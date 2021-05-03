Universal International Parcel Tracker & Manager: Track & Trace Delivery

—

Track & Trace Delivery lets you track and manage your parcels. The platform supports tracking more than 400 carriers worldwide, which implies you can supervise the location of any box shipped with carriers and mail agents.

One of the things that make tracking service so user-friendly is that it only requires a tracking number. You don’t need to know the carrier’s name or follow the packet path manually with several shippers.

Just write down the tracking number, and it’ll find and follow your purchase.

Track & Trace Delivery is ideal for those who buy online to track and trace their parcels effectively. It’s also a terrific option for eCommerce stores as it allows them to provide tracking services for their customers with our Track & Trace Shopify App.

Parcel tracking service lets you trace the complete journey of the order regardless of the eShop site or store you’ve bought. It doesn’t matter if you shop at eBay, AliExpress, Shain, Amazon, Banggood, and more. As long as you have the tracking number, you can track all the orders simultaneously on one platform.

The Track & Trace Shopify App lets you track all your purchasers’ parcels and alert them in real-time the status of their orders. The app will inform you about all the stages of the orders so that you can monitor the data of the store.

Its mission is to do the work, so you have the time and resources to promote and grow your eCommerce store. The app allows you to track twenty-five parcels for free, so it’s possible to try all Track & Trace Shopify App advantages.

When you use Track & Trace Shopify App, you’re providing your customers with a top-quality tracking service, allowing you to stand out from the competition.

Features of Track & Trace Delivery Site

Tracks more than 400 carriers;

Auto-Detect carriers by the tracking number;

Unlimited parcel manager;

Auto-translate a tracking status;

Browser Extension (Chrome, Firefox, Edge);

Shopify App for eCommerce stores ( Shopify Track & Trace Order Page ).

The Track & Trace Delivery Site is the fastest and easiest way to verify the status of your shipment.

Track Packages Effectively Is Very Beneficial It’s a widely known experience amongst online shoppers the importance of tracking parcels.

Tracking and tracing packages is helpful for manufacturers, eCommerce owners, and online shoppers as it’s possible to know where the packet is at all times. When you can trail your online orders effectively, you save time as you don’t need to contact the dispatcher or seller to locate the package.

Knowing when the box will be delivered allows you to modify your daily activities accordingly or ask a person to accept the package for you. Some carriers will enable you to change the delivery day if given enough time.

Worrying about where your package is, is a thing of the past, thanks to Track & Trace Delivery Site. Visit the tracker & manager today and start tracking your parcels!

—

This content is brought to you by Denys Sokolov.

Inset photos provided by the author.

Feature photo: Shutterstock