What is Escalation Management?

The term escalation management is defined as the process by which an organization comes up with a clearly defined way in its system to help deal with problem and incident management. The process ensures that problems faced by customers are resolved and addressed by the right level of management. It takes an organization’s effort to develop effective procedures to help deal with escalation management by considering various circumstances.

The Importance of Escalation Management in Customer Service

Even though you have fully effective and functional customer service, you can never manage to please everyone all the time. The customer service will contact stressed customers that will demand to talk to the manager over an issue. Escalation management comes into play when the customer service team is unable to handle an issue with the customer. Therefore, the customer service team must acquire relevant training when dealing with escalation management procedures. An effective escalation management workflow is crucial so that every involved party gets to participate in the problem-solving process and do it amicably.

It’s also crucial to hire customer service managers who are suited to handle escalation management. As automation and artificial intelligence focus more on common and basic issues, the “harder” problems should make way to the hands of vast knowledge individuals who can handle the issues. The ability to manage issues with clients is good for a company’s reputation since frustrated clients tend to channel their frustrations on social media platforms. These days, it’s easy and accessible for customers to deal with their frustrations so that brands don’t risk negative consequences. It is up to the customer service managers to learn the skills that will help diffuse the situation before becoming public. Again, the automated technology used by an organization should be designed to deal with escalation management events.

What Does an Escalation Mean in Customer Service?

Living in an ideal world is almost impossible where we don’t experience any escalations. The role of a customer service manager is a daunting one and should be taken seriously. There are several incidents that may trigger escalations, for example, technical delays, miscommunication with agents, missed service level agreements (SLAs), among others. The managers need to be prepared to help solve such issues as they crop up. Therefore, an organization should ensure that it sets up the right mechanisms to help resolve any issues that may arise, which will go a long way to enhance the customer experience.

What might be causing your escalation process for customer service issues?

The issue lies with your team

Establish clear guidelines and train your team to think about what to pass to the senior management. Agents often hesitate because they don’t want to disturb high-level team members. So I don’t want the situation to be ambiguous. There has to be a certain threshold. Another reason your team may be in tension is that they don’t know where to go to get your tickets. If your team is wasting time figuring out who to include, the process has already failed. In addition to the customer service team, other departments, including senior executives, are asked to provide references based on their experience. Identify who is in what situation and what the problem is. Make sure you know who the security guard is as managers often attend meetings and travel. You can use the ideal tools to make this process easier.

The problem lies with the manager

If your customer service team has already resolved the problem well, speak to your manager about what happens during the escalation process. Is it possible that they experience trouble gathering the information they need to make a decision? This is a very common problem because your managers may not be using the same work management tools as your customer service team. Another problem that can slow down the ticket process is that your management doesn’t understand the severity of the problem. A clear accent threshold makes it clear that you only run into serious problems at your desk. The old ticket label also helps determine the severity of the problem if it is included in your job management tool.

Below are Some Escalation Management Best Practices

It is critical to define the escalation management policy to help curb SLA breaches.

SLAs breaches are quite common and they should specify the time limit required to fully solve a dispute. A good manager should come up with several SLA policies whose agenda is to come up with an escalation mechanism that will help transfer a ticket directly to the senior management. When creating the policies it’s ideal to first look at the priorities at hand. Issues that capture the social media attention, as well as billing issues, should be allocated immediately to the senior management team.

Come up with an escalation matrix

Since issues vary in severity and urgency it would make perfect sense to come up with an effective structure that will take care of escalations at different levels. A structure can be devised to help solve an issue that has not been resolved. The next escalation level should help elevate the issue to a more competent agent. Another level can be established that should then help resolve an issue that doesn’t get resolved at a later stage.

It is crucial that the customer service team gets training on how to empathize with a client.

Remember, you’ll be dealing with angry and frustrated customers that won’t be patient. It is important to train the customer service team to listen to their client’s concerns without engaging emotions. Agents should be trained to handle issues with absolute clarity and render realistic resolutions. They should use friendly tones and keep the customers in the loop about their query. A manager should also pay attention to how his/her team is dealing with escalation. Assessing the weakness will help the team improve on areas that clients spot weaknesses. Setting meetings with the customer service team will help a lot since they will give experiences that people could simulate or insights that would make the team better.

