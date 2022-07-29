Top Attributes of a Good Wine Label

—

Wineries spend significant amounts of money marketing wine to potential customers. Moreover, wineries invest in their wine labels owing to their critical role.

Wine labels are meant to attract attention and distinguish the company’s products from other competitors’ brands. Different state jurisdictions have legal requirements that manufacturers should follow when designing wine labels.

Here is a set of important information that a wine label must convey. Plus, there are some qualities to consider when designing an online wine label .

What Information Should a Wine Label Contain?

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) regulates the branding of wine bottles in America. According to the bureau, a wine bottle must contain vital information for the intended consumers as follows:

Country of Origin

A wine label showcases the country of origin, usually at the top or bottom of the label. Knowing the product’s origin helps consumers determine the quality of the wine they buy.

Grape Variety

The label highlights the grape variety from which the wine was manufactured. If the label doesn’t display the grape variety, the manufacturer probably blended different grape varieties to produce the wine.

Still, some wines only contain one grape variety yet do not include the grape variety on the label. For instance, White Burgundy, a famous French wine, is made of Chardonnay grapefruit yet doesn’t contain information about grape variety on its label.

Bottler’s Name and Address

The bottler’s name and physical address must appear on the wine label for easy identification. If a specific winery makes the wine, it will contain the words “Bottled by” or “Produced by” on the label. Similarly, if a particular estate within the grape growing areas was responsible for harvesting, crushing, fermenting, and processing the grapes, the label will have the phrase “Estate bottled.”

Sulfite Content

The manufacturer must disclose Sulphite information if the wine contains more than 10 mg of Sulfur Dioxide per liter. The data is critical for wine enthusiasts who may have an allergy to Sulfur and its elements.

Alcohol Content

The law requires manufacturers to declare alcohol content exceeding 14% of alcohol by volume (ABV). Usually, the alcohol content appears as a fine print on the front or back of the label.

Volume

The bottle’s volume should appear on the label, usually in liters, milliliters, or fluid ounces.

Health Warnings

The government requires wine manufacturers to declare relevant health warnings against consuming too much of the content.

The Vintage

Vintage denotes the year of manufacture of the wine. The vintage also marks the year when grapes were harvested. Wine enthusiasts can determine the quality of the wine through its vintage. Thus, the wine quality would likely be lower if the grapes were harvested during unfavorable seasons such as hail storms.

Qualities of a Good Online Wine Label

Manufacturers may use online templates to create unique, appealing designs for a wine label. Besides the legal requirements, manufacturers should ensure the online wine label appeals to the eye and conveys the intended message to the consumers.

Here are the top attributes of an excellent online wine label:

Aesthetically Appealing

Wine labels must have a compelling aesthetic appearance to attract the customers’ attention. For this reason, the label should be clear on the front and have an attractive look that makes it stand out among other brands.

A Clear Display of the Relevant Information

An excellent online wine label displays all the relevant information on the back label. As a result, consumers can understand the wine content, fermentation process, and origin.

Resonates With the Region’s Style

Typically, all growing zones value their unique all-time branding themes. As a result, every grape-growing region has a branding style that the label’s design should adopt.

For instance, in Oregon, wines feature a popular theme dubbed Domaine Divio. Under the theme, wine labels feature a classic front label, a paper stock, and a set of elegant colors. Additionally, the back labels explain the origin of the wine and other relevant information for the consumers.

Contains Green Certification

The green certification implies the grapes were produced through organic farming and the packaging material is environmentally friendly. Although it is not a legal requirement, wineries should include Green Certification information to indicate a commitment to preserving the environment.

Has Well Defined Terms

Where wineries use unregulated phrases and unfamiliar jargon, there should be a clear definition of the terms. Examples of such terms include reserve, old vine, and barrel selection.

No Spelling or Typing Errors

An excellent online wine label shouldn’t have spelling mistakes on phrases or words. Such mistakes can be a significant turn-off as they portray the company as careless and not concerned about the quality of the end product.

Elements of a Stunning Online Wine Label

Some wine enthusiasts pick a wine bottle from the retail shelf based on its label, believing it tastes as good as the label. For this reason, the wine label should always be stunning enough to lure buyers.

Manufacturers mainly consider the following elements when designing a wine label:

Label Color

The colors play an essential role in enhancing visual appeal and influencing customers’ buying decisions. When determining colors, manufacturers compare different shades and ensure they’re consistent with the product on display.

Bottle Color

Wine bottles come in many standard colors, including dark, clear, and light green. The best approach is to pick a bottle color that resonates with the wine color. For instance, red wine blends well with dark bottle colors, while white wine blends with lighter shades of green and blue.

The Story Behind the Brand

The launching of a wine brand always follows a powerful inspirational story. For instance, a company may celebrate a century of business operation and make it part of the label design. Regardless of the story, it should appear on the label to convey the message intended for the customers.

Images

The wine label should have an inspiring image to draw the customer’s attention. Some companies may draw a grape plantation, while others may have a logo and a bunch of grapes on the label. It all depends on the manufacturer’s choice.

