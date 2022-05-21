Protecting Your Professional Reputation At Work

—

Over the last two years, many people have found themselves working from home. Certain habits from their past office life may have gone completely out of the window, and they’ve enjoyed working to their own rules to a degree.

However, many employers are now demanding their workers return to offices once again. And this means a return to following certain work etiquettes and rules.

When someone is comfortable in the workplace it is easy to slip into some bad habits. This is a different time from when they were first hired and were the new boy as it were. Remote workers going back to the office might find it hard to adjust, and may even wonder why some rules are in place. Certainly, some employers do seem to enjoy monitoring their workers a little too much.

Nevertheless, keeping a professional reputation at work is critical for success, progress, and just continued employment. Below are some things you should, and shouldn’t do at work. If you enjoy a good reputation, that is.

Use surveillance and recording equipment to your advantage

Workers are being monitored constantly, and this isn’t always a bad thing. If at any time you have a concern with something that wasn’t witnessed, then surveillance cameras can be your friend.

But, you can bring this further if you deem that you are being harassed, bullied, or otherwise harshly treated. Small recording devices the size of USBs can be used to record conversations.

These can be useful for protecting your good name when you are alone with a colleague in a situation you know could be volatile. By recording any conversation, you will have evidence that you were doing no wrong, especially if you are being targeted.

Can you record conversations legally?

Voice recorders are also extremely useful for taking notes during meetings, and conferences. They allow you to playback all the audio without the concern of memorizing all the finer details.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, there are some laws to consider here. You may have to get permission from everyone in the meeting to use a voice recorder, but in a one-to-one conversation, things could be different.

According to a report that REV published , the federal one-party rule means only one person in a two-way conversation has to know that they are being recorded. Therefore, you can legally record a conversation between you and a work antagonist as long as you are taking part in the exchange.

Yet, before you do this, you should look up individual state law, or perhaps consult with your HR.

Know when it is time to leave

If you are finding yourself the victim of repeated bullying or confrontation when alone, then know when the time to leave is. This can mean literally leaving the room so that you are not alone with the other individual. Avoiding escalation can leave you in a far better position than your antagonist.

Avoid gossip

If you want to know how to be a successful business person , then you will have to avoid gossip. Yes, it can seem fun to talk about what you know who did at the weekend, but your reputation in the workplace can be sullied easily.

Add value to the workplace

Instead of looking to spread gossip, look at how you can help the team you are in. Assist other workers, and offer your advice, but always be careful to listen to others.

Other teammates may also have great ideas, and working together can show cooperation as well as initiative.

Understand the company privacy rules on emails and online communication

Many people have fallen foul of the work email system. It seems simple enough to message your friend on the fourth floor via the intranet, but you could be violating company rules.

According to NOLO, work emails are not private , and generally are being monitored. While there are privacy laws in place, it has been generally accepted that work emails are not covered. Most court cases involving this line of communication have ended with the employer on the winning side.

Quit your post if it has become untenable

As an absolute last resort, you may have to fall on your sword. Knowing when to do this can actually save a reputation in many cases.

There are many issues men face today at work, especially if they are the boss. Combatting, homophobia, sexism, and racism, are part of the role of the top dog. If you are the boss, then the buck stops with you.

Avoid work if you are sick

Although employers often demand employees come to work when they call in sick there are very good reasons to stay at home. If you are genuinely ill, stay in bed.

The world has just gone through a pandemic, and most people are far more aware of health and safety in the workplace than before. Spreading germs at work won’t make you popular, you won’t be productive, and you will only prolong your recovery.

Don’t slack off

You don’t need to be the class swot to be an employee with a good reputation. You do need to do your part though.

Arriving to work late regularly, leaving early, and generally avoiding work tasks, will do nothing for your reputation. You are more likely to earn the disrespect of those around you, and probably quite quickly. Resentment can fester in work environments, and fixing a reputation can be difficult.

When in doubt, go to HR

If you are having problems at work with a boss, or co-workers, instead of letting this affect you, and potentially your reputation, take your problem to Human Resources. They are there to deal with issues such as these.

Summary

Maintaining a reputation at work can involve many areas. For some, it is about avoiding false accusations, and therefore gathering evidence such as recordings can help. For most though, it will be about turning up on time, dressing appropriately, and providing value.

Listening to your co-workers, taking and giving advice, and showing initiative, can all help to build a solid reputation. Oh, and not swearing too often won’t hurt either.

—

This content is brought to you by Benjamin Ortiz.

Shutterstock