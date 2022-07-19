Third-Party DNS Servers What They Are and Why They Are Useful

—

Everyone loves the internet, but not everyone loves their internet services provider (ISP). While some ISPs offer excellent connection speeds, some cheaper providers cut corners on quality, which leads to spotty performance. Here’s a look at why the quality of third-party DNS servers helps improve your internet surfing experience.

Why DNS Servers Matter

Connecting with a website relies on the Domain Name System, which translates domain names into IP addresses based on numbers. Popular domains often get cached if configured appropriately by the ISP, allowing quicker access. One of the keys to improving your internet experience is switching to an ISP with DNS servers optimized for efficient surfing.

When you type a domain name in your browser’s address bar, your browser requests to resolve the name from the ISP’s web host server. With the help of the Domain Name System, the web host server associates the name with a numerical IP address. But if your ISP doesn’t configure DNS servers properly, web surfing can be a sluggish experience, especially when requesting web pages flooded with ads.

Business-grade DNS services may offer filters to block malicious websites so employees can never stumble upon such harmful destinations. An ISP or software installed on local devices can do the same for parents to filter out obscene content. ISPs use DNS servers that see every request you send. One way to protect your privacy is to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) instead of an ISP.

Popular Third-Party DNS Servers

There are many third-party DNS servers to choose from, but they aren’t all equal at protecting users from phishing attacks. Here are some of the most reputable DNS servers to pursue:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Google Public DNS – Intended for users proficient at configuring operating system changes, this system provides sufficient privacy and basic support.

OpenDNS – Free service and high speeds are why people choose this option, on top of automatic blocking of phishing sites.

Cloudflare – This DNS service is among the fastest, emphasizing privacy.

Reasons for Choosing a Third-Party DNS Server

Since DNS servers are essential to the electronic communication process of connecting to websites, they are masqueraded by cybercriminals to penetrate online accounts. For example, a typical phishing scam involves a hacker using a fake website that’s similar to a popular brand. But the URL will be one character off, tricking users into giving up confidential information such as their username and password to the hacker.

Once the victim signs into a bogus site, the hacker can access the real account. A phishing scam involving malware can be even more troublesome because it can unleash malware on the victim’s computing device. The damage escalates if the hacker has exploited the Domain Name System with a scheme called cache poisoning . While this breach is fading, cyberattackers have moved on to other methods of fooling unsuspecting web users.

If your ISP doesn’t manage DNS properly, it can leave your computer wide open to a DNS attack. Through web spam, a hacker can compromise the cache of an ISP’s DNS servers so that user requests resolve on fake nefarious sites designed to imitate the user’s intended destinations.

Major Benefits of Switching to a Third-Party DNS Server

Some top reasons businesses and individuals move to a third-party DNS server are to protect against phishing sites and improve cybersecurity. Aside from creating a more secure web environment, many people choose third-party DNS servers to enjoy the following benefits:

Faster web surfing

More stable and reliable connectivity

Parental controls to block web adult content

Ads are blocked at the DNS level

Capability of bypassing restrictions on censored content.

Conclusion

Understanding DNS servers isn’t too complicated. However, the more you know about them, the more you can improve your internet experience and online security. It’s particularly useful information if you work at home remotely on your computer.

—

This content is brought to you by Mary Aderholt.

iStockPhoto