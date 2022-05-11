Abortion Care Is Part of Our Liberation: 7 Things You Need To Know Now

Politico recently broke that they had received what appeared to be a draft version of an opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case expected to have a major impact on the right to abortion in this country. The draft seemed to show that the court has voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that first codified abortion rights in the U.S. In other words, SCOTUS appears to be planning to remove the federal protection of our right to abortion care. This news feels deeply alarming, and in moments like these, it can be hard to get the facts straight. We’re here to help.

Here are seven things you need to know right now:

Abortion is still legal . The leaked document was a draft and has not been handed down. If you have an appointment, keep it. If you need an appointment, make one. Find out where to make an appointment here.

If you need help paying for an abortion, contact your local abortion fund.

. The leaked document was a draft and has not been handed down. If you have an appointment, keep it. If you need an appointment, make one. Find out where to make an appointment here. If you need help paying for an abortion, contact your local abortion fund. There are safe, effective ways to self-manage an abortion with pills . If you’re self-managing abortion, If/When/How’s Repro Legal Helpline offers the legal information you need.

. If you’re self-managing abortion, If/When/How’s Repro Legal Helpline offers the legal information you need. Black women and girls, as well as transgender, gender-nonconforming, and intersex (TGNCI) people, have been subjected to a long history of reproductive control . Black feminists have exposed the structures of power and domination that target us. We must never lose sight of these intersections.

. Black feminists have exposed the structures of power and domination that target us. We must never lose sight of these intersections. Abortion care is health care, and it is absolutely essential to a thriving future for Black people. We will not give up on our fight for that future.

We will not give up on our fight for that future. If you can, show up and show out. Follow the lead of organizations like Sister Song and Harriet’s Wildest Dreams to get involved in actions near you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Our liberation will not come from the courts. We know that reproductive justice for Black people requires more than any one legal right can provide, but history teaches us that the war on Black women, girls, and TGNCI folks serves larger structures of power and domination, including colonialism, chattel slavery, racial capitalism, cisheterosexism, and ableism. Black feminists have exposed how this war has been promoted and justified through persistent narratives framing Black people as inherently non-human. Anti-choice narratives rely not only on patriarchy, but also on racism to do their work.

The full weight of our criminal legal system is already being leveraged against those who are finding ways to take abortion into their own hands. We know Black people are targets. We can’t look away as the most violent machinery of the state aims its weapons at Black women, girls, and TGNCI people.

We are unequivocal: Full access to abortion care is a necessary component of freedom for all Black people. This fight is not over until we win.

In solidarity and righteous rage,

Movement for Black Lives

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com