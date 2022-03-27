What Sets Backyard Breaks Apart From Its Fierce Competition

—

Contrary to popular belief, you do not need to be perennial to become a powerhouse. In fact, some of the most well-known titans of their respective industries failed because they did not adapt to the changing times. Just because something worked well in the past does not guarantee it will work again in the future. Instead – those that are most eager to adapt to the ever-changing times will be best equipped to handle what the future throws at them.

In business, competition is a major concern for every company. From investors to C-suite execs, everyone is eager to mimic what their competition is doing. But why do what others are doing? Why not be different? Creativity and innovation should stand out as the attributes that businesses leverage to set themselves ahead of the competition.

Backyard Breaks is one of the largest sports card businesses globally and is a classic example of an enterprise that has set itself apart from the competition – not by mimicking what others do – but by competing with themselves. Backyard Breaks strategy is simple – be better than you were yesterday. When you constantly challenge yourself in this way, evolution is inevitable. Backyard Breaks knows what they do will often be replicated – but when you compete with yourself in a manner such as this – you cannot be imitated nor replicated.

Backyard Breaks takes pride in having two of the biggest accounts on Whatnot, a live-selling app that combines the functionality of eBay with a live stream. With over 20k followers on each account, it’s safe to say that all eyes are on them. With fierce competition watching their every move, it is imperative to stay ahead of the curve and create the wave of demand rather than to try and reverse-engineer what others are doing. Furthermore, the Backyard brand has created a community that is deeply entrenched in who they are. The support of such a vast, strong community cannot be stolen from them, imitated, or duplicated.

This is one of the key successes for Backyard Breaks and has earned them market dominance. The brand’s management is also constantly looking for ways to improve everything they do – from the entertainment aspect of the live-streams order fulfillment and everything in between.

Another key factor we’ve found that separates Backyard Breaks from their competition is their community involvement. Supporting causes is a part of Backyard Breaks DNA – something that’s been present from Day 1. The Backyard has transformed their live-stream chat into a place where anyone can join and feel at home. The brand promotes the importance of mental health on a daily basis, welcoming everyone that could benefit from being a part of a strong community and a safe space where they can discuss these issues openly.

Being an industry leader comes with its share of challenges, but the team at Backyard Breaks has shown remarkable resilience and adaptation to stay ahead of the trends and changes of an ever-adapting market.

Looking towards the future, Backyard Breaks has incredible plans to push their work forward and gain even more influence over the live streaming industry by expanding into new markets and continually improving the entertainment that their live streams have to offer. It will be exciting to see what the future has in store for the Backyard organization.

