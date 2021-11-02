Remote Working Jobs and Tips for Working from Home 2022

—

Remote working has become all the rage in recent years, with millions of people worldwide now undertaking their work duties away from the office.

Studies have shown that working remotely will become increasingly popular over the next few years as more people become switched onto its benefits.

It has been estimated that around two-thirds of Americans would rather work remotely than in the office, highlighting how fashionable it has become.

However, many employers remain resistant to remote working, with some claiming that it is detrimental to productivity and team spirit amongst workers.

That point is contested by employees, with one research study discovering that 95% of workers believe they produce the same or better results when working remotely.

We take a closer look at some of the most popular jobs you can undertake away from the office and offer handy tips to make the most of remote working.

The top remote working jobs

In an age where technology has transformed many aspects of society, there are very few office-based jobs that cannot be done remotely.

Digital agencies like Alpha Bravo have been pioneers in the space, setting up as remote-only agencies long before remote working went mainstream.

It is fair to say that some roles fit this ethos more seamlessly, and it is important to consider all the pros and cons before heading down this route.

Amongst the most suitable roles that can be conducted remotely are advertising and marketing positions, with digital technology the key driver behind these.

Many digital marketers now work on a freelance basis, which has created a shift in how many companies spend their advertising budget.

Media and journalism jobs lend themselves perfectly to remote working, and there are loads of different opportunities available in this particular sector.

People who have multi-media skills are highly sought after, which allows them to think globally rather than locally in terms of potential career routes.

Education is another industry where qualified people are able to utilize their skills to embrace the shift towards working remotely.

The days where students had no other option but to travel to colleges and universities are long gone, with learning materials now easily delivered via digital methods.

Graphic design, web development, travel agency, and accountancy are amongst a plethora of other career roles that can be undertaken remotely.

Laying the foundations for remote work

For anyone considering working remotely, it is important to think about whether heading down this route is realistically achievable.

For example, working from home might be hugely appealing, but there are several pitfalls to watch out for if you decide to do this.

Staying focused on your job is one of the biggest challenges, with the home filled with potential distractions that can make things more difficult.

Establishing clearly defined lines between your work and home life will help in this respect, so think carefully about how you will achieve this.

Setting up a home office in a spare room makes perfect sense, giving you the opportunity to shut yourself off from the rest of the house.

In addition to investing in a good quality office chair and desk, make sure that any technology products you buy are of sufficient quality to successfully carry out your duties.

Another challenge presented by working from home is the flexibility it offers. Yes, the 9-5 lifestyle can become a thing of the past, but there is still a job to be done.

Lounging around in bed when you are supposed to be working is a recipe for disaster, so treat remote working with the same respect as you would an office-based role.

Make sure that you set aside enough time to fit in everything you need to do each day, to ensure that you deliver what is expected of you at all times.

Making the most of working remotely

Whether you decide to work at home or base yourself in different locations, it is important to take care of yourself to get the most out of working remotely.

If your role involves working on a digital screen, always remember to take regular breaks to ensure that you don’t tire yourself out.

Many people who work from home also make the mistake of failing to take a lunch break, which can have a negative impact on productivity as the day progresses.

Make sure that you stick to a nutritious diet containing plenty of fresh foods, and don’t be tempted to graze on unhealthy snacks while you are working.

Stick to your regular meal times and drink plenty of water to ensure that you steer clear of piling on the pounds while working remotely.

Remember too that remote working does not necessarily mean you have to stay tied to your home, with the world now full of places where you can connect to Wi-Fi.

Changing your location can be inspiring, providing you with a platform to explore the world while still fulfilling your work duties.

Working remotely can be a tremendously fulfilling experience if done correctly, so don’t be afraid to take the plunge if the opportunity arises.

This content is brought to you by Michael Black.

Shutterstock