks, with spindles spinning the cutting tool at speeds comparable to most high-speed drills.

A CNC router, on the other hand, has a spindle that spins at a much faster rate than a typical mill. They are primarily used to cut wood in rounding edges, slot cutting, and lettering.

Although not always stated explicitly, CNC routers can cut aluminum in general. In the following sections, we will look more closely and give some helpful hints.

Cutting with a router

Aluminum should be possible to machine with almost any CNC router. Aluminum can be cut easily by matching the material with the appropriate end mill bit and feed rate.

Always read your machine’s instruction manual thoroughly and have a working knowledge of your equipment. Cutting aluminum may void your equipment warranty, depending on the manufacturer, so pay close attention to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Conclusion

CNC machines are very delicate and expensive, so always look for the right shop to purchase your machine to avoid issues such as consistent repairing.

—

